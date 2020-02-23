 Skip to content
(WTAE)   16-year-old poodle takes a free vacation   (wtae.com) divider line
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was there a story under those 17 pop ups?
 
Thosw [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Misleading headline on the article there. Made it sound like the hawk took the dog into another county.
 
Petroleum Oligarch [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No matter how old I get, the poodles stay 16.
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
The hawk probably found it too annoying to eat.
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Thosw: Misleading headline on the article there. Made it sound like the hawk took the dog into another county.


4 blocks is another county, in dog years
 
WordsnCollision
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Deborah Falcione said her dog Porschia was taken by the hawk... "I was crying my eyes out. She is my life. My dogs are my life,"

Pity the hawk didn't take the human instead.
 
little big man
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Nice try, lady - looks like an inside job.  She'll get you and your little dog, too:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"All I can do is thank God for the miracle, because I don't know how else this dog could have survived," Falcione said.

Who does she think sent the hawk?
 
dkulprit
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Any dog that can be taken by a hawk is a yappy rat.  The fact that she named it porschia just goes to show, it's a purse annoying beast, not a dog.

Hawks and owls can only carry up to it's own weight.  A hawk is up to 4lb.  This is not a dog, it is a rodent.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

little big man: Nice try, lady - looks like an inside job.  She'll get you and your little dog, too:

[Fark user image 811x414]

[Fark user image 300x300]


She had at least a face lift and a lip plumping.  You'd think she would have done something about those eyebrows at the same time.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
She's a 6 pound dog. She's blind. She's deaf. She's 16 years old

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WordsnCollision
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: little big man: Nice try, lady - looks like an inside job.  She'll get you and your little dog, too:

[Fark user image 811x414]

[Fark user image 300x300]

She had at least a face lift and a lip plumping.  You'd think she would have done something about those eyebrows at the same time.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

fuzzybacchus: Thosw: Misleading headline on the article there. Made it sound like the hawk took the dog into another county.

4 blocks is another county, in dog years


How many Rhode Islands is that?
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Damn I need sleep, I first read that as 16 year old prostitute.
 
BlackChickWhiteAccent [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy: The hawk probably found it too annoying to eat.


Yeah poodles appear uppity, but they are beautiful and loyal friends.

Had a miniature poodle named Bob for 16 years. He was my rock though the deaths of my parents and my hysterectomy. I miss him every single day.

/We used to get high together, hence the name Bob, original name was Destiny
//He liked pink Floyd too :)
///Momma loves her beautiful boy forever. RIP precious darlin 🙏💕
 
khatores
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
