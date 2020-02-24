 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Governor of Mecca orders arrest of female rapper, in move that horrifies rights advocates and simultaneously gives her more street cred than 50 cent   (aljazeera.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She'll be doing well to leave that place with her head and limbs attached.

Saudi Arabia is run by a bunch of grannies with their underwear tied in knots. Too irritable and violently resistant to any aberration in the status quo (forget "change"). This is a chaste, Somali-born Muslim woman lauding a city's women as being good for marriage and helping a Muslim man fulfill his "duties" that include marriage and having a family. KSM and Mecca leaders live in the farking dark ages.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, that's really surprising.
Saudi Arabia has always been a beacon of human rights and lenient social conventions.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Religion to the rescue!
 
mcmooph
‘’ 1 hour ago  
50 Cent got shot 9 times and lived you dolt
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
M.I.A. - "Bad Girls" (Official Video)
Youtube 2uYs0gJD-LE
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doing any music in saudi arabia is basically a death penalty.

Fark the saudi arabia government and fark whoever sucks up to them (which is basically everybody, bunch of farking cowards).

Cant wait for the day these rich camel farkers run out of oil or someone in the west grow a farking spine, invites them all to a peace conference and kills em all like they deserve
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I believe it's spelled "Fiddy".
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is point of this story if it doesn't have the offending vid and also why doesn't the vid have subtitles? And why doesn't the story at least have direct quotes from said vid. WTH? Story much?
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
She was shaking too much ankle
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
She probably has a better ceremonial first pitch...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

waxbeans: What is point of this story if it doesn't have the offending vid and also why doesn't the vid have subtitles?


Why would you want to place your eternal soul in mortal jeopardy?
 
camaroash
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Saudia Arabia is nah for vacation spots.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Destructor: waxbeans: What is point of this story if it doesn't have the offending vid and also why doesn't the vid have subtitles?

Why would you want to place your eternal soul in mortal jeopardy?


Depends, does it have a good beat?
 
TappingTheVein [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
She's African, she forgot where she lived ? The Arab world has an anti-black racism problem.
It's not religion based, it's cultural since blacks are historically slaves and beneath them.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

mcmooph: 50 Cent got shot 9 times and lived you dolt


Should he get a cookie for that? He had good doctors and an assailant that was a bad shot.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Good thing social media is in a rage, it always fixes the issues.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"I've been hit with a few machetes, now I walk with a limp."
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That's some funky cold Medina.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Fano: That's some funky cold Medina.


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Time to Nuke Mecca.  Teach the intolerant a lesson.  A lesson in fusion.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
When I was in Malaysia (touted as a progressive Muslim nation), one of their biggest music stars was arrested for singing passages from the Quran, which is forbidden.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What does a Saudi Arabian female rapper look like while rapping? I envision someone having a seizure while trying to hide behind a curtain.
 
lurkey
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Can't find the lyrics (at least in English), what did she say?
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I think universal musical oppression will ultimately unify all faiths.  I'm having a flashback when Twin Cities public access television tried to shut me down for an alleged "scheduling conflict" ... yo DJ Sven hit that funky organ...

I'm MC Chunky Pastor and I'm here to say
there's an annual Bethlehem Luther Evangelical lutefisk feed that's coming your way
Baked and served in a luscious cream sauce
I'll be generous with servings like a horny hoss

My Swedish meatballs are the best thing the ladies have wrapped their lips around
I can tell because in my pew-pew-pews (gunshot samples) all their hips abound
I got more Johnson than the St. Paul white pages
Wifey's got fine Buck Hill humps that I've been schussing for ages
Yeah, I'm nailing the Mrs. against a door like Luther, son
Cause I got 95 thesi...and celibacy ain't one.

So the Sunday be there or be square
You'll be LEFSE for dead if I don't see you there
We'll be serving in the basement it's the opposite of Hell
there will be games, fellowship and mother-farking kringle as well...
BOI!
P.S.  I'm down by law
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They quote the rap in the article.

"A Mecca girl is all you need/Don't upset her, she will hurt you," sang Ayasel, describing how a woman from Mecca exceeded all other Saudi women in beauty and strength.  With her, you can complete the Sunna [get married]/Your life with her will become Paradise."

Real inflammatory stuff.
 
