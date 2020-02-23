 Skip to content
(MassLive)   Massachusetts finally joins all surrounding states in telling Massholes to put down their farking phones and drive   (masslive.com) divider line
    More: Spiffy, Mobile phone, cell phones, Police officers, educational program, cell phone, hands-free mode, first offense, mandatory completion  
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Worst drivers in the country.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hang Up And Drive (Instrumental)
Youtube TAEu9IzNbps
 
Demetrius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AliceBToklasLives: Worst drivers in the country.


I'm not from Mass, but when I drive there, I prefer to call the style of driving 'competitive'.

They're actually very good drivers, just aggressive which can be very off-putting.  If you can absorb the mindset, you'll be fine.  It's just different than you're used to.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A similar was enacted a couple years ago where I live.

It didn't do shiat, people are still driving with their phones held up to their head.  They should be shot and killed.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: A similar was enacted a couple years ago where I live.

It didn't do shiat, people are still driving with their phones held up to their head.  They should be shot and killed.


A similar law, even

/dammit
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
TFA picture gives a great example of hands free driving.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

edmo: TFA picture gives a great example of hands free driving.


Is that an LG Rumor 2? I haven't seen one of those in almost a decade now.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: A similar was enacted a couple years ago where I live.

It didn't do shiat, people are still driving with their phones held up to their head.  They should be shot and killed.


Same here. Problem is, there's simply not enough cops to enforce it. I mean, how often do you actually see a cop driving right next to you? Which is pretty much what it takes for them to catch a person doing it.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: NotThatGuyAgain: A similar was enacted a couple years ago where I live.

It didn't do shiat, people are still driving with their phones held up to their head.  They should be shot and killed.

Same here. Problem is, there's simply not enough cops to enforce it. I mean, how often do you actually see a cop driving right next to you? Which is pretty much what it takes for them to catch a person doing it.


I don't have a solution so my efforts are limited to biatching about it on Fark.com, much like what drives 99% of the politics tab and equally as effective.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Demetrius: AliceBToklasLives: Worst drivers in the country.

I'm not from Mass, but when I drive there, I prefer to call the style of driving 'competitive'.


Most of them have to cheat to get their license.

Take that 2015
 
Jerkstorebestseller
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: NotThatGuyAgain: A similar was enacted a couple years ago where I live.

It didn't do shiat, people are still driving with their phones held up to their head.  They should be shot and killed.

Same here. Problem is, there's simply not enough cops to enforce it. I mean, how often do you actually see a cop driving right next to you? Which is pretty much what it takes for them to catch a person doing it.


Here in New Hampshire people get pulled over for it all the time at toll boothes. I think they should go a step further and revoke liscences for the second offense.
 
