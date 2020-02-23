 Skip to content
(Fox 32 Chicago)   Much like your mom, Chicago depicted in images on the internet getting up to 14 inches tomorrow night   (fox32chicago.com) divider line
Polezni Durak [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Are you sure you've got the stamina for seven rounds, Subby?
 
revrendjim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Chicago got 2 feet in one storm in 1967. I was 9 years old, so it was awesome. We had no power, so we were camping in our house. Mom cooked on our Coleman stove, and we had candles for light. Good memories, really.
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Been a while since a really good one. 2011 IIRC...

Bring it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
namatad [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
whew 
I needed that laugh. Thanks subby.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
These tired jokes about moms have got to stop.  Once and for all, my mom is NOT a whore!


/she often forgets to charge
 
RabbiSheepshanker
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: These tired jokes about moms have got to stop.  Once and for all, my mom is NOT a whore!


/she often forgets to charge


Nor is my mom a whore. She WASa whore.

/now she's dead
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

italie: Been a while since a really good one. 2011 IIRC..


2011 February
Fark user imageView Full Size



2015 February was OK
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuartp9
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: These tired jokes about moms have got to stop.  Once and for all, my mom is NOT a whore!


Is that you, Cartman?

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
