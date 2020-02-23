 Skip to content
(Twitter)   China has turned the lying to eleventy billion: according to them, there were only 11 new cases of coronavirus in the entire country outside of Hubei province in the last 24 hours   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I saw that earlier today and said, bs!

/used to live in China.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I don't trust them to tell the truth.
 
Langdon_777 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

pxlboy: I don't trust them to tell the truth.


It is more than that, I expect them to lie.
 
Asa Phelps [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's not "really" a "lie".

Nobody is tested for COVID-19 unless a doctor sees them and they have pneumoniac symptoms.

The inside baseball explanation is that there is no one working in public health who is not aware that mild cases are uncounted and that if people never seek care and die they are also uncounted.
 
MessyDwarf
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
whatisaidwas
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Langdon_777: pxlboy: I don't trust them to tell the truth.

It is more than that, I expect them to lie.


No Mr Bond, I expect you to die.

/007 filter off
 
Tentaclefriendly
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Well considering they killed all the other people, probaly, sure.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Everyone else is already infected. Can't have new cases if there aren't any healthy people.
 
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
There's going to be clusters of this in the US pretty soon, and it's going to disrupt daily life and kill more than a few people. All thanks to an authoritarian government with an allergy to the truth and a penchant for doing whatever it can to make itself look better at the expense of the public good.

I'd say that I hope the virus hits some particular areas, but I doubt very much that that lesson would carry much weight in those areas.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Forget Winnie The Pooh, the new standin for Xi should be Baghdad Bob.
 
baxterdog
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Everyone else is already infected. Can't have new cases if there aren't any healthy people.


Dam. That kinda makes me want to stay home for a while longer. Or go camping for a while.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Cagey B: There's going to be clusters of this in the US pretty soon, and it's going to disrupt daily life and kill more than a few people. All thanks to an authoritarian government with an allergy to the truth and a penchant for doing whatever it can to make itself look better at the expense of the public good.


I hate the Trump administration too.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I trust China more than the current occupants of the White House.

That's not saying much, though.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Cagey B: There's going to be clusters of this in the US pretty soon, and it's going to disrupt daily life and kill more than a few people. All thanks to an authoritarian government with an allergy to the truth and a penchant for doing whatever it can to make itself look better at the expense of the public good.

I'd say that I hope the virus hits some particular areas, but I doubt very much that that lesson would carry much weight in those areas.


We'll be responsible for some of that. Earlier this week pediment dingleberry was telling his cult that it's nothing to worry about, and it'll go away when it warms up in April. Some of those people will end up killing their own family with this disease because their cult leader told them.
 
gozar_the_destroyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
When this gets to the US and into the majority of the population we are going to see a lot of people that develop the pneumonia symptoms from it because of going to work with it and then giving it to everyone you meet. This type of virus is as contagious as the common cold or the flu, so expect widespread infection in a matter of a couple of weeks once the virus break containment.

Just look at how bad an outbreak of the flu can get here in the US, for comparison. Thus far this season, 26 million in the US confirmed infected and 0.05% of those died. Death rates out of China are sketchy at best, but they vary anywhere from 1% to as high as 2.9%. Epidemic and pandemic outbreaks of the flu have had mortality rates from 20% to 60%, so we are not talking about this being all that deadly, but there is a chance that the virus mutates at some point with how many people it is going to infect in total. That is why it is concerning that this virus has shown up, but it isn't "SHUT DOWN EVERYTHING" yet. Keep an eye on it and if you think you have had contact with a carrier and you have developed symptoms, get to a doctor.
 
bikkurikun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Cagey B: There's going to be clusters of this in the US pretty soon, and it's going to disrupt daily life and kill more than a few people. All thanks to an authoritarian government with an allergy to the truth and a penchant for doing whatever it can to make itself look better at the expense of the public good.


I think without that authoritarian government and the draconian measures it took at the expense of its own people , healthcare professionals, and economy, it would have been a lot worse already for the rest of the world.

Although it sucks if you are in China currently, as someone outside China I trust the Chinese government a lot more to manage an outbreak like this than the U.S. in its current shape.
 
