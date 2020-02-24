 Skip to content
(Reuters)   Mama Mia, that's-a one spicy pandemic meatball   (reuters.com) divider line
    days of the Venice Carnival, Veneto, head of the Veneto region Luca Zaia, Venice, Italy, outbreak of coronavirus, Venice Carnival, Lombardy  
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The last two days of the Venice Carnival

They got two cruise lines at once!  Hate to be on board THOSE ships.....
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But its just like the flu!!!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
i ignore u
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and then the murders began.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: [thumbs.gfycat.com image 500x333]


Spicy Meatball - The Mask
Youtube jMtoewU9KxE
 
walkerhound
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can understand why. My mother in laws knitting circle canceled their weekly meet ups it's gotten so bad.
 
Insain2
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Not there, don't care..........

Wake me when my local Walmart closes because of the "Virus"........
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
But how will they train the microwaves at the new Olive Garden?
 
holdmybones
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Insain2: [Fark user image image 365x300]
Not there, don't care..........

Wake me when my local Walmart closes because of the "Virus"........


Poe slaw? This early on a Monday morning?
 
i ignore u
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I just sneezed in this thread.  Twice!  I wasn't wearing a mask or anything. Thrice!  We're all gonna die!
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, in the Lombardy region (Milan); 150+ cases, schools are shutdown, all sporting events cancelled, 10 towns are in lock-down.

/son is teaching (assistant) Economics & English at a HS northwest of Milan.
 
THX 1138
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Odd Bird: Meanwhile, in the Lombardy region (Milan); 150+ cases, schools are shutdown, all sporting events cancelled, 10 towns are in lock-down.


When Italy starts cancelling soccer games, you know it's getting serious.
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Hmm... sounds like I need to stock my pantry - just in case...
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Baby can you dig your WOP?

He'sarighteouswop.....
 
ShonenBat
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
There's a man goin' round, takin' names...
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I can't believe I puked the whole thing....
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dittybopper: I can't believe I puked the whole thing....


Ancient Chinese virus eh?
 
