(MSN)   Hey, I found a parking spooooooooooooooot   (msn.com) divider line
15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
While driving a Jeep Wrangler, it *is* temping to just go tear-assing off the road at any given point but you really shouldn't commit to that while on the 6th floor of a parking garage.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
mrsleep [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Wow, that was a quick repeat
 
omg bbq
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Nice driving Devil Dog.
 
VeeTHis
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Wait wasn't this same story posted yesterday night? Umm
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Twentynine Palms is now twentyeight... he landed on one....
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

mrsleep: Wow, that was a quick repeat


VeeTHis: Wait wasn't this same story posted yesterday night? Umm


They really need to put up better barriers on that parkade...
 
skinink
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It's a Drive-Thru, not a Drive-At.
 
Insain2
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I've heard that before about not being able to get a parking spot in that neighborhood.
 
morg
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

VeeTHis: Wait wasn't this same story posted yesterday night? Umm


Should have been a followup tag. This one tells us he's from 29 palms. I thought the interesting thing about last night's article is that two people in the car with him were able to bail out before he went over the edge. Why couldn't he get out if the other two saw it coming and had enough time to get out?
 
guestguy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I always thought the Z axis was underutilized for parking purposes.
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

VeeTHis: Wait wasn't this same story posted yesterday night? Umm


I find this unusual
 
mattgsx
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Repeat and Follow-Up tags both busy free-falling to near certain death?
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

VeeTHis: Wait wasn't this same story posted yesterday night? Umm


Fark user image
Fark user image

Yesterday night? You mean "last night"?

/an odd turn of phrase...
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ less than a minute ago  

VeeTHis: Wait wasn't this same story posted yesterday night? Umm


The Strokes - Last Nite (Official Music Video)
Youtube TOypSnKFHrE
 
Report