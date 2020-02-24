 Skip to content
(KIMA tv)   We would have gotten away with it if wasn't for those pesky potato wedges   (kimatv.com) divider line
    Dumbass, car thieves, Yakima, Washington, French fries, Yakima, potato wedges  
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In fairness, my ex-wife was capable of some mighty sketchy sh*t if battered wedges were involved. They have that effect on some people.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could be worse.   Could be potato espadrilles.
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That that be a lesson. it's always polite to fill the tank and be sure to clean out someone else's car after you've used it.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could drive a wedge into their relationship.
 
kkinnison
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wedges? We dont need no steenking wedges
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Helpful article about stuck yakima: https://levimorrow.wordpress.com/2019​/​04/06/pipeline-levi-morrow/
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After the pickup was returned to the owner, he contacted police saying inside the cab he had found a Walmart receipt for potato wedges, during the time the truck was taken.


So the police didn't bother to check for evidence
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: After the pickup was returned to the owner, he contacted police saying inside the cab he had found a Walmart receipt for potato wedges, during the time the truck was taken.


So the police didn't bother to check for evidence


To be fair, it *is* Yakima, WA...
 
Schmerd1948
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
That begs the question. How good or Walmart potato wedges that someone would steal a car to get them? Anybody know?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
CSI:  Yakima

Jarring chord
Yakima PD Monday Morning 9 a.m.
Chief:  Recovered a stolen truck.
Det1:  Hey!  The system works
Det2:  Taxpayers will be happy.  I wish my daughter would snap out of her depression.
Det1:  School?
Det2:  Moose attack
Det1:  Moose bites can be nasty.
Chief:  Get down there, handover the keys and do a once over.
Det1:  Then we get donuts
Det2:  Stop playing towards the stereotype

Impound Lot 10 am
Det1:  There's you truck buddy.  Cops came through
Det2:  You're one of the lucky ones, you know.
Truck Owner:  Thanks.  Any chance of catching the thieves?
Det1:  Oh, they're probably long gone
Det2:  Statistically, they move on to gun crimes so again, you're lucky.
Truck Owner:  Hey!  Here's a receipt from Walmart.  It's time stamped with a date when the truck was stolen.
Det1:  Sounds like someone was withholding evidence from us
Det2:  Serious charge.  We'll let it go this time cause we're both good cops.
Det1:  Again.  Your lucky day

Walmart 11 am
Det1:  We'll shut this place down!  We demand your cooperation.  If you even think about withholding those tapes from us, we'll have every cop down here in 5 minutes
Manager:  What are you talking about, we're reviewing the video now.  By the way, it's not on tape any more.  It's digital.   Here they are.
Det2:  Looks like Elisabeth Paradis and Erin Bradley Dunleavy.  Known car thieves
Det1:  Branching in to stealing trucks.  Not smart.  Why did you pronounce Elizabeth as Elisabeth?
Det2:  That's how she spells it.  Kids.  Lets go.
Det1:  But first, let's go shopping.
Det2:  Donuts?  Jeeze
Det1:  No.  Moose repellent spray for your daughter.
Det2:  Oh that's nice.

Police HQ Noon
Det1:  Perps will be here soon.  Called them and told them they won a free boat.
Det2:  No perp can turn down a free boat.
Chief:  God help us if they ever wise up to that
Elisabeth Paradis and Erin Bradley Dunleavy:  We're here for our free boat!  We had to steal a truck with a tow bar.  Will an F250 be enough?
Det1:  Hands up!  No free boat for you guys!
Elisabeth Paradis and Erin Bradley Dunleavy:  This is the fifth time this has happened.  Next time.  Next time
Det2:  Book 'em, Chief.  And thanks for the moose repellent.  My daughter is her old happy self.
Jarring Chord
 
Hachitori
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Ya gotta love Washington State.  I mean in Arkansas it's Meth, in Detroit it's crack. In Baltimore it's Purple Drank.

But in Yakima.....
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Stupid meddling potato wedges.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'll bet those dudes were baked.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Is Leslie Nielson Det 1 or Det 2?  I'm guessing Det 2.  That's how I read it.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
What happens when you complain to management:

Noah_Tall
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: That begs the question. How good or Walmart potato wedges that someone would steal a car to get them? Anybody know?


The wedges were just an extra bonus while they were waiting for night to fall. The real reason they stole the truck was that Erin wanted to see Paradis by the dashboard light.
 
akula
‘’ 1 minute ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: So the police didn't bother to check for evidence


It's only a stolen car. The owner is lucky they bothered to call him about it.
 
