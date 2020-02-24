 Skip to content
(Imgur) Caption Caption this kid on his big wheel   (i.imgur.com) divider line
351 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Feb 2020 at 12:00 PM (1 hour ago)



‘’ 12 hours ago  
Original:
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
My cycle is prett-ay prett-ay prett-ay big!
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"To crush your enemies, to see them driven before you, and to hear the lamentations of their women."
 
DarkJohnson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I can see my house from here!"
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get out of my way!  I'm heading for Lallapallooza!
Oh Grandpa!
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Me and the motorcycle
Me and the motorbike
We just running around
My feet are off the ground...
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whatever you drive, drive a Firestone.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One day I will be mayor of NY, have billions of dollars and then I will run for President!

/voting endabled
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a big motorcycle, natch
And I got a pickle to match

Don wanna die
just wanna ride
Don't want a pickle
just wanna ride my motor-sickle
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With the record for fastest already strongly-set, Frank realized he would have to settle for the title of the World's Tallest Indian.
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The toilet seat securely installed, Fred was ready for his first non-stop cross country tour.
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Proto-hipster, circa 1958
 
paswa17
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The 1953 Crosslink engine had one major design flaw - it ran very hot. When first trying to apply it to a motorcycle, there were frequent leg and groin injuries, often second and third degree burns. Instead of starting over with a new motor, the engineers at Slowe Motors decided on a less conventional solution. And thus the Stilt-O-Cycle was born.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Betty Sue won't laugh as the size of my Johnson now!"
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
OH NO! NO! NO! NO! LEG CRAMP!!!!
 
