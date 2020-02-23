 Skip to content
(CNN)   Instagram influencer documents her Balinese vacation getaway in excruciating detail, right down to the ALMTJÄRN bath mat, AVESJÖN shower curtain rod, and SVARTSJÖN robe hooks   (cnn.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
People on the internet lie?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cretinbob: People on the internet lie?


OF course not.

Now please excuse me while I make my wife Morgan Fairchild, who I am married to, a fresh martini while we are lounging on the spa deck of our new megayacht.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I was pretty disappointed in how my life has turned out to hear in that video that the average influencer salary is close to $500,000k.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She outed herself though.

So she was trying to make a point about the Internet herself.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF is an "influencer"?? WTF is wrong with people???!!
 
Thosw [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

wejash: She outed herself though.

So she was trying to make a point about the Internet herself.


Uh, right.
 
bigdanc
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Thosw: wejash: She outed herself though.

So she was trying to make a point about the Internet herself.

Uh, right.


He's right, she told on herself and called the industry bullshiat
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
'Instagram influencer'

Stopped reading right there.

Have you ever noticed how 'Instagram influencer' sounds a heck of a lot like Instagram influenza? And both are a disease that make other people ill.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: I was pretty disappointed in how my life has turned out to hear in that video that the average influencer salary is close to $500,000k.


The "average" salary might be that much but it's an industry with a 99.999% unemployment rate. Most of them are lucky to keep the stuff the companies give to them to show off.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Soooooo....what you're saying is apply makeup to my face to within an inch of my life and wander around being super surprised at everything?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
And why are you telling us this subby, are you getting paid too?
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Good for her. Doubt many of her followers will learn the lesson. They are, after all, the type that follow "influencers" on social media.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

cretinbob: People on the internet lie?


Nope. Now excuse while I hop on my private jet to Fiji with Scarlett Johansson, Alicia Vikander, and Kristen Bell. They all insisted they would take turns pleasuring me, then each other, the entire flight.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mugato: WTF is an "influencer"?? WTF is wrong with people???!!


God, I don't know... I listed to like 45 seconds of that and was ready to stab myself. And I only got to the 45 second mark because I got distracted. These people seem to have no actual purpose in the grand scheme of things, but make silly money...
 
gregscott
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Currently, word "influencer" my most hated in popular vocabulary.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

bigdanc: Thosw: wejash: She outed herself though.

So she was trying to make a point about the Internet herself.

Uh, right.

He's right, she told on herself and called the industry bullshiat


One of them does this every few months. It's your standard pivot to gain "realness" in the face of a stagnant subscription base.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: I was pretty disappointed in how my life has turned out to hear in that video that the average influencer salary is close to $500,000k.


Not so CSB: (short version)

Pennsylvania state employee salaries are posted online. Mom of the girl I was dating is a middle school gym teacher. She had groups of students riding bicycles (herself leading the pack) with mostly flat tires for 2 years. Why? She didn't understand how a pressure gauge worked. I showed her. She filled several dozen tires, and exclaimed "this is way better!"
They pay her just a shade under 90k per year.

/sigh
 
dbirchall
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mugato: WTF is an "influencer"?? WTF is wrong with people???!!


I think it's like a "celebrity" except that most people have no idea who the fark you are, and you probably don't actually have a whole lot of money.

If you look at how Kim Kardashian became famous - being Paris Hilton's friend and stylist, and then a sex tape - well... if you can't even do that much work, you might be an "influencer."
 
dkulprit
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Mugato: WTF is an "influencer"?? WTF is wrong with people???!!


Welcome to the internet?  Where have you been for the past 5 years?
 
Pinner
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Well, I commend them for figuring out how to "influence" people. I'm more perturbed thinking about the people that lap this shiat up and comment, so admiring and congratulatory.
Oh wait, the Trump era.
 
bigdanc
‘’ less than a minute ago  

bigbadideasinaction: bigdanc: Thosw: wejash: She outed herself though.

So she was trying to make a point about the Internet herself.

Uh, right.

He's right, she told on herself and called the industry bullshiat

One of them does this every few months. It's your standard pivot to gain "realness" in the face of a stagnant subscription base.


i don't care and you're not offering a counter point in this context
 
