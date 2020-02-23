 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(UPI)   Nine year old hears voices that aren't there and really she isn't crazy   (upi.com) divider line
45
    More: Strange  
•       •       •

1263 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Feb 2020 at 4:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



45 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is the thread I hope Ditty shows up to asplain stuff.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You son of a biatch, you just moved the antennas. You left THE VACUUM TUBES, DIDN'T YOU‽
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FTFA "the walls were opened up"

Could you check the attic?
 
bloobeary [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Something akin to a crystal radio setup would generate sound, and be powered entirely by the electromagnetic resonance of transmitted radio waves.
 
Bob_Laublaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A friend who lived in proximity to a strip club had a baby monitor that picked up the DJ's chatter. I suspect it was more entertaining than a Christian radio broadcast.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Needs a holistic approach.
Crystals.
Quartz crystals.
No. Wait.

That's to put signals IN the house.

I'd get head phones and a tube with a condenser mike. Fish around like when you want to locate that noise your car is making, or listen in on underworld spies.

You don't need to disable the receiver, just the diaphragm.

But to be sure, mike it from orbiatchristian radio is cancer for the ears.
There is no greater evil.
 
the_cnidarian
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Maybe they should check the room on the other side of the wall.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

the_cnidarian: Maybe they should check the room on the other side of the wall.


Of the self called nowhere?
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I wish I wish he'd go away
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Is this caused by one of those Mexican border town AM radio stations that blast out ungodly amounts of transmission power to earn as much advertising $ as possible?

/pass me some deep fried iguana
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
When I was young my grandparents' phone would pick up a very nearby classical music station. I'd like to think it was an AM transmitter, but classical requires some fidelity to appreciate so maybe it was FM. The station transmitter was just a couple miles northwest of my grandparents' house. You could pick up the phone and if both parties were silent on the call you could faintly hear the radio station in the background.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
B.E. S.U.R.E T.O. D.R.I.N.K Y.O.U.R O.V.A.L.T.I.N.E
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Time to hop in mama's little scoot-about and get the fark out of there.
 
aevorea [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Time to call The Doctor

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buntz
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This happened in our house.  We have an intercom system in certain rooms and they pick up an AM Christian station.

We did everything we could to stop it and eventually just settled on turning the volume down on all of them, so they're really unusable.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Bob_Laublaw: A friend who lived in proximity to a strip club had a baby monitor that picked up the DJ's chatter. I suspect it was more entertaining than a Christian radio broadcast.


Fark user imageView Full Size


IM NOT HUNGRY!!!
 
kb7rky
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Will Farker dittybopper please report to Thread 10720873?

dittybopper, please report to Thread 10720873.

Thank you.

/most likely, there's an old radio that was left in the wall when the house was built, or remodeled at some point.
//I, too, can't wait see DB's explanation
///the slashies come in threes from INSIDE THE HOUSE
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Not surprising but it could be worse. Radio can be picked up on braces or fillings. Then it really is the voice in your head so you can't just go into another room  to avoid it. Unless that room is a Faraday cage.
 
Koldbern
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I won't reveal my location, but we live right next to the W▒▓░ radio towers, and can't use any form of analog phone lines, because the radio station's signal would interfere loud and clear, and we would hear the voice of Rush Limbaugh.
 
jrl
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I read about someone setting up a loop antenna in a house near a radio station, it worked great to heat his attic
but caused a "dead spot" in the transmission pattern - the story is a bit far-fetched because the radio station
folks figured out what was up and got the guy "charged for stealing electricity". Maybe another "Sun" story,
not sure.

In any case, the idea is sound - these poor folks could set up a coil inside the wall driving a load resistor
and it would at least quiet down the emanations.
 
tnpir
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: B.E. S.U.R.E T.O. D.R.I.N.K Y.O.U.R O.V.A.L.T.I.N.E


Son of a B*TCH.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
...family eventually determined something inside the wall was picking up a local AM radio station.  The station, Christian radio station AM 1160,

How long before all the Fundies start camping out in front of their house holding vigils for this miracle.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Excellent prank by a construction worker.
 
dickrickulous
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Our school was very near the radio station broadcast antennas and the record player (remember those) would pick up the radio station. Basically if the signal is strong enough it won't be filtered out by the detector circuit and will be amplified.
 
covfefe
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
He's sure got a lot of gall to be so useless and all
Muttering small talk through the wall while I'm in the hall
 
chitownmike
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

dickrickulous: Our school was very near the radio station broadcast antennas and the record player (remember those) would pick up the radio station. Basically if the signal is strong enough it won't be filtered out by the detector circuit and will be amplified.


Not sure how a turntable works?
 
kokomo61
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
CSB - as a kid, we went to a church that was about a mile from a local AM radio station. (I later worked @ the FM station across the hall). On Sunday nights, if an outside group came to perform, we'd frequently have to trace down whatever was causing the station's Sunday evening programming to come through loud and clear.

The funny thing was that the church was your typical Midwestern Fundie type, while WIOU's Sunday evening programming was the best of "Smooth, Sexy Soul." It was much better than what we had on stage.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Remember Balloon Boy? This follows the blueprint of the father Richard Smith manufacturing a scene for a show or who knows what
 
Hachitori
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
route56
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This was one of the things demonstrated in last Friday's episode of the MacGyver reboot to get the attention of a kid whose father had passed out at the wheel of a Cessna airplane.

Back at Obama's first inauguration, I was able to hear said inaguration through computer speaker that was not connected to a computer. Eventually, I was able to discern the source as the local NPR station
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size


"So, anyway, we didn't find the drywaller's radio in there.  I guess it's just a
portal to another dimension, is all."
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
jimjays
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Bob_Laublaw: A friend who lived in proximity to a strip club had a baby monitor that picked up the DJ's chatter. I suspect it was more entertaining than a Christian radio broadcast.


A buddy built a treehouse for his new wife's kids, the oldest about 9. She openly said the scent of a sweaty man was a natural aphrodisiac for her, so they were both rather happy with the project. (And he took up gardening, which he'd never done before.) The kids weren't as happy. He'd worked home construction and knew what he was doing that it was the best treehouse I'd ever seen, actually looked like a small cottage in a tree. But he put a baby monitor in one of the walls. The poor kids were getting in trouble for things they were doing in the treehouse they were sure no one had seen. His wife was telling them that mothers are psychic about their children and they'd never be safe from her knowledge of their wrongdoing within her range of perception--a range that would only grow as they got older.
 
mjjt [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Is this caused by one of those Mexican border town AM radio stations that blast out ungodly amounts of transmission power to earn as much advertising $ as possible?

/pass me some deep fried iguana


The Wasp Texas Radio and The Big Beat by The Doors YouTube
Youtube YmpAIQyKogs
 
omg bbq
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
God: "here is a live grenade with the pin pulled."
Nine year old boy and his idiot family: "OMG GOD IS WATCHING AND PROTECTORING ME!"
 
omg bbq
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

omg bbq: God: "here is a live grenade with the pin pulled."
Nine year old boy and his idiot family: "OMG GOD IS WATCHING AND PROTECTORING ME!"


Wait. Wrong thread.
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mjjt [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
WLW had operated on one of forty designated clear channels since 1928. The station's creator and owner, an entrepreneur, inventor, and manufacturer named Powel Crosley Jr. frequently increased the station's wattage as technology and regulation allowed. In 1934, when WLW increased its power from 50 kW to 500 kW, all other clear-channel stations were operating at 50 kW or less. Now, WLW had the ability to reach most of the country, especially at night, when AM radio waves interact differently with the earth's ionosphere and become "skywaves." People living near the transmitter site often got better reception than they wanted; some lights would not turn off until WLW engineers helped rewire houses. Gutters rattled loose from buildings. A neon hotel sign near the transmitter never went dark. Farmers reported hearing WLW through their barbed-wire fences.

https://www.neh.gov/humanities/2015/m​a​yjune/feature/in-the-1930s-radio-stati​on-wlw-in-ohio-was-americas-one-and-on​ly-sup
 
chitownmike
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

route56: This was one of the things demonstrated in last Friday's episode of the MacGyver reboot to get the attention of a kid whose father had passed out at the wheel of a Cessna airplane.

Back at Obama's first inauguration, I was able to hear said inaguration through computer speaker that was not connected to a computer. Eventually, I was able to discern the source as the local NPR station


Wow! You discovered how radio works. You should tell someone
 
Hachitori
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

omg bbq: omg bbq: God: "here is a live grenade with the pin pulled."
Nine year old boy and his idiot family: "OMG GOD IS WATCHING AND PROTECTORING ME!"

Wait. Wrong thread.


Wrong Planet...
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

kb7rky: Will Farker dittybopper please report to Thread 10720873?

dittybopper, please report to Thread 10720873.

Thank you.

/most likely, there's an old radio that was left in the wall when the house was built, or remodeled at some point.
//I, too, can't wait see DB's explanation
///the slashies come in threes from INSIDE THE HOUSE


I forgive your failing, considering you are only a Technician ;)

Random AM diode detector is the most likely the answer, plus some serendipitously resonant metalic structures.  Diode junctions (poor ones) can be made by point contact between dissimilar metals.  Corroded metals, most likely.

Specific candidates I'd anticipate are electrical wiring (yikes), metallic plumbing (steam, water, sewer) or expanded metal sheeting sometimes used in the bad old days as a substrate to slather on plaster for walls.

I'd be interested to know if that house has either the plaster-on-metal walls or aluminum wiring.  The latter was used for a period when copper was deemed really expensive, but was later banned because it's dangerous.  Pure aluminum conducts electricity well, but it's common oxide does not.  That's why Al doesn't "rust" away in the elements - it quickly forms a non-reactive and non-conductive oxide layer that protects the interior metal from oxidizing more.  And that's a BAD thing in house wiring.  The non-conductive oxide layer forms between the wire and terminals... and it keeps forming thicker and deeper as electrons flow through or near the oxide layer.  Eventually (in building wiring) that can lead to arcing and fires.

I think it could also lead to forming accidental diodes.
 
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size


/seriously guys?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Everyone knows this is just a phenomenon caused by high levels of certain metals in the blood stream which act as an antenna which then picks up and attenuates the signal into something the brain can then receive and process.

Same thing with "telepathy", except in that case, it's the electromagnetic field put out by the brain which allows cross-talk with someone else.

See? Easy-peasy.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

SansNeural: kb7rky: Will Farker dittybopper please report to Thread 10720873?

dittybopper, please report to Thread 10720873.

Thank you.

/most likely, there's an old radio that was left in the wall when the house was built, or remodeled at some point.
//I, too, can't wait see DB's explanation
///the slashies come in threes from INSIDE THE HOUSE

I forgive your failing, considering you are only a Technician ;)

Random AM diode detector is the most likely the answer, plus some serendipitously resonant metalic structures.  Diode junctions (poor ones) can be made by point contact between dissimilar metals.  Corroded metals, most likely.

Specific candidates I'd anticipate are electrical wiring (yikes), metallic plumbing (steam, water, sewer) or expanded metal sheeting sometimes used in the bad old days as a substrate to slather on plaster for walls.

I'd be interested to know if that house has either the plaster-on-metal walls or aluminum wiring.  The latter was used for a period when copper was deemed really expensive, but was later banned because it's dangerous.  Pure aluminum conducts electricity well, but it's common oxide does not.  That's why Al doesn't "rust" away in the elements - it quickly forms a non-reactive and non-conductive oxide layer that protects the interior metal from oxidizing more.  And that's a BAD thing in house wiring.  The non-conductive oxide layer forms between the wire and terminals... and it keeps forming thicker and deeper as electrons flow through or near the oxide layer.  Eventually (in building wiring) that can lead to arcing and fires.

I think it could also lead to forming accidental diodes.


In all seriousness, it's entirely possible that there are metal pipes or wiring in the walls which are picking up the signal in such a way that it's just acting like any other radio, like the crystal radio kits you used to build in science class that was just coiled wire and such.
 
Displayed 45 of 45 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report