(SFGate)   Sir, off-roading means you drive on dirt roads and such off of a main road. It doesn't mean you literally drive off a road   (sfgate.com) divider line
WyDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Jason Bourne has come out of hiding?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Was the driver from Hawaii?

gameshowhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah well that's just your opinion, man
 
stuartp9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like someone has been playing too much Forza Horizon
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds more like off-roofing to me.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
If we're honest, a parking garage is the furthest off-road that 98% of Jeeps will go in their working lived
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Not too shabby. He made it across the street.
 
phishrace
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Noah_Tall: Not too shabby. He made it across the street.


He loses points though for not waiting for the walk signal.

Lochsteppe
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"I don't have to follow your rules! I'm not off-roading, I'm off-traveling. My girlfriend said if I got there fast we could make joinder before her folks get home."
 
Sim Tree
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I don't remember if I read it on Fark or not, but there was a story about some idiot who was on the roof of a parking garage and realized he wanted to be in the parking garage next door. So he decided to floor it, and yeee-haaaaah off the parking garage roof.

He did not make it to the adjacent roof.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's a parking garage, not a parkour garage, doofus.
 
Mock26
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
A better view of the crash site.

sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mock26: A better view of the crash site.

Alcohol may have been involved.
 
