(NYPost) Despite the booming economy, workers are just barely 'treading water' according to analysts
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Conservatives: 'Push their heads under!'
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I keep hearing about unemployment at a 50 year low, but have they offered up any actual proof of that?
 
dragonchild
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Alphax: Conservatives: 'Push their heads under!'

Voters:  Yes!  Push our heads under!
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
TRUMP!

Day Drinking:  Go ahead, fire it up.

Fark:  Thanks!
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
it seems plan is to get the rich so rich that they can't figure out what to do with all the money and then they'll just start leaving laying around for the rest of us to pick up.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Low unemployment! YEAH!
Low wages! Uh...
Raises not keeping up with inflation, if there's a raise at all! Ugh.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ltnor: I keep hearing about unemployment at a 50 year low, but have they offered up any actual proof of that?


It actually is, but it was already on it's way before Trump took office, so his policies helped in the sense that companies retained some extra employees due to tax cuts, but he doesn't get all credit.

https://www.bbc.com/news/business-499​3​4309

What his policies definitely haven't helped is the wages obviously.
 
uttertosh
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Boomer economy, more like.

/Also: 'Anal Ysts' proved to be quite the harrowing xhamster search term.
 
Beginning of the end
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ltnor: I keep hearing about unemployment at a 50 year low, but have they offered up any actual proof of that?


Yeah. How many people do you know who have to hold more than 1 job?

There's your proof.

Shouldn't HAVE to but apparently that's a good thing to Republicans. Also, unemployment CLAIMS may be low because of a ridiculous amount of denials and kicking people off disability. That's another way to make the story match their narrative that they're using.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ltnor: I keep hearing about unemployment at a 50 year low, but have they offered up any actual proof of that?


Until a few years ago, this sort of comment would evoke a dismissive eyeroll from me.

But now we have an administration that orders the National Weather Service to alter its reporting to confirm to a Sharpie scribble on a map.

I'm expecting reports by late October demonstrating annual 6% GDP growth since January 20, 2017.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ltnor: I keep hearing about unemployment at a 50 year low, but have they offered up any actual proof of that?


It's low because a lot of folks have run out of unemployment benefits (you're no longer unemployed! too bad you don't have a job); and a biggish number of people with multiple crap-paying jobs.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ltnor: I keep hearing about unemployment at a 50 year low, but have they offered up any actual proof of that?


they are good. Not as dramatic a turnaround as under Obama or even Clinton, but not bad. It's nice to inherit a good economy.
I gotta imagine the people coming out of the woodwork to get jobs are not high on the pay scale.
Oh and lots of warning signs on the horizon.
Handy chart.
 
Beginning of the end
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: ltnor: I keep hearing about unemployment at a 50 year low, but have they offered up any actual proof of that?

Until a few years ago, this sort of comment would evoke a dismissive eyeroll from me.

But now we have an administration that orders the National Weather Service to alter its reporting to confirm to a Sharpie scribble on a map.

I'm expecting reports by late October demonstrating annual 6% GDP growth since January 20, 2017.


It's all in HOW they count. They can be accurate or they can fudge the numbers so the middle and upper class think everything's kosher.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Obvious tag last seen on GoFundMe begging for money for surgery.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I guess it's booming for the people at the time. Meanwhile the people on the bottom working multiple jobs or gig jobs with no benefits are trying to keep their heads above water. Everyone else either gave up or was kicked out of befits and left to die.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Sounds like it's time for another upper class tax cut.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Nimbull: I guess it's booming for the people at the time. Meanwhile the people on the bottom working multiple jobs or gig jobs with no benefits are trying to keep their heads above water. Everyone else either gave up or was kicked out of befits and left to die.


Meant to say people at the top not time. I need my morning caffeine fix.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Bullshiat. Almost everyone I know is doing well enough to have a refrigerator.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ltnor: I keep hearing about unemployment at a 50 year low, but have they offered up any actual proof of that?


During the campaign, the official unemployment rate was Fake News and the Real Unemployment Rate was some YUGE number that the Flim Flam Führer pulled out of his ass.
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: ltnor: I keep hearing about unemployment at a 50 year low, but have they offered up any actual proof of that?

Until a few years ago, this sort of comment would evoke a dismissive eyeroll from me.

But now we have an administration that orders the National Weather Service to alter its reporting to confirm to a Sharpie scribble on a map.

I'm expecting reports by late October demonstrating annual 6% GDP growth since January 20, 2017.


I never thought I would be the one saying it.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
When do we get to pull the rich people out of their houses and beat them to death in the street?
 
Meat's dream [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's not news.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"McMaken added that the lack of wage growth seen in some areas may be a case of prospering businesses not sharing the wealth with lower-earning workers."


GEE, YOU THINK??
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

duckpoopy: Bullshiat. Almost everyone I know is doing well enough to have a refrigerator.


Not me.  I have an ice box.  Every week, I have to send the kids on an arctic expedition to get ice.  And don't get me started on global warming.  Now, the kids have to go further north to find the ice.

Could probably get by without the ice box but I really like ice in vodak.
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
trump says everybody is making ten grand more a year 'cause of him so I don't know where all your money is going, you might need financial gurus.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ltnor: I keep hearing about unemployment at a 50 year low, but have they offered up any actual proof of that?


Look at the "Help wanted Ads.  They're everywhere. "But...." you say, "Those are for low-skill jobs".  Yes, they are, and  low skilled workers are the ones who have the hardest time finding employment in a bad economy because when work is scarce high skilled workers accept lower skilled jobs and they're forced out.
 
ph0rk
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm confused, I thought the NY Post loved Trump, but this sounds like an untrumpy story. Fire somebody.
 
