(CBS Pittsburgh)   Stoners should just assume that kids are Narcs   (pittsburgh.cbslocal.com) divider line
    More: Obvious, American films, Criminal law, Kathryn Boyersmith, Black-and-white films, The Police, English-language films, Crime, Crimes  
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cfact.orgView Full Size
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
We They do.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

LET'S ROLL!
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's still ok for the kids to see grandma boozing it up tho right?
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: It's still ok for the kids to see grandma boozing it up tho right?


Well, not behind the wheel of the family automobile.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Petite Mel: [Fark user image 550x366]


I just noticed his shirt. Makes it even funnier.
 
Ima4nic8or
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Good. Kids don't need to be exposed to this kind of shiat. Once you have kids its time to put on your adult pants and to stop doing stupid shiat like getting high on dope. It needlessly endangers children.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Ima4nic8or: Good. Kids don't need to be exposed to this kind of shiat. Once you have kids its time to put on your adult pants and to stop doing stupid shiat like getting high on dope. It needlessly endangers children.


Or maybe wait until the kids are in bed before relaxing.
 
captjc
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
17thshard.comView Full Size
 
unixgeek
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Being a little high or a little drunk is okay. Even in front of the kids. But smoking of any kind in a closed room with children is right out.  Don't make them breath your sh@t.
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Ima4nic8or: Good. Kids don't need to be exposed to this kind of shiat. Once you have kids its time to put on your adult pants and to stop doing stupid shiat like getting high on dope. It needlessly endangers children.


Better watch out.  The Fark Pothead Brigade will come down on you for that.

/Eventually
//When their high wears off
///Slashes come in threes
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Ima4nic8or: Good. Kids don't need to be exposed to this kind of shiat. Once you have kids its time to put on your adult pants and to stop doing stupid shiat like getting high on dope. It needlessly endangers children.


That's right.  Stick with opioids instead.  They're safe as milk.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

unixgeek: Being a little high or a little drunk is okay. Even in front of the kids. But smoking of any kind in a closed room with children is right out.  Don't make them breath your sh@t.


You're on the right track, but they'll get plenty even with the windows open, or even outdoors if they're close. If you're smoking anywhere near another person, you're making them breathe your shiat.

If you're ok with that, then whatever, but don't kid yourself into thinking that cracking a window will make it fine.
 
guestguy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Ima4nic8or: Good. Kids don't need to be exposed to this kind of shiat. Once you have kids its time to put on your adult pants and to stop doing stupid shiat like getting high on dope. It needlessly endangers children.

That's right.  Stick with opioids instead.  They're safe as milk.


And just as good on cereal.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 minute ago  
When kids are around, put the bong down!

(They don't need to know how awesome it is to get high and pet dogs until they're older)
 
