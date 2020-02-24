 Skip to content
(Metro)   Farmer discovers fossil of an ancient armadillo the size of a car. A carmadillo, if you will   (metro.co.uk) divider line
    Buenos Aires, Argentina, Archaeologist Pablo Messineo, large fossils, South America, Pleistocene  
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
By rights, that thing shoulda been discovered in Texas.
 
Maturin
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
listernine
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Quick, someone call the See Fee channel.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Glyptodont?

Glyptodont.
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
He added that the sizes indicate the group was comprised of two adults and two younglings.

In other news Glyptodonts are jedi
 
Marcos P
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Excellent, fetch my teal saddle
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nanim
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
ftfa: 'the four glyptodonts lived around 20,000 years ago'

Maybe they got stomped on by that last roving band of mammoths?...
 
Dryad
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

edmo: By rights, that thing shoulda been discovered in Texas.


In a nest full of empty Lone Star bottles
 
mrwhippy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
rlv.zcache.co.ukView Full Size
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

mrwhippy: [rlv.zcache.co.uk image 307x281]


maury_liedetectordeterminedthatwasalie​.gif
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

mrwhippy: [rlv.zcache.co.uk image 307x281]


Mmmmm, leprosy!
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
🎵 Carma Carma Carma Carma
🎶 Carma- diiiiillooooooo

I should go.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That's a size of a car?
Bumper car maybe.

Also, it's the metro, I expect them to find this next to it:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
so good for harvesting rocks!
 
rockymountainrider
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Did it have a pimento taco or pimentaco in it by chance?
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

edmo: By rights, that thing shoulda been discovered in Texas.


I feel confident that Florida has just as many as East Texass. That being said, I used to find fossil glyptodon scutes all over Michler's Landing south of Ponte Vedra. All kinds of fun stuff used to wash up there before the net ban, but hurricanes still bring the pieces up from time to time.
 
RabidRythmDivas
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
About the size of a Barbie jeep unless those guys are giants.

i2.wp.comView Full Size


/the best kind of correct
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Imagine a family just out for a stroll when all of sudden, you're fossilized. Petrifying!
 
LewDux
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Ginnungagap42: [Fark user image 220x220]


Pfft


Is This the Way to Armadillo?
Youtube FmDZtp2yRu8
 
evilsofa
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

RabidRythmDivas: About the size of a Barbie jeep unless those guys are giants.

[i2.wp.com image 540x363]

/the best kind of correct


VWs were much smaller then.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
memesboy.comView Full Size
 
Report