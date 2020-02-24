 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Slate)   There are apparently people out there who believe they owe their company undying loyalty. And columnists who want to give them advice instead of laughing at and mocking them   (slate.com) divider line
30
    More: Dumbass, Employment, work-related anxieties, new job, business relationships, unsettling number of people, key person, last week management cut, long hours  
•       •       •

836 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Feb 2020 at 3:50 PM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



30 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
if you are ever wondering if what you are doing is unloyal just remember that, more often than not, they can fire you at the drop a hat for no reason.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm super loyal to my company because my mommy loves me sooooo much!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: if you are ever wondering if what you are doing is unloyal just remember that, more often than not, they can fire you at the drop a hat for no reason.


Not me, I figured it out a long time ago. If they try to fire me, I will simply threaten them with bodily harm. It's fool-proof.
 
Koodz [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The company is undergoing dramatic financial issues and last week management cut everyone's salary by 10% to preserve our financial stability. ... Management is adamant that this difficult time is for staff to "give back" to the company and make sacrifices for the whole.
All my friends and family say I should run, quit, and find a new job ASAP. I feel hesitant because I did really like my job before this happened and felt like I had a career trajectory at this company. I'm also struggling to determine if I owe it to the company to stay, put in the work, and weather the storm of 2020 for $3,000 less a year than what I was making. ... Am I a traitor if I leave?"

I'd never stay somewhere that cut my pay at all, but asking me to "give back" to a place that only pays a salary of $30k?

Burn that motherfarker down.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: if you are ever wondering if what you are doing is unloyal just remember that, more often than not, they can fire you at the drop a hat for no reason.


Disloyal thoughts detected! tom baker's scarf report to termination center immediately!
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Subtonic: tom baker's scarf: if you are ever wondering if what you are doing is unloyal just remember that, more often than not, they can fire you at the drop a hat for no reason.

Not me, I figured it out a long time ago. If they try to fire me, I will simply threaten them with bodily harm. It's fool-proof.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size

res.cloudinary.comView Full Size

cdn.shopify.comView Full Size

Depends on how I look in the company t-shirt.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
You are not your job, you are not your f*cking khakis...
 
Victoly
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: tom baker's scarf: if you are ever wondering if what you are doing is unloyal just remember that, more often than not, they can fire you at the drop a hat for no reason.

Disloyal thoughts detected! tom baker's scarf report to extermination center immediately!


FTFY
 
Subtonic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: You are not your job, you are not your f*cking khakis...


But these khakis look great on me.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Trocadero: [i.ebayimg.com image 300x300]
[res.cloudinary.com image 630x630]
[cdn.shopify.com image 600x672]
Depends on how I look in the company t-shirt.


They gave you those shirts, and a free day at the local water park, instead of a raise.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Simple fact: You don't owe your employer any more loyalty than they've committed to you.

Twist: The same goes for your country.
 
fakeaccount
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What these people need to understand is that if the law allowed a company to behead their employees, and that company thought it would improve it's bottom line by one single solitary cent by doing so, those employees would be dead before I finished typing this sentence.
 
alex10294
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Loyalty to your company means respect and professionalism only.  Respect: as long as they're paying you for your time, and you're taking the money, do the job well and work in the best interests of the company.  If you can't do that, you have to resign.  Professionalism: It's a contract.  Fulfill the terms.  If you don't like the terms, after attempting to negotiate them, give them adequate notice, let them know that there are no hard feelings, and terminate the contract.  This applies even if you feel the company is not giving you the respect you deserve.  A person displaying professionalism will simply offer their terms, and negotiate if possible/negotiable, and end the relationship amicably if not.
 
drayno76
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
You can have my body  for 8-hours a day doing  meaningless repitition for a nominal fee.

You can have my mind doing 8-hours of analytical work for a bit more, creative work a bit more than that.

You can have me for after hours and for travel for considerably more, you're not just paying me, you're paying my wife and kid for the lack of me, too.

My loyalty?  As in.... throw down my life for or tell some minor white lies for profit? 

I don't lie professionally for any less than mid 6 figures.  You want clandestine organization levels of loyalty, break open the Swiss accounts and have my private Ferrari Spider sitting out front top down.
 
alex10294
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: if you are ever wondering if what you are doing is unloyal just remember that, more often than not, they can fire you at the drop a hat for no reason.


Also: You can quit at the drop of a hat.  Funny how employment works.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Does your company have shareholders?

you see where this is going.
 
Glorious Golden Ass
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Koodz: The company is undergoing dramatic financial issues and last week management cut everyone's salary by 10% to preserve our financial stability. ... Management is adamant that this difficult time is for staff to "give back" to the company and make sacrifices for the whole.
All my friends and family say I should run, quit, and find a new job ASAP. I feel hesitant because I did really like my job before this happened and felt like I had a career trajectory at this company. I'm also struggling to determine if I owe it to the company to stay, put in the work, and weather the storm of 2020 for $3,000 less a year than what I was making. ... Am I a traitor if I leave?"

I'd never stay somewhere that cut my pay at all, but asking me to "give back" to a place that only pays a salary of $30k?

Burn that motherfarker down.


"Giving back" is something only executives should do.  It is okay if they get equity in return.  A place that cuts from the 500 people earning $30K rather than the five people earning $300K is just taking advantage of their workers while not really sacrificing much themselves.
 
Freschel [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: tom baker's scarf: if you are ever wondering if what you are doing is unloyal just remember that, more often than not, they can fire you at the drop a hat for no reason.

Disloyal thoughts detected! tom baker's scarf report to termination center immediately!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drayno76
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

alex10294: tom baker's scarf: if you are ever wondering if what you are doing is unloyal just remember that, more often than not, they can fire you at the drop a hat for no reason.

Also: You can quit at the drop of a hat.  Funny how employment works.


Yeah true, but I didn't get a list of former employees at my interview so I could call and ask them what it was like to work there, the boss was happy to bring in the class cheer-leading boot-licker to paint a fictional picture. I know sure as shiat they'll never be giving my name to a prospective employee to allow me to provide some hard truth before they make the mistake of their lives. I was able to bring them down from 2 stars to 1 on glassdoor, until they changed the company name for a 5th time.
 
Esroc
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I did buy into company loyalty for awhile. Drove for a trucking company that treated me amazingly for half a decade. The pay was slightly below industry standards, but the corporate environment was so great I didn't complain and had every intention of working there until I died.

Then the trucking industry downturn hit last year and they first left me stranded in Spokane, WA for almost a month with no money. Then they shunted me to a new route that paid less and never let me go home. Literally the day I had had enough and I complained about all of this was the day I was fired. Called my boss to tell him I was unhappy and wanted to work with him to find a solution. I was completely professional and made it clear I was willing to work with him to find a compromise. He told me he would see what he could do and would contact me later. Called me that afternoon and told me not to bother coming back.

Never again. Learned my lesson. No company gives a fark about you and anything they do that seems otherwise is just an illusion to keep you slaving away.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
There are definitely situations in which it might potentially be in your best interest to try to stick with a company that's giving you crap for a little longer. (In service of your own career trajectory, mind you, not out of "loyalty.") Those reasons might include "being the lead on a significant project that is most of the way done and wanting to see it through so you can put that one your resume" and "you've only been at this position for a 18 months and it looks bad if you keep bouncing around like you've been doing."

But yeah, if they are cutting your pay and laying people off, look for an exit. Companies often deliberately avoid telegraphing when layoffs are coming - read between the lines and find another gig.

/ Been laid off by a couple of tech startups
// I tell younger technical people: "If they have free bagels on Fridays and they suddenly stop, update your resume."
/// That, and when the VC's make the company lay off all the long-term R&D to make the company artificially profitable for a quarter or two so they can unload it onto some other sucker. Either or.
 
v2micca
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The thing is, in spite of creating a poor work/life balance, and underpaying their employee to preserve some fiscal bottom line, corporations still can manage to garner a huge amount of loyalty from employees by creating a positive work environment.  Which is why it baffles me that companies would risk this asset by appointing incompetent management.  It only takes one bad manager to turn an entire department of underpaid overworked loyal wage slaves into the HMS Bounty.  Yet, company after company makes this mistake.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
You know who ELSE demands undying loyalty?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It'd be nice to find a life-long company. It's a pain in the ass for both sides to keep jumping ship every few years just to get a pay raise. Stop jerking people around.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Gather 'round yungins.....

There was a time when a company was loyal to employees and employees were loyal right back. But ya see the companies got SO greedy they started to treat people as mere resources, even called em human resources. Of course thees greedy bastards still expected loyalty to the company. Why don't you know that even worked for a little while. Then employees started a thinkin'

Well donntcha knowit, now company talk about wanting loyalty and say they are loyal, but the worked ain't falling for that BS no more. No siree Bob.

Why I reckon any man who is loyal to a company he doesn't own sees a fool in the mirror.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: if you are ever wondering if what you are doing is unloyal just remember that, more often than not, they can fire you at the drop a hat for no reason.


Or lay you off just to balance the books and make the owners and execs even richer.
 
Esroc
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

v2micca: The thing is, in spite of creating a poor work/life balance, and underpaying their employee to preserve some fiscal bottom line, corporations still can manage to garner a huge amount of loyalty from employees by creating a positive work environment.  Which is why it baffles me that companies would risk this asset by appointing incompetent management.  It only takes one bad manager to turn an entire department of underpaid overworked loyal wage slaves into the HMS Bounty.  Yet, company after company makes this mistake.


Because it's cheaper to run a department into the ground and revive it with new employees (that they can also probably pay less) than trying to keep employees who are inevitably going to ask for more and more the longer they stick around. It's literally a matter of "Do I give this employee a 50 cent raise or let them quit and hire someone else for 50 cents less?". When all you care about are the numbers and the change in the quality of the work between the two is negligible, the choice is easy.

It's why minimum wage restaurant and cashier jobs are always shiat work environments. Because your replacement will do the exact same job the exact same way and they might not even demand as much pay.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

fakeaccount: What these people need to understand is that if the law allowed a company to behead their employees, and that company thought it would improve it's bottom line by one single solitary cent by doing so, those employees would be dead before I finished typing this sentence.


This.

Greed is now the only god in corporate america.
You are numbers on a spreadsheet and your row can be deleted at any time.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Koodz: The company is undergoing dramatic financial issues and last week management cut everyone's salary by 10% to preserve our financial stability. ... Management is adamant that this difficult time is for staff to "give back" to the company and make sacrifices for the whole.
All my friends and family say I should run, quit, and find a new job ASAP. I feel hesitant because I did really like my job before this happened and felt like I had a career trajectory at this company. I'm also struggling to determine if I owe it to the company to stay, put in the work, and weather the storm of 2020 for $3,000 less a year than what I was making. ... Am I a traitor if I leave?"

I'd never stay somewhere that cut my pay at all, but asking me to "give back" to a place that only pays a salary of $30k?

Burn that motherfarker down.


This is why I don't understand salary. Yes, I have only worked in blue collar jobs where everything is hourly. As a result, if they wanted to save money they would cut hours. Your choices are to find another job, or a second job. That way you can still work at the job you like.

But my underlying thought is a person shouldn't have to work 2 jobs to make ends meet. But that is socialism, or something.

But if someone told me to work 40 hours a week, for less money, I would walk. Or start job hunting so I could walk. That is theft of my services.
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report