(MSN)   When the Haitian police start shooting at Haitian soldiers you know things are going to get ugly   (msn.com) divider line
    More: News, Associated Press, Police officer, Police, Military, Constable, Haitianpolice officers, Port-au-Prince, 2010 Haiti earthquake  
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Trumpsters are gonna love the incoming boat people
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Ah yes, the country of Hat. Lovely place
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Clearly, the blame for this falls squarely on the makers of GTA: Vice City.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Now we dolly back
Now we fade to black
 
BadReligion [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Yeah, I don't know how much I would trust a standing army if I were a Haitian.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
When was the last time things were good in Haiti?
 
mrparks
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Someone should teach them about annual softball games with picnics.
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So I figured when's the next time I'm going to be in Haiti.
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This is all going to end in tears...

(Likely from tear gas)
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Trumpsters are gonna love the incoming boat people


Trump in one.  Well done.
 
PunGent
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: When was the last time things were good in Haiti?


Before European and American intervention.  Iow, several hundred years.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's Haiti.  The land of Papa Doc and Baby Doc Duvalier, and the Tonton Macoute.  Since the end of the Duvaliers reign in 1986, there have been at least 4 coup d'etats and the US has had to intervene there numerous times either with disaster relief for hurricanes or the 2010 earthquake, or for political reasons.   The place is noted for having a serious Cholera outbreak in the recent past, and for having such high rates of HIV infection that it even made it into an SNL "fake commercial" skit.

So from my perspective, things have *ALWAYS* been ugly in Haiti.  Only good thing to come out of there is Kiki from Sailing Uma.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

HighOnCraic: Now we dolly back
Now we fade to black


^^ he gets it.
 
Dakai
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: When was the last time things were good in Haiti?


Well, there was... no, that's not it.

How about... nah, people got killed.

Theres... oh shiat, never mind.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"... Only good thing to come out of there is Kiki from Sailing Uma."


she is something isn't she?
 
NoahBuddy
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dittybopper: It's Haiti.  The land of Papa Doc and Baby Doc Duvalier, and the Tonton Macoute.  Since the end of the Duvaliers reign in 1986, there have been at least 4 coup d'etats and the US has had to intervene there numerous times either with disaster relief for hurricanes or the 2010 earthquake, or for political reasons.   The place is noted for having a serious Cholera outbreak in the recent past, and for having such high rates of HIV infection that it even made it into an SNL "fake commercial" skit.

So from my perspective, things have *ALWAYS* been ugly in Haiti.  Only good thing to come out of there is Kiki from Sailing Uma.


Even worse, they invited all those fake relief charities to exploit them, and sold their own children to paedophile UN workers whom they asked to pretend to help.

They truly are the only ones to blame for their own misfortunes.

/fark you dittybugger
 
