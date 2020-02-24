 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC Washington)   TSA announces that it will no longer allow its agents to use TikTok to make agency-related social media posts. In other news, TSA agents were using TikTok to make agency-related social media posts. Strip search challenge, anyone?   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
6
    More: Facepalm, Transportation Security Administration, United States Department of Homeland Security, National security, Federal government of the United States, New York Sen. Chuck Schumer, Airport security, video app TikTok, Security  
•       •       •

180 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Feb 2020 at 11:14 AM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
phenn
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark all of them.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Make the glove disappear challenge.
 
kendelrio [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Because when I think of professionalism, dedication and hard work, I think of the TSA.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They can still use PicPoc
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

kendelrio: Because when I think of professionalism, dedication and hard work, I think of the TSA.

[Fark user image 244x370] [View Full Size image _x_]



"So long, gay boys."
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
We certainly wouldn't want China to figure out where the TSA is making us take off our shoes. There's no way they could figure that out otherwise.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report