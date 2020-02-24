 Skip to content
(NPR)   Teenage Mutant Ninja Tattoos   (npr.org) divider line
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Geriatric Gangrene Ju-Jitsu Body Piercings.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Adolescent Radioactive Black Belt Body Modification
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
the one with the pole was everyone's favorite.  the one with the tiny daggers was horrible
 
DRTFA
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Tattoo thread!  This never gets old:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I wanted to permanently display that I was white trash so I got a tattoo.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Heroes in a inkwell.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's really cool how there are ZERO PICTURES OF HIS TATTOOS.  It's an article about tattoos and there are no pictures of tattoos.  Thanks journalism!
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I want an armadillo wielding a machine gun.
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I swear to Buddha this pic is related. Gillan invoked the name April O'Neil when she posted her pics. Yeah there's more if you wanna Bing! for 'em. It's TMNT cosplay, I swear to Buddha
 
GungFu
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
His first attempt was found wanting.
images.tapology.comView Full Size

Sadly, Ben 'Combat Wombat' Sosoli lost his MMA bout last weekend; no ninja turtle skills.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

foo monkey: It's really cool how there are ZERO PICTURES OF HIS TATTOOS.  It's an article about tattoos and there are no pictures of tattoos.  Thanks journalism!


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Happy now?
 
hi13760
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

McGrits: I want an armadillo wielding a machine gun.


How about Deadly Kung-Flu Pangolin Virus?
 
rjakobi
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
How much for an Alopex/Ninjara pairing on the left bicep?

Asking for a friend.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

dittybopper: foo monkey: It's really cool how there are ZERO PICTURES OF HIS TATTOOS.  It's an article about tattoos and there are no pictures of tattoos.  Thanks journalism!

[Fark user image 850x566]

[Fark user image 600x656]

[Fark user image 500x670]

Happy now?


I was, until you ruined it with the picture of the girls.   mmmmnnnn.  Herve.
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I would be much happier having him do an original piece of art and then having an experienced tattoo artist put it on me.  There is a huge delta between being a good artist and being technically proficient at tattooing.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Not done by him but here are mine.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Subtonic: I wanted to permanently display that I was white trash so I got a tattoo.


ok boomer
 
Ivandrago
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

fuzzybacchus: I would be much happier having him do an original piece of art and then having an experienced tattoo artist put it on me.  There is a huge delta between being a good artist and being technically proficient at tattooing.


This is so true, but if you're willing to spend the money you can get someone who is good at both.
Check out Arlo Discristina. He's a great tattooer and his designs are awesome. I can't imagine he's cheap.
 
Marcos P
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The comic books were quite dark compared to the cartoons. But on the other hand really weird
Fark user imageView Full Size

What
 
