(Mirror.co.uk)   World's oldest dad who had son at age 96 dies in house fire at age 104. Was really hoping to watch son graduate high school   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
    Weird, Family, English-language films, Father, Mother, Weather UK weather, Life, Rain, New Delhi  
posted to Main » on 24 Feb 2020 at 4:05 PM



FleshFlapps
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
There was debate about his actual age. Either way. Don't smoke in bed. That's day one shiat. Throw in a fat hammer of cope mint.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If medical tech continues he could have a grandchild still alive in 2250
 
blazemongr
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
buzzfrag.comView Full Size
 
Bill the unknowing [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Sam Elliott aged really well.....
 
Grosseteste
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Unlikely" tag?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This is really irresponsible and unfair to the child.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: This is really irresponsible and unfair to the child.


I know, it is why I support a law to have all men over 50 spayed and neutered.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: We Ate the Necco Wafers: This is really irresponsible and unfair to the child.

I know, it is why I support a law to have all men over 50 spayed and neutered.


Spayed AND neutered?

You're not taking any chances, are you?
 
sleep lack
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Wife was 60? Was this an IVF job? Surprised there were any eggs left in the coop.
 
Report