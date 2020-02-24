 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Runner breaks his ankle miles away from a trailhead, with no cell service. Crawls for 8 hours till he got a signal and called for help. The lesson here: Never exercise   (cnn.com) divider line
20
    More: Strange, Olympic Mountains, Jefferson County, Washington, charged cell phone, Seattle, Olympic National Park, Duckabush River Trail, Olympic Peninsula, Joseph Oldendorf  
•       •       •

225 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Feb 2020 at 10:01 AM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Several years ago, passed (or *was* passed) by a trailrunner on Wetterhorn Peak as I was coming down.  I was right under the class 3 section and he paused to ask me about the trail ahead.  He was wearing nothing but a running shorts, shirt and shoes and *only* had a hyper-light rain jacket.  I don't think he summited as he passed me going the other way not long after. I watched him run through a packed snow field where I had used traction cleats (YakTrax) and he twice almost lost his shiat (stumbling...windmill arms...) - if he had fallen, nothing would have stopped him until he reached the bottom where there were rocks waiting.  And I was the *only* person on the mountain that day.

I admire the endurance those guys have worked up but damn they are unequipped on some of those trails.  I'm surprised there are not more incidents like this.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I bet their facial expression didn't change.
 
Weidbrewer
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Oldendorf said his tibia became detached"

I really wish that there were more details here.  I want to know the what, how and why of this.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Snap.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I had to do this with a sprained ankle, and it was rough. Can't imagine a real break.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I don't know about "never exercise." Technically, getting up to pour a shot of whiskey is exercise. More like "never go outside, especially out of range of technology." Because then you're probably also out of range of whiskey.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Also, I'd have started a signal fire and sipped on hot soup until GSAR arrived, but I don't go into the wilderness unprepared.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

UberDave: Several years ago, passed (or *was* passed) by a trailrunner on Wetterhorn Peak as I was coming down.  I was right under the class 3 section and he paused to ask me about the trail ahead.  He was wearing nothing but a running shorts, shirt and shoes and *only* had a hyper-light rain jacket.  I don't think he summited as he passed me going the other way not long after. I watched him run through a packed snow field where I had used traction cleats (YakTrax) and he twice almost lost his shiat (stumbling...windmill arms...) - if he had fallen, nothing would have stopped him until he reached the bottom where there were rocks waiting.  And I was the *only* person on the mountain that day.

I admire the endurance those guys have worked up but damn they are unequipped on some of those trails.  I'm surprised there are not more incidents like this.


I was going to say, why the "strange" tag?  I've been in plenty of places like that.  I usually have a backpack, food, fuel, clothes, tent, etc when I do it.  And a hiking partner.  At low speed.

Madman drummers bummers: I don't know about "never exercise." Technically, getting up to pour a shot of whiskey is exercise. More like "never go outside, especially out of range of technology." Because then you're probably also out of range of whiskey.


That's what the flask if for.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Geesh, I thought bloody nipples were bad for runners....
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Weidbrewer: "Oldendorf said his tibia became detached"

I really wish that there were more details here.  I want to know the what, how and why of this.


If I were to guess, he got tired and was pounding his knee too much.  That kind of thing is hard to monitor when you are exhausted.  I've had it happen once on the trail, about a mile from the trailhead.  I was exhausted and took one step and went down like a sack of bricks (50lbs on my back as well).  I didn't even feel much pain aside from the 1 second pop but I didn't think I was going to be able to stand back up much less with my pack.  I wiggled out of my pack and sat on the side of trail for a bit and was surprised I could put weight on my knee.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
How about just don't do xtreme stuff by yourself?
 
Weidbrewer
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

UberDave: Weidbrewer: "Oldendorf said his tibia became detached"

I really wish that there were more details here.  I want to know the what, how and why of this.

If I were to guess, he got tired and was pounding his knee too much.  That kind of thing is hard to monitor when you are exhausted.  I've had it happen once on the trail, about a mile from the trailhead.  I was exhausted and took one step and went down like a sack of bricks (50lbs on my back as well).  I didn't even feel much pain aside from the 1 second pop but I didn't think I was going to be able to stand back up much less with my pack.  I wiggled out of my pack and sat on the side of trail for a bit and was surprised I could put weight on my knee.


My point was that I've never heard of a tibia detaching before.  Breaking a leg?  Sure, that's standard.  I just didn't know that a tibia could just become attached from other things.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Even when I trail run I keep basic first aid stuff in my Camelback. Splint,tourniquet, lifestraw, duct tape, paracord, Benadryl,knife etc. Oh and a farking beacon. Weighs less than a pound I'm pretty sure. Must suck when you can't even immobilize and whittle up a crutch or two, or you know, call for help.
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: [Fark user image 425x537]


That's what blows my mind with some of these people.  The Spot tracker is even cheaper and works really well.  And now you can purchase the service on a monthly basis (instead of the entire year).  Their new one has a key pad and texting ability - I'm probably going to upgrade from my Gen 3 tracker.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Weidbrewer: "Oldendorf said his tibia became detached"

I really wish that there were more details here.  I want to know the what, how and why of this.


Oldendorf (meaning: "old village") is a village in the municipality of Südheide in the northern part of Celle district in Lower Saxony, Germany.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Damn, his phone had eight hours of battery?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

casual disregard: Weidbrewer: "Oldendorf said his tibia became detached"

I really wish that there were more details here.  I want to know the what, how and why of this.

Oldendorf (meaning: "old village") is a village in the municipality of Südheide in the northern part of Celle district in Lower Saxony, Germany.


Thank you, Simone.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The real point here is that if you travel  don't cheap out on your cellphone provider.  Also have to wonder if he remembered to turn on "Roaming".


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Weidbrewer: UberDave: Weidbrewer: "Oldendorf said his tibia became detached"

I really wish that there were more details here.  I want to know the what, how and why of this.

If I were to guess, he got tired and was pounding his knee too much.  That kind of thing is hard to monitor when you are exhausted.  I've had it happen once on the trail, about a mile from the trailhead.  I was exhausted and took one step and went down like a sack of bricks (50lbs on my back as well).  I didn't even feel much pain aside from the 1 second pop but I didn't think I was going to be able to stand back up much less with my pack.  I wiggled out of my pack and sat on the side of trail for a bit and was surprised I could put weight on my knee.

My point was that I've never heard of a tibia detaching before.  Breaking a leg?  Sure, that's standard.  I just didn't know that a tibia could just become attached from other things.


What little I've read about it, it seems like it is a meniscus injury.  I injured mine during my teen years and when it would "pop out", I couldn't straighten my leg.  I had to sit down and have someone grab my ankle and slowly pull.  You could actually see my tibia and femur pop back into alignment.  I totally blew it out when I was 19 and had to be ambulanced to the hospital as I couldn't stand up (like I'm assuming this guy).  I've never had surgery and simply keep my leg strength up to compensate but if I get *really* tired, I open myself up to another one of those "pops".
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report