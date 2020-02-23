 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   Tennessee teaching first graders how to give Narcan for opioid overdoses. Still bans teaching 18 year olds how to use condoms   (nytimes.com) divider line
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just show them that scene from Pulp Fiction and call it a day.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't have a problem with this. Mom/Dad or who ever has to baby sit for them could OD.
It's a problem, just like a kid knowing how to use a fire escape ladder in their room, they might have to Narcan the babysitter/dad/mom etc.

Tho it might be better use of resources to make these classes available to just kids with parents and family with a 'history' of drug abuse.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't we do both?  Though I'm guessing 18 is a bit late.
 
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Why are people in Appalachia ODing all the time? I thought they were happy now that the coal mining and textile manufacture industries are back and in full swing. Surely they must have enough spare cash these days to at least make sure that Jeeves has a spare Narcan in his pocket at all times.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

optikeye: I don't have a problem with this. Mom/Dad or who ever has to baby sit for them could OD.
It's a problem, just like a kid knowing how to use a fire escape ladder in their room, they might have to Narcan the babysitter/dad/mom etc.

Tho it might be better use of resources to make these classes available to just kids with parents and family with a 'history' of drug abuse.


That would "shame" the "parents". And we can't have that now, can we?
 
WithinReason
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

enry: Can't we do both?  Though I'm guessing 18 is a bit late.


So I assume you want to teach first graders the Mr. Garrison method of applying condoms with ones mouth?
 
dryknife
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
You carry your heroin in condoms, right?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Never trust a junkie.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This is morally reprehensible.  If we teach kids to use NARCAN, it will just encourage them to explore using drugs.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Now lets see how many people post without detecting the sarcasm or even reading the next comment.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Now lets see how many people post without detecting the sarcasm or even reading the next comment.


Colbert's Law: any parody of the Republican party is indistinguishable from actual views held by voters.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Cagey B: Why are people in Appalachia ODing all the time? I thought they were happy now that the coal mining and textile manufacture industries are back and in full swing. Surely they must have enough spare cash these days to at least make sure that Jeeves has a spare Narcan in his pocket at all times.


Well they are so busy out admiring and taking care of the environment that they love so much, that they
just OD randomly.. I mean what's not to love, topped mountains, the piles of heavy metal laden mining
tailing, the rivers of coal fly ash, and who couldn't love a sunset over the fenced off dead zone of
of a closed and chemically polluted gravel lot...

It's a good thing they vote for people that have their and the environment they love so at the top of their
priority list...
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

UNC_Samurai: This is morally reprehensible.  If we teach kids to use NARCAN, it will just encourage them to explore using drugs.


It's a gateway drug. Soon they'll move on to vaccines and antibiotics.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

