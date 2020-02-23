 Skip to content
(Boing Boing)   YouTube inspires record number of everyday people to figure out how to install ad blocking software   (boingboing.net) divider line
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whats that adblocking software that clicks on all ads to confuse trackers? I cant remember its name.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You cannot escape the ads. Raid: Shadow Legends will find you.
 
Seequinn
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

cman: Whats that adblocking software that clicks on all ads to confuse trackers? I cant remember its name.


AdNauseam  ?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I guess I'm not using YouTube anymore
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Reports
In the days leading up to the U.S. presidential election and on Election Day, YouTube's homepage will reportedly be advertising only one candidate: Donald Trump.

Ain't democracy marvellous...
 
MythDragon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So we need an ad wall and make YouTube pay for it.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If you are swayed by a banner ad, you've already thrown away your vote.
 
kcoombs69
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

cman: Whats that adblocking software that clicks on all ads to confuse trackers? I cant remember its name.


I always had this kind of thought that something like this would be the best method of combating 'big data'.  Advertisers are looking for something, anything to pin to you to deliver focused ads.  So design software that makes it so that they literally can't focus on any one thing because according to their own algorithms, you literally like everything on the planet making your data useless
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I've had ad blockers on my computers for as long as I can remember and don't really use YouTube on my phone - I never realized just how bad YouTube was with ads until I tried to go on at work one day (that still has internet explorer as the default browser with a very basic antivirus installed). Holy shiat! It's not even the 5 sec ads (that you can usually skip) at the beginning that are the problem  but breaking up videos to insert ads in the middle. Made me remember why I dropped cable years ago.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Yay, Bloomberg and tRump. What is a good adblock for android? My phone is past warranty, is jailbreak easy?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

LarrySouth: Ain't democracy marvellous...


That's capitalism, not democracy.  There's a difference.
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

kcoombs69: cman: Whats that adblocking software that clicks on all ads to confuse trackers? I cant remember its name.

I always had this kind of thought that something like this would be the best method of combating 'big data'.  Advertisers are looking for something, anything to pin to you to deliver focused ads.  So design software that makes it so that they literally can't focus on any one thing because according to their own algorithms, you literally like everything on the planet making your data useless


Not exactly the same thing but I've had some luck using VPNs. The ads that do get through are hilariously not accurate not only from the location but from demographics as well.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Welp, YouTube had a good run. Too bad they've just committed internet suicide.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

LarrySouth: Reports
In the days leading up to the U.S. presidential election and on Election Day, YouTube's homepage will reportedly be advertising only one candidate: Donald Trump.

Ain't democracy marvellous...


Yeah, fark democracy!
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

LarrySouth: Reports
In the days leading up to the U.S. presidential election and on Election Day, YouTube's homepage will reportedly be advertising only one candidate: Donald Trump.

Ain't democracy marvellous...


Gotta say, had the Democrats thought of it first they would have done the same damned thing.
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

cman: Whats that adblocking software that clicks on all ads to confuse trackers? I cant remember its name.


Our parents?
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I've had a computer since 1994. I don't think I've ever clicked an advertisement. I know I've never ordered or considered any products as a result of unsolicited targeting (e-mail or web based).

Ive never even clicked a google adwords or sponsored link that *was* the correct website I was looking for.  (E.g. I do a Google search for "Anderson Ford/Toyota" because I don't know the site and don't have it bookmarked, Google poops out a sponsored ad for that dealership, I'll either find the non-sponsored search result or note the URL and type it manually.)

/types >135wpm corrected, it's almost faster
// types about half a wpm on a cell phone
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: LarrySouth: Ain't democracy marvellous...

That's capitalism, not democracy.  There's a difference.


Wooooosh!...
 
Mussel Shoals
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Shut his stupid pie hole with Pi-Hole, that's my motto.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: If you are swayed by a banner ad, you've already thrown away your vote.


It's kinda like those roadside signs that pop up that say "Vote for Peter Smegmatoes" when they put like 30 of them in a row. Like they think if the first 29 didn't convince you, number 30 will. I really hate that. Seems really irksome. Makes me not want to vote for that person. Just put up one sign in any given area and be done with it. I dont need to drive past a sea of placards that all say the same thing.
 
red5ish
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: I've had a computer since 1994. I don't think I've ever clicked an advertisement. I know I've never ordered or considered any products as a result of unsolicited targeting (e-mail or web based).

Ive never even clicked a google adwords or sponsored link that *was* the correct website I was looking for.  (E.g. I do a Google search for "Anderson Ford/Toyota" because I don't know the site and don't have it bookmarked, Google poops out a sponsored ad for that dealership, I'll either find the non-sponsored search result or note the URL and type it manually.)

/types >135wpm corrected, it's almost faster
// types about half a wpm on a cell phone


If you tap the microphone button next to the keyboard you can talk to your iPhone and it will transcribe it to text. Faster than using your thumbs or finger. YMMV
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
 
Fark user imageView Full Size

This is the face of a man pulling underwear out if his ass crack the precise moment the photo was taken.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: If you are swayed by a banner ad, you've already thrown away your vote.


No, I don't want ANY kind of political advertising.  I don't care who it's from.  If I want to watch a video about Apollo 13, I don't want an ad asking me to vote for anyone before I watch said video.
 
kab
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If you use Youtube's app, you deserve every ad you get bombarded with.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Lumber Jack Off: I've had ad blockers on my computers for as long as I can remember and don't really use YouTube on my phone - I never realized just how bad YouTube was with ads until I tried to go on at work one day (that still has internet explorer as the default browser with a very basic antivirus installed). Holy shiat! It's not even the 5 sec ads (that you can usually skip) at the beginning that are the problem  but breaking up videos to insert ads in the middle. Made me remember why I dropped cable years ago.


Most infuriating is watching a Pink Floyd video (since every Friday they're releasing a video from the re-edited Pulse), and it breaks into an ad in the middle of the guitar solo.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: OgreMagi: If you are swayed by a banner ad, you've already thrown away your vote.

No, I don't want ANY kind of political advertising.  I don't care who it's from.  If I want to watch a video about Apollo 13, I don't want an ad asking me to vote for anyone before I watch said video.


Preaching to the choir, bro.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Youtube allowing fake copyright claims is far more annoying. Was "Mona" really written by J. J. Cale?
 
DesertCoyote
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Don't be evil, right?
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

MythDragon: OgreMagi: If you are swayed by a banner ad, you've already thrown away your vote.

It's kinda like those roadside signs that pop up that say "Vote for Peter Smegmatoes" when they put like 30 of them in a row. Like they think if the first 29 didn't convince you, number 30 will. I really hate that. Seems really irksome. Makes me not want to vote for that person. Just put up one sign in any given area and be done with it. I dont need to drive past a sea of placards that all say the same thing.


I don't think campaign managers believe that a glut of signs is going to convert a voter. But all of those signs do accomplish something very important: name recognition.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: You cannot escape the ads. Raid: Shadow Legends will find you.


I can't remember the last time I saw an ad on YouTube. Maybe it was a few days ago but I see so few of them that they don't really stick in my head.
 
DesertCoyote
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I wonder how much his Facebook ad buy will be, or is Zuckerberg going to give him free promotion?
 
WithinReason
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: You cannot escape the ads. Raid: Shadow Legends will find you.


When you start that game up it spams you with 9-12 micro transaction screens
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If YouTube is taking the Hitler money, they are of the Hitler.  Therefore antifa needs to shut them down, by any means necessary.
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: LarrySouth: Ain't democracy marvellous...

That's capitalism, not democracy.  There's a difference.


There's a lot of schools that teach that capitalism is democracy and you can't have one without the other, and all other roads lead to dictatorship and no property.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: OgreMagi: If you are swayed by a banner ad, you've already thrown away your vote.

No, I don't want ANY kind of political advertising.  I don't care who it's from.  If I want to watch a video about Apollo 13, I don't want an ad asking me to vote for anyone before I watch said video.


You  can subscribe to YouTube and remove all ads.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

red5ish: TheCableGuy: I've had a computer since 1994. I don't think I've ever clicked an advertisement. I know I've never ordered or considered any products as a result of unsolicited targeting (e-mail or web based).

Ive never even clicked a google adwords or sponsored link that *was* the correct website I was looking for.  (E.g. I do a Google search for "Anderson Ford/Toyota" because I don't know the site and don't have it bookmarked, Google poops out a sponsored ad for that dealership, I'll either find the non-sponsored search result or note the URL and type it manually.)

/types >135wpm corrected, it's almost faster
// types about half a wpm on a cell phone

If you tap the microphone button next to the keyboard you can talk to your iPhone and it will transcribe it to text. Faster than using your thumbs or finger. YMMV


I have an android (hate apple as a company and refuse to use or support their products).

I use talk-to-text all the time, awesome feature!

My /comment was humor. Bad, arguably.
 
