 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   Kuwait, Iraw, and Bahrain confirm their first cases of Covid-19, presenting the horrifying possibility that the peaceful, idyllic Middle East could collapse into chaos   (aljazeera.com) divider line
45
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

249 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Feb 2020 at 9:48 AM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



45 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
You raw, subby.
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Where's Iraw again?
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Mr. Breeze: Where's Iraw again?


It is that place you see after you rub your eyes too much.
 
The Googles Do Nothing
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
iRaw is the new bareback-meetup app from Apple.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
and Iraw, Iraw so far away
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's all fun till they correct the headline.
 
MBooda
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Who Raw? I Raw! You Raw! We all Raw! Raw Raw Raw! That's the spirit we have here at More Science High!
Fark user image
/eat it
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
You raw
I raw
We all raw for Coronovirus.
Have a beer.
 
TappingTheVein [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The best joke in the article: "Iran's government vowed to be transparent".
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Raider_dad: It's all fun till they correct the headline.


And then scrub all the initial posts.

\it's not just China that censors.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I remember A Flock of Seagulls. "And Iraw, Iraw so far away..."

China has just cancelled the National People's Congress. This is a big deal, because this is the "Celebrate all the wonderful thing the CCP has brought to China." It's on the order of cancelling the Superb Owl.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: and Iraw, Iraw so far away


(shakes fist)
 
Sinister Urge [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

iRaw.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
inb4 deleted comments
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: I remember A Flock of Seagulls. "And Iraw, Iraw so far away..."

China has just cancelled the National People's Congress. This is a big deal, because this is the "Celebrate all the wonderful thing the CCP has brought to China." It's on the order of cancelling the Superb Owl.


So Xi's not even bothering to pretend he's not a dictator.
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The main underlying truism here is, of course, that subby is an idiot
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
At least those states have functional governments, health care systems, and logistical networks. Could have been a bad one there.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: You raw, subby.


Shoulda wore a condom.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Yellow Beard: and Iraw, Iraw so far away

(shakes fist)


I couldn't get away
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
And the Hajj is coming up at the end of July.

The Good Friday services in Rome are going to be fun too.
 
Scaley
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Iraw is a plucky little country.
 
Captain Shaky
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

TappingTheVein: The best joke in the article: "Iran's government vowed to be transparent".


Iran is adversarial towards us, and I assume they lie plenty to keep military secrets...

But, is there any good reason to think they would tell lies just because? Or that they have anything to gain by not working with the World medical community. Iran is not as backwards as many other ME nations.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: I remember A Flock of Seagulls. "And Iraw, Iraw so far away..."

China has just cancelled the National People's Congress. This is a big deal, because this is the "Celebrate all the wonderful thing the CCP has brought to China." It's on the order of cancelling the Superb Owl.

So Xi's not even bothering to pretend he's not a dictator.


When did he ever do that?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Iraw is east of He Land and She Land.  If the disease has jumps the Bay of Rum, the lesbos on the Isle-Liquor and Yule-Liquor will be doomed.
 
GungFu
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
What's Arabic for "Ooops! We're totally farked!"? Or "No, men are allowed to wear the niqab. It is written. Yesterday".

independent.comView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mr. Breeze: Where's Iraw again?


no idea
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Captain Shaky: TappingTheVein: The best joke in the article: "Iran's government vowed to be transparent".

Iran is adversarial towards us, and I assume they lie plenty to keep military secrets...

But, is there any good reason to think they would tell lies just because? Or that they have anything to gain by not working with the World medical community. Iran is not as backwards as many other ME nations.


The problem is the numbers we do have. If they're true, then Iraw has a much worse variant of the disease than anyone else.

There are also anecdotal reports that the situation is worse. I wouldn't normally mention such, but the person reporting such is a source I do trust, indicated it's a source HE trusts, and that when you combine that with the numbers that are being reported, it makes more sense. But again, this is anecdote and hearsay.
 
TWX
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Isn't MERS still an issue in that part of the world?
 
brizzle365 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
thank you subby for announcing that you have joined a perineum worship club.

I'm Thor, but not complaining.
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

GungFu: What's Arabic for "Ooops! We're totally farked!"? Or "No, men are allowed to wear the niqab. It is written. Yesterday".

[independent.com image 729x546]


Addition of oxford comma into sharia?  I laughed.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size


Iraw a puddy tat
 
TWX
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Captain Shaky: TappingTheVein: The best joke in the article: "Iran's government vowed to be transparent".

Iran is adversarial towards us, and I assume they lie plenty to keep military secrets...

But, is there any good reason to think they would tell lies just because? Or that they have anything to gain by not working with the World medical community. Iran is not as backwards as many other ME nations.

The problem is the numbers we do have. If they're true, then Iraw has a much worse variant of the disease than anyone else.

There are also anecdotal reports that the situation is worse. I wouldn't normally mention such, but the person reporting such is a source I do trust, indicated it's a source HE trusts, and that when you combine that with the numbers that are being reported, it makes more sense. But again, this is anecdote and hearsay.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Thank you, Simone.
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

fuzzybacchus: GungFu: What's Arabic for "Ooops! We're totally farked!"? Or "No, men are allowed to wear the niqab. It is written. Yesterday".

[independent.com image 729x546]

Addition of oxford comma into sharia?  I laughed.


Yes, yes, that was technically not an oxford comma.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

TWX: Isn't MERS still an issue in that part of the world?


Yes, in most of the middle east, but that's because it has a reservoir. It exists (non-symptomatically) in camels, and humans have a good deal of contact with camels in that region, so the occasional case crops up. SARS-CoV-1 and -2 have a reservoir in bats, but close contacts between bats and humans is much rarer.

Thankfully, MERS isn't anywhere near as infectious as COVID-19. That would have been ugly, CFR in MERS is 32%.
 
To The Escape Zeppelin!
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

TWX: Isn't MERS still an issue in that part of the world?


Yes but MERS isn't very contagious and it's pretty unusual to catch it from another person. Camels are the main disease carrier.
 
TWX
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: TWX: Isn't MERS still an issue in that part of the world?

Yes, in most of the middle east, but that's because it has a reservoir. It exists (non-symptomatically) in camels, and humans have a good deal of contact with camels in that region, so the occasional case crops up. SARS-CoV-1 and -2 have a reservoir in bats, but close contacts between bats and humans is much rarer.

Thankfully, MERS isn't anywhere near as infectious as COVID-19. That would have been ugly, CFR in MERS is 32%.


So then the question becomes, are camels going to be a good asymptomatic reservoir of COVID-19, or are they susceptible to becoming sick from it more like humans?

If they can act as asymptomatic carriers, that's going to be a real problem.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

MBooda: Who Raw? I Raw! You Raw! We all Raw! Raw Raw Raw! That's the spirit we have here at More Science High!
[Fark user image 150x79]
/eat it


That's metaphysically absurd, man!  How can I know what you hear?
 
Harlee
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Captain Shaky
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

TWX: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: TWX: Isn't MERS still an issue in that part of the world?

Yes, in most of the middle east, but that's because it has a reservoir. It exists (non-symptomatically) in camels, and humans have a good deal of contact with camels in that region, so the occasional case crops up. SARS-CoV-1 and -2 have a reservoir in bats, but close contacts between bats and humans is much rarer.

Thankfully, MERS isn't anywhere near as infectious as COVID-19. That would have been ugly, CFR in MERS is 32%.

So then the question becomes, are camels going to be a good asymptomatic reservoir of COVID-19, or are they susceptible to becoming sick from it more like humans?

If they can act as asymptomatic carriers, that's going to be a real problem.


There's no reason to think that. This is a different virus.
 
GungFu
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Iraw.
i0.wp.comView Full Size

Nowear suncream
 
Marcos P
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I just rawwwwoooawwww
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: This text is now purple: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: I remember A Flock of Seagulls. "And Iraw, Iraw so far away..."

China has just cancelled the National People's Congress. This is a big deal, because this is the "Celebrate all the wonderful thing the CCP has brought to China." It's on the order of cancelling the Superb Owl.

So Xi's not even bothering to pretend he's not a dictator.

When did he ever do that?


Probably for a few minutes after he finished killing anyone who said he's a dictator.
 
morg
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Those keys aren't even close to each other.
 
Displayed 45 of 45 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report