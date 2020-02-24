 Skip to content
(New Zealand Herald)   While we were focused on China and Italy and Japan and Korea, it actually happened. Madagascar shut down everything   (nzherald.co.nz) divider line
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



/shut

//DOWN

///THE ALIMONY
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rajaonarimampianina.

That's worth nothing in Scrabble because you can't play it.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're gonna have to try again. Coronavirus lost.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/obscure?
 
pwkpete
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, I thought they had a king... This guy, no?
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Shazam999
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Wow a ColdFusion site.  I'm surprised it didn't crash after the 3rd visitor.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Madagascan Hissing Cockroaches as Pets | Animal Care
Youtube _WHYIBSyEe8
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So that was the Phuket to Hell-ville cruise.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This feels portentous.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: [Fark user image image 400x400]


The funny thing is that just a few hours earlier I was thinking "Wouldn't it be funny to make it to Madagascar just to say 'I'm getting a kick!' before they shut down places?"
I can see I'm too late.

Now let's see if life imitates art (well, games are an art).
 
Phony_Soldier
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/_WHYIBSy​Ee8?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


She can hiss at my cockroach anytime.
 
Insain2
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I still don't care.........Walmart is still open!!
 
AllyOop [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: [YouTube video: Madagascan Hissing Cockroaches as Pets | Animal Care]


User name checks out /shudders
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
In a statement,Princess Cruises confirmed a health official "denied Sun Princess entry solely on the basis that 13 days earlier the ship had called at Phuket in Thailand."
"There was no health issue on board to warrant denial of entry," it read.

They're right, you know...

You only shut things down after everyone has started vomiting blood. Shutting it down before everyone has developed the kinds of symptoms that they can't hide or ignore is just Chicken Little behavior. I mean, can you imagine if we just quarantined the sick people before they keeled over and died? How silly would that be?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Goddammit, and I was going to go there for vacation this year.

/ looks like it's Ascension Island again this year.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The 46-day cruise on the Sun Princess is carrying around 2000 passengers, many of them New Zealanders and Australians.

So, while I like my Aussie neighbors, and have definitely enjoyed a few New Zealanders, I'm not sure that I'd want to spend 6 weeks on a plague ship with them.


Dangerous_sociopath: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/_WHYIBSy​Ee8?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Ok, I'd spend 6 weeks locked in a cabin with her.
Strangely enough, the cockroaches go missing on day two, and she spends a lot of time crawling around looking for them...
 
Report