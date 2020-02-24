 Skip to content
London court to rule on Assexit
    Followup, Criminal law, United States Constitution, Right of asylum, Extradition, Universal jurisdiction, Torture, Crime  
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: lol


After extradition, I fully expect Epstein 2.0
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: edmo: lol

After extradition, I fully expect Epstein 2.0


Agreed. Either way, he should probably avoid anyone with an umbrella, any elevators and lock-up in New York....
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: edmo: lol

After extradition, I fully expect Epstein 2.0


Lazy assassins won't leave the country anymore? What ever happened to good old fashioned work ethic......
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whatever happened to his cat?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: edmo: lol

After extradition, I fully expect Epstein 2.0

Agreed. Either way, he should probably avoid anyone with an umbrella, any elevators and lock-up in New York....


Fell out of the C-17 on the way to the US?  Who opened that rear hatch at 25,000 feet?  Expect a letter of reprimand and a promotion.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Whatever happened to his cat?


I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: Harry Freakstorm: Whatever happened to his cat?

It was meowdered by a catsassin.


kendelrio [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If ever there was a case for jury nullification, this would be it.....

Did he break the law? Yup. But the **why** is the important part here. He didn't do it for personal gain or out of maliciousness, he did it to expose atrocities and torture.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: HailRobonia: Harry Freakstorm: Whatever happened to his cat?

It was meowdered by a catsassin.

Alright, meow.


Wikileaks says it is safe...

https://metro.co.uk/2019/04/13/wikile​a​ks-confirms-julian-assanges-cat-safe-f​ollowing-arrest-9198554/
 
orbister
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

kendelrio: If ever there was a case for jury nullification, this would be it.....

Did he break the law? Yup. But the **why** is the important part here. He didn't do it for personal gain or out of maliciousness, he did it to expose atrocities and torture.


We call it the right of a jury to bring in a perverse verdict, most famously used in the case of Clive Ponting. However, extradition cases are heard by a judge, not a jury, so it would require "judge nullification", which I understand is a speciality of Mr Putin.
 
sleze
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Someone with twitter please make #assexit a thing.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

kendelrio: If ever there was a case for jury nullification, this would be it.....

Did he break the law? Yup. But the **why** is the important part here. He didn't do it for personal gain or out of maliciousness, he did it to expose atrocities and torture.


Punishing whistleblowers in general is a scary concept and a symptom of much worse things under the surface.

There are several verses in the Quran and sayings of the Prophet (peace be upon him) about saying the truth even at your expense and those close to you.

/my encounters with cops have been amusing. Same with cashiers who return more than they should or forget to punch in something. The amusing bit is when they argue, not getting it, then get flustered. :)
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: kendelrio: If ever there was a case for jury nullification, this would be it.....

Did he break the law? Yup. But the **why** is the important part here. He didn't do it for personal gain or out of maliciousness, he did it to expose atrocities and torture.

Punishing whistleblowers in general is a scary concept and a symptom of much worse things under the surface.

There are several verses in the Quran and sayings of the Prophet (peace be upon him) about saying the truth even at your expense and those close to you.

/my encounters with cops have been amusing. Same with cashiers who return more than they should or forget to punch in something. The amusing bit is when they argue, not getting it, then get flustered. :)


Oh, and you don't have to be religious to be a nice person, but it does help.
Deucednuisance
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

kendelrio: If ever there was a case for jury nullification, this would be it.....

Did he break the law? Yup. But the **why** is the important part here. He didn't do it for personal gain or out of maliciousness, he did it to expose atrocities and torture.


hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
In an optimal world, he would have a pretty snazzy dead man's switch that would unload more than a binder full of goods on Russia/collusion/Roger Stone/financial data, etc... before he dies from an heretofore unknown heart condition.

Alas, I do realize that the possibility of an optimal world left me long ago.
 
kendelrio [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

orbister: kendelrio: If ever there was a case for jury nullification, this would be it.....

Did he break the law? Yup. But the **why** is the important part here. He didn't do it for personal gain or out of maliciousness, he did it to expose atrocities and torture.

We call it the right of a jury to bring in a perverse verdict, most famously used in the case of Clive Ponting. However, extradition cases are heard by a judge, not a jury, so it would require "judge nullification", which I understand is a speciality of Mr Putin.


I meant when he was tried in the first place.  Now that hes been tried and convicted, he's boned.

I also read up on you guys "perverse verdict" laws and even with all of the differences in our court systems, it's good to see both courts have the concept.

Of course, I don't know about your country, but our "justice" system is actively trying to quash it.
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
kendelrio [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Deucednuisance: kendelrio: If ever there was a case for jury nullification, this would be it.....

Did he break the law? Yup. But the **why** is the important part here. He didn't do it for personal gain or out of maliciousness, he did it to expose atrocities and torture.

Deucednuisance
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

sleze: First time I heard that phrase so I say this is a HOTY candidate.

Someone with twitter please make #assexit a thing.


Well, I went to an all night poker game last night, and ate a lot of food not in my regular diet, and I'll just say that the #assexit that I recently produced was rather exceptional in size, scope, and vehemence.

So, I think I've done my part.
 
skinink
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

kendelrio: If ever there was a case for jury nullification, this would be it.....

Did he break the law? Yup. But the **why** is the important part here. He didn't do it for personal gain or out of maliciousness, he did it to expose atrocities and torture.


But you can't hold a whole fraternity responsible for the behavior of one sick, twisted, rapist. For if you do, should we blame the whole fraternity system? And if the  whole fraternity system is guilty, then isn't this an indictment of our educational systems in general? I put it to you, Farkers: isn't this an indictment of our entire American society? Well, you can do what you want to Assange, but I'm not going to sit here and listen to you bad mouth the United States of America! Gentlemen!
 
kendelrio [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: kendelrio: If ever there was a case for jury nullification, this would be it.....

Did he break the law? Yup. But the **why** is the important part here. He didn't do it for personal gain or out of maliciousness, he did it to expose atrocities and torture.

Punishing whistleblowers in general is a scary concept and a symptom of much worse things under the surface.

There are several verses in the Quran and sayings of the Prophet (peace be upon him) about saying the truth even at your expense and those close to you.

/my encounters with cops have been amusing. Same with cashiers who return more than they should or forget to punch in something. The amusing bit is when they argue, not getting it, then get flustered. :)


Spot on about the cashiers.

I was cashing a paycheck at a cash checking place once and the young lady gave me $100.00 too much. She handed me the stack and I told her she may want to recount it and she got defensive and said "It's correct, I wouldn't short you!".

I asked her to please count it again, pissily, she did, saw her mistake and was like "OMG I'm so glad you caught that! It would have come out of MY check".

/not religious
//just righteous
///which if more people were one of the two, would greatly improve our society
 
runwiz [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Maybe extraditing Assange will be part of the UK- US trade deal or they don't extradite unless we return the US woman who ran over and killed the British man. After all, Trump likes to deal. I can also see a compromise where the British don't extradite but then expel him from the UK.
 
NoahBuddy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: the Prophet (peace be upon him)


What happens if you don't write the PBUH stuff after the Mohammed stuff?
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

kendelrio: If ever there was a case for jury nullification, this would be it.....

Did he break the law? Yup. But the **why** is the important part here. He didn't do it for personal gain or out of maliciousness, he did it to expose atrocities and torture.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kendelrio [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mikeyworld: kendelrio: If ever there was a case for jury nullification, this would be it.....

Did he break the law? Yup. But the **why** is the important part here. He didn't do it for personal gain or out of maliciousness, he did it to expose atrocities and torture.

Umm.. ok.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

kendelrio: Resident Muslim: kendelrio: If ever there was a case for jury nullification, this would be it.....

Did he break the law? Yup. But the **why** is the important part here. He didn't do it for personal gain or out of maliciousness, he did it to expose atrocities and torture.

Punishing whistleblowers in general is a scary concept and a symptom of much worse things under the surface.

There are several verses in the Quran and sayings of the Prophet (peace be upon him) about saying the truth even at your expense and those close to you.

/my encounters with cops have been amusing. Same with cashiers who return more than they should or forget to punch in something. The amusing bit is when they argue, not getting it, then get flustered. :)

Spot on about the cashiers.

I was cashing a paycheck at a cash checking place once and the young lady gave me $100.00 too much. She handed me the stack and I told her she may want to recount it and she got defensive and said "It's correct, I wouldn't short you!".

I asked her to please count it again, pissily, she did, saw her mistake and was like "OMG I'm so glad you caught that! It would have come out of MY check".

/not religious
//just righteous
///which if more people were one of the two, would greatly improve our society


Friendly suggestion. Next time, how about if you just say "I think you overcharged me," rather than try to make a big puzzle out of it, inevitably resulting in a scene like the one you recounted. They'll express gratitude 100% of the time.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: kendelrio: Resident Muslim: kendelrio: If ever there was a case for jury nullification, this would be it.....

Did he break the law? Yup. But the **why** is the important part here. He didn't do it for personal gain or out of maliciousness, he did it to expose atrocities and torture.

Punishing whistleblowers in general is a scary concept and a symptom of much worse things under the surface.

There are several verses in the Quran and sayings of the Prophet (peace be upon him) about saying the truth even at your expense and those close to you.

/my encounters with cops have been amusing. Same with cashiers who return more than they should or forget to punch in something. The amusing bit is when they argue, not getting it, then get flustered. :)

Spot on about the cashiers.

I was cashing a paycheck at a cash checking place once and the young lady gave me $100.00 too much. She handed me the stack and I told her she may want to recount it and she got defensive and said "It's correct, I wouldn't short you!".

I asked her to please count it again, pissily, she did, saw her mistake and was like "OMG I'm so glad you caught that! It would have come out of MY check".

/not religious
//just righteous
///which if more people were one of the two, would greatly improve our society

Friendly suggestion. Next time, how about if you just say "I think you overcharged me," rather than try to make a big puzzle out of it, inevitably resulting in a scene like the one you recounted. They'll express gratitude 100% of the time.


Sorry, the word I meant to use was "overpaid." Or just "gave me too much." "Overcharged" would be problematic, like your approach was. Typed too fast.
 
