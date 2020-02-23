 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Hey, yous wanna buy some bees? They fell offa the back ofa truck
17
    More: Weird, Beekeeping, hives of his bees, Honey, theft cost, Bee, string of beehive heists, suspicious beekeepers, police officers  
•       •       •

darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My local bee guy has about a hundred hives. That's all he does. We get supplies from him. Two years ago, he went to check on his bees and somebody had knocked over or stolen every goddamn hive and we never found out who did it. It is a threat. Assholes.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

To the Bee Mobile!

You mean your Chevy?

Yes.
 
WordsnCollision
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Say what's happenin' wit' you boys you look like you pretty shook up. You been goofin' wit' da beeeeez?"
 
croesius [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DrEMHmrk2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
CSB:
Spoke with a local bee guy yesterday. A nursery/farmers market near me not only sells local honey, they actually have hives on the property and they even have one hive in the market with tubes running outside so you can watch the bees come and go.

He said his bees are doing better than usual the last few years, he thinks it has to do with the DOT putting a bunch of wildflower patches in around the highway offramps.

/CSB
 
Biledriver
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Buy them?

I guess there's no such thing as freebees.
 
Mock26
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Yeah, I got zero sympathy for the guy. 92 out of 400 hives were stolen, with an estimated loss of $44,000. That comes out to about $478.26 per hive, or just over $191,000 for the 400 hives. You got to be one seriously stupid moran to leave something worth nearly $200,000 unguarded in some lot overnight. Dude should have spent a couple thousand dollars and hired some security guards to watch over the hives.
 
Moriel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Maybe the police should set up a sting operation to catch the thieves.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mock26: Yeah, I got zero sympathy for the guy. 92 out of 400 hives were stolen, with an estimated loss of $44,000. That comes out to about $478.26 per hive, or just over $191,000 for the 400 hives. You got to be one seriously stupid moran to leave something worth nearly $200,000 unguarded in some lot overnight. Dude should have spent a couple thousand dollars and hired some security guards to watch over the hives.


I might have accepted the "wow you really need some security" but zero sympathy?  Really?  You may need to switch to decaf or something ;p
 
MythDragon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Why dont the police conduct a sting operation? That would bee the best course of action. It would certainly generate a lot of buzz in people who can't beehive themselves. The drop in bee crimes  would certainly be sweet. Bees.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mock26: Yeah, I got zero sympathy for the guy. 92 out of 400 hives were stolen, with an estimated loss of $44,000. That comes out to about $478.26 per hive, or just over $191,000 for the 400 hives. You got to be one seriously stupid moran to leave something worth nearly $200,000 unguarded in some lot overnight. Dude should have spent a couple thousand dollars and hired some security guards to watch over the hives.


This is probably the dumbest thing I've ever heard.

"I don't feel sympathy because if they didn't want their house/apartment broken into, they shouldn't have or should have had a guard."

Insert any property and or crime into this statement.  So if it was someone's entire livelihood because let's say they live out of their car and they went to go get food or take a shower it's their fault for not hiring a guard?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Moriel: Maybe the police should set up a sting operation to catch the thieves.


Eh, mine was better.
*shakes tiny stinger*
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

dkulprit: Mock26: Yeah, I got zero sympathy for the guy. 92 out of 400 hives were stolen, with an estimated loss of $44,000. That comes out to about $478.26 per hive, or just over $191,000 for the 400 hives. You got to be one seriously stupid moran to leave something worth nearly $200,000 unguarded in some lot overnight. Dude should have spent a couple thousand dollars and hired some security guards to watch over the hives.

This is probably the dumbest thing I've ever heard.

"I don't feel sympathy because if they didn't want their house/apartment broken into, they shouldn't have or should have had a guard."

Insert any property and or crime into this statement.  So if it was someone's entire livelihood because let's say they live out of their car and they went to go get food or take a shower it's their fault for not hiring a guard?


Did you see how those hives looked? He was asking for it.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If they catch the guy who stoke them driving around they can charge him with buzzed driving..
 
Mock26
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dkulprit: Mock26: Yeah, I got zero sympathy for the guy. 92 out of 400 hives were stolen, with an estimated loss of $44,000. That comes out to about $478.26 per hive, or just over $191,000 for the 400 hives. You got to be one seriously stupid moran to leave something worth nearly $200,000 unguarded in some lot overnight. Dude should have spent a couple thousand dollars and hired some security guards to watch over the hives.

This is probably the dumbest thing I've ever heard.

"I don't feel sympathy because if they didn't want their house/apartment broken into, they shouldn't have or should have had a guard."

Insert any property and or crime into this statement.  So if it was someone's entire livelihood because let's say they live out of their car and they went to go get food or take a shower it's their fault for not hiring a guard?


Yeah, someone breaking into your home is completely different than leaving $191,000 worth of hives unattended in an empty lot. Houses have doors and windows that lock. Or perhaps you are unfamiliar with the concept of doors and locks?
 
Mock26
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

MythDragon: dkulprit: Mock26: Yeah, I got zero sympathy for the guy. 92 out of 400 hives were stolen, with an estimated loss of $44,000. That comes out to about $478.26 per hive, or just over $191,000 for the 400 hives. You got to be one seriously stupid moran to leave something worth nearly $200,000 unguarded in some lot overnight. Dude should have spent a couple thousand dollars and hired some security guards to watch over the hives.

This is probably the dumbest thing I've ever heard.

"I don't feel sympathy because if they didn't want their house/apartment broken into, they shouldn't have or should have had a guard."

Insert any property and or crime into this statement.  So if it was someone's entire livelihood because let's say they live out of their car and they went to go get food or take a shower it's their fault for not hiring a guard?

Did you see how those hives looked? He was asking for it.


Also, I never said it was his fault. Only that he was an idiot for not protecting his investment. But let me ask you this, if you had $191,000 of goods that you were transporting someplace would you just leave it in an empty lot and hope that no one stole any of it? If so then you are just as big of an idiot as this guy.
 
mubydram
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
BEADS?!

Bees!
 
