(Denver Channel) Convenience store clerk refuses to accept customer's Puerto Rican ID because it's not US-issued (thedenverchannel.com)
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
You mean a Circle K clerk isn't the smartest person in the world?
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Can we just get Jennifer Lopez to go to these people and beat the crap out of them? I'd pay a subscription channel rate.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Strange things are afoot at the Circle K.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Yeah, Puerto Rico is part of the USA.

Who calls the cops because some place won't sell them cigarettes.

It was like a battle of two idiots.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
What about all those people from New Mexico???

I mean, it has MEXICO right in the name!!  Why are they here, driving cars on our highways that we pay for with our taxes??

Get a clue, morans!!!1
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Seems like this clerk may have a future working for the state of Georgia.

The Georgia Department of Driver Services has agreed to make it easier for Puerto Ricans and applicants from other U.S. territories to get driver's licenses under the terms of a federal lawsuit settlement announced Monday.

The department agreed to allow residents from the territories - who are U.S. citizens - to transfer their driver's licenses to Georgia without taking driving or written tests. That's what people who move to Georgia from the 50 U.S. states are already allowed to do.

In addition, the DDS will no longer require Puerto Ricans to take a test of island geography, politics and culture to prove they are from that territory.

Oh, too late.  Never mind.
 
BadReligion [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I buy things for a living, and have to take Id from everyone. As long as it is issued by a government, no matter which as long as they are a recognized government, we can take it. Whether or not I know if Puerto Rico is a US Territory.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

feckingmorons: Yeah, Puerto Rico is part of the USA.

Who calls the cops because some place won't sell them cigarettes.


Americans being treated like shiat by idiots getting high on their authoritah?

Besides, the most annoying part of TFA is:

I gave her my ID, and she told me she could not except a Puerto Rican driver's license, just US IDs.

smdh
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Can we just get Jennifer Lopez to go to these people and beat the crap out of them? I'd pay a subscription channel rate.


Is Rosie Perez too busy?
 
Taylor Mental [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Good on the cop for trying to help.

The clerk needs a beat down to learn some farking manners.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

iron de havilland: feckingmorons: Yeah, Puerto Rico is part of the USA.

Who calls the cops because some place won't sell them cigarettes.

Americans being treated like shiat by idiots getting high on their authoritah?

Besides, the most annoying part of TFA is:

I gave her my ID, and she told me she could not except a Puerto Rican driver's license, just US IDs.

smdh


Wouldn't it have been quicker to go to the next stop-n-rob to get smokes rather than waiting for the cops. Accept, she wanted to wait. :)
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

feckingmorons: Yeah, Puerto Rico is part of the USA.

Who calls the cops because some place won't sell them cigarettes.

It was like a battle of two idiots.


Even if it was a foreign ID, it should have been accepted.
There are numerous legitimate reasons for people from other nations to be in this country, whether you like it or not.

Something tells me this wouldn't have been an issue if instead of PR this was someone from Norway.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

feckingmorons: iron de havilland: feckingmorons: Yeah, Puerto Rico is part of the USA.

Who calls the cops because some place won't sell them cigarettes.

Americans being treated like shiat by idiots getting high on their authoritah?

Besides, the most annoying part of TFA is:

I gave her my ID, and she told me she could not except a Puerto Rican driver's license, just US IDs.

smdh

Wouldn't it have been quicker to go to the next stop-n-rob to get smokes rather than waiting for the cops. Accept, she wanted to wait. :)


But why should an American be treated differently to other Americans?

Unless that's the point you're driving at?
 
BadReligion [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

iron de havilland: feckingmorons: iron de havilland: feckingmorons: Yeah, Puerto Rico is part of the USA.

Who calls the cops because some place won't sell them cigarettes.

Americans being treated like shiat by idiots getting high on their authoritah?

Besides, the most annoying part of TFA is:

I gave her my ID, and she told me she could not except a Puerto Rican driver's license, just US IDs.

smdh

Wouldn't it have been quicker to go to the next stop-n-rob to get smokes rather than waiting for the cops. Accept, she wanted to wait. :)

But why should an American be treated differently to other Americans?

Unless that's the point you're driving at?


Why should someone looking to buy an age restricted product with a valid ID be treated differently from anyone else, regardless of nationality?
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

iron de havilland: feckingmorons: iron de havilland: feckingmorons: Yeah, Puerto Rico is part of the USA.

Who calls the cops because some place won't sell them cigarettes.

Americans being treated like shiat by idiots getting high on their authoritah?

Besides, the most annoying part of TFA is:

I gave her my ID, and she told me she could not except a Puerto Rican driver's license, just US IDs.

smdh

Wouldn't it have been quicker to go to the next stop-n-rob to get smokes rather than waiting for the cops. Accept, she wanted to wait. :)

But why should an American be treated differently to other Americans?

Unless that's the point you're driving at?


Half the people you meet on any given day have an IQ below average. Do you really want to spend time arguing with them? Sure, somebody should educate them, but if their teachers failed why should I step in.

Also smoking is bad for you.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BadReligion: iron de havilland: feckingmorons: iron de havilland: feckingmorons: Yeah, Puerto Rico is part of the USA.

Who calls the cops because some place won't sell them cigarettes.

Americans being treated like shiat by idiots getting high on their authoritah?

Besides, the most annoying part of TFA is:

I gave her my ID, and she told me she could not except a Puerto Rican driver's license, just US IDs.

smdh

Wouldn't it have been quicker to go to the next stop-n-rob to get smokes rather than waiting for the cops. Accept, she wanted to wait. :)

But why should an American be treated differently to other Americans?

Unless that's the point you're driving at?

Why should someone looking to buy an age restricted product with a valid ID be treated differently from anyone else, regardless of nationality?


Yeah, zactly.

The argument moron appears to be attempting to make is that it's valid to refuse service to Americans with legit American IDs too, though.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

feckingmorons: Half the people you meet on any given day have an IQ below average. Do you really want to spend time arguing with them?


I have been replying to your comments.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

sirrerun: There are numerous legitimate reasons for people from other nations to be in this country, whether you like it or not.


I like foreigners, heck I am one. They are generally smarter than your non-traveled native.

I don't think people from Norway smoke.
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

feckingmorons: iron de havilland: feckingmorons: Yeah, Puerto Rico is part of the USA.

Who calls the cops because some place won't sell them cigarettes.

Americans being treated like shiat by idiots getting high on their authoritah?

Besides, the most annoying part of TFA is:

I gave her my ID, and she told me she could not except a Puerto Rican driver's license, just US IDs.

smdh

Wouldn't it have been quicker to go to the next stop-n-rob to get smokes rather than waiting for the cops. Accept, she wanted to wait. :)


Because an American citizen should just accept it when some asshole tells them they aren't.  Just like these folks should have just moved along and not caused such a ruckus, right?
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
This is your daily authoritarian apologist moment brought to you by feckingmorons.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The star on the driving license is like a passport.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

stan unusual: feckingmorons: iron de havilland: feckingmorons: Yeah, Puerto Rico is part of the USA.

Who calls the cops because some place won't sell them cigarettes.

Americans being treated like shiat by idiots getting high on their authoritah?

Besides, the most annoying part of TFA is:

I gave her my ID, and she told me she could not except a Puerto Rican driver's license, just US IDs.

smdh

Wouldn't it have been quicker to go to the next stop-n-rob to get smokes rather than waiting for the cops. Accept, she wanted to wait. :)

Because an American citizen should just accept it when some asshole tells them they aren't.  Just like these folks should have just moved along and not caused such a ruckus, right?
[i.pinimg.com image 850x691]This is your daily authoritarian apologist moment brought to you by feckingmorons.


If you're letting Circle K clerks boss you around you've got problems.
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

feckingmorons: stan unusual: feckingmorons: iron de havilland: feckingmorons: Yeah, Puerto Rico is part of the USA.

Who calls the cops because some place won't sell them cigarettes.

Americans being treated like shiat by idiots getting high on their authoritah?

Besides, the most annoying part of TFA is:

I gave her my ID, and she told me she could not except a Puerto Rican driver's license, just US IDs.

smdh

Wouldn't it have been quicker to go to the next stop-n-rob to get smokes rather than waiting for the cops. Accept, she wanted to wait. :)

Because an American citizen should just accept it when some asshole tells them they aren't.  Just like these folks should have just moved along and not caused such a ruckus, right?
[i.pinimg.com image 850x691]This is your daily authoritarian apologist moment brought to you by feckingmorons.

If you're letting Circle K clerks boss you around you've got problems.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
aagrajag
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Could've been worse. The guy could have produced a New Mexico passport and got tackled by ICE goons.
 
jst3p
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Thanks to the last 3 years we need to make America not stupid again.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: Yeah, Puerto Rico is part of the USA.

Who calls the cops because some place won't sell them cigarettes.

It was like a battle of two idiots.


Technically the clerk is committing treason by unilaterally declaring Puerto Rico is not part of the United States. Cutting off an entire territory. It's adherence to our Enemies and giving a large rum prodcing territory to them, ie Aid and Comfort.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: Yeah, Puerto Rico is part of the USA.

Who calls the cops because some place won't sell them cigarettes.

It was like a battle of two idiots.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Then you won't mind being refused service due to your nationality, deoch làidir?
 
planes
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Good thing she didn't try to pay with $2 bills.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: sirrerun: There are numerous legitimate reasons for people from other nations to be in this country, whether you like it or not.

I like foreigners, heck I am one. They are generally smarter than your non-traveled native.

I don't think people from Norway smoke.


Hmmmmm...I'm trying to remember if I've ever been carded in a foreign country.

/Probably in Canada when I was 19 and 20.
//And maybe Mexico when I was 20.
///Never happened in Europe, but I was already in my 30s.
///Mediocre stories bro.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
How about "We only accept ID from places that pay US income taxes"?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

jjorsett: How about "We only accept ID from places that pay US income taxes"?


Well that would suck if a foreign tourist wanted to buy some smokes.

And it sucks even more that they now have to be 21.
 
SlashBlot
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: jjorsett: How about "We only accept ID from places that pay US income taxes"?

Well that would suck if a foreign tourist wanted to buy some smokes.

And it sucks even more that they now have to be 21.


I once tried to purchase cigarettes at Walgreens using my US passport and the clerk insisted that it wasn't sufficient to prove my age. Eventually a manager walked over and explained that it's valid US ID.
/Muricans don't know and don't care
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

FlyingBacon: The star on the driving license is like a passport.


Holy goddamn! you are a bot, aint ya?
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: sirrerun: There are numerous legitimate reasons for people from other nations to be in this country, whether you like it or not.

I like foreigners, heck I am one. They are generally smarter than your non-traveled native.

I don't think people from Norway smoke.


DO YOU SPEAK ENGLISH?
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: jjorsett: How about "We only accept ID from places that pay US income taxes"?

Well that would suck if a foreign tourist wanted to buy some smokes.

And it sucks even more that they now have to be 21.


Holy goddamn! We don't need any more of that lip, skin and lungoruous cancers in our youths, so better to prolong EXtended EXposure until as late in their life cycle as possible, I think, because holy goddamn science does farkin matter about the health sciences.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: feckingmorons: Half the people you meet on any given day have an IQ below average. Do you really want to spend time arguing with them?

I have been replying to your comments.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: Yeah, Puerto Rico is part of the USA.

Who calls the cops because some place won't sell them cigarettes.

It was like a battle of two idiots.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"They should have just started their own cigarette factory, if they didn't like it."
 
evilsofa
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: But why should an American be treated differently to other Americans?


gifimage.netView Full Size
 
Lifeless
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Circle K is a subsidiary of the Canadian company Alimentation Couche-Tard.  Apparently, couche is French for "hire".
 
GungFu
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
As a tourist from the UK, would the US convenience store clerk even know what my ID document is? Most people who travel call it a passport but some clerk in Bumfark, US?

/a skaterboi in Grant's Pass, Oregon once asked me if I needed something called a passport to come to the US.
 
