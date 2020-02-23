 Skip to content
(Q13 Fox)   Boy tries out his new magnetic fishing pole for the first time. What could go wrong?   (q13fox.com) divider line
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
As long as they kept it in a bucket of water and prevented it from drying out, I assume it would be safe until disposed of, no?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
God protects American boy from the potential harm of a hand grenade.

Middle Eastern boy not so lucky.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"If God wasn't watching me, I probably would have blown up," Kolton Decker said.

"God was watching over him and protecting both of them because really I could have lost both of them if they would have been standing close to each other and it had gone off, so I'm just very thankful," Renee Decker said.

"Luckily God was looking over me to protect me from all of the stuff that could have gone wrong," Kolton said.

Nevermind Dad and the bomb squad guys, or the training they received or the science they applied to safely dispose of it.  Nope, it was all god.  He's such a card.  Allowing a child to pull up an armed explosive, then saying "LOL, just kidding!"
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
God was so busy watching over the kid He forgot to keep him from catching the grenade?
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

edmo: God was so busy watching over the kid He forgot to keep him from catching the grenade?


"I thought it would be a fun, safe thing that him and his dad could do together," his mother, Renee Decker, told WNCN.

God forgot to give him parents who were smart enough to know magnetfishing isn't safe.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: God was so busy watching over the kid He forgot to keep him from catching the grenade?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: As long as they kept it in a bucket of water and prevented it from drying out, I assume it would be safe until disposed of, no?


Pin was already pulled
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: NewportBarGuy: As long as they kept it in a bucket of water and prevented it from drying out, I assume it would be safe until disposed of, no?

Pin was already pulled


Then why wasn't it asploded yet?
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: NewportBarGuy: As long as they kept it in a bucket of water and prevented it from drying out, I assume it would be safe until disposed of, no?

Pin was already pulled


Are grenades' explosives waterproof?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
They were trying it out for the first time Monday at the Little River in Moore County.

It might have been the "Little River BLAM!"
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
All the magnet fishers I see have homemade gear. This just strikes me as lazy.
 
dryknife
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
How do they work?
 
SecondaryControl
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"God was watching over him"

The same god that put the hand grenade on the end of his line?
 
Mellotiger
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Plot twist: god put the grenade there.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Probably from some asshole that was "grenade fishing" who didn't have the time to catch a couple hundred fish with a line and pole, so figured he'd lob one in, wait for the BOOM and then come back with a net to skim 'em off the top.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: edmo: God was so busy watching over the kid He forgot to keep him from catching the grenade?

"I thought it would be a fun, safe thing that him and his dad could do together," his mother, Renee Decker, told WNCN.

God forgot to give him parents who were smart enough to know magnetfishing isn't safe.


I must be totally out of the loop. Isn't magnet fishing using a magnet and a rope? Is it tied to you like marlin fishing? And you could snag a wild Ford Bronco and it will pull you under into the depths of the river? Aye, I've lost many a good friend to the Wiley Bronco. Even lost a good friend to a ice auger. It jumped out of the water, it's devilish blade a spinnin. Took him right at the jugular. Took 3 weeks to find the body pieces.

And we don't talk about my grandpa and his untimely demise using a metal finder. A wild Buffalo Nickle must have been surprised when he found him in the volleyball area. Trampled to death, face down in the sand.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SecondaryControl: "God was watching over him"

The same god that put the hand grenade on the end of his line?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tourney3p0
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Pull pin, throw in water, collect fish.  Pull pin, throw in water, no explosion, shrug.  Pull pin, throw in water, collect fish.
 
JamesLengel
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Guess God was too busy with that kid to prevent a dad from burning his kids and wife alive down there in Australia. God gets a bad rap either way. People always ask "well where was God in all this" and He answers "Where was man?"
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The scary part is the kid knew what he was looking at.

/ Yeah, I know
// Dad is retired army
/// Three because
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: I must be totally out of the loop. Isn't magnet fishing using a magnet and a rope? Is it tied to you like marlin fishing? And you could snag a wild Ford Bronco and it will pull you under into the depths of the river? Aye, I've lost many a good friend to the Wiley Bronco. Even lost a good friend to a ice auger. It jumped out of the water, it's devilish blade a spinnin. Took him right at the jugular. Took 3 weeks to find the body pieces.


Using super-strong neodymium magnets around large bodies of water, pulling up godknows what. What could go wrong?
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Kid is just lucky that God's keyboard wasn't working properly,
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: AppleOptionEsc: I must be totally out of the loop. Isn't magnet fishing using a magnet and a rope? Is it tied to you like marlin fishing? And you could snag a wild Ford Bronco and it will pull you under into the depths of the river? Aye, I've lost many a good friend to the Wiley Bronco. Even lost a good friend to a ice auger. It jumped out of the water, it's devilish blade a spinnin. Took him right at the jugular. Took 3 weeks to find the body pieces.

Using super-strong neodymium magnets around large bodies of water, pulling up godknows what. What could go wrong?


Using super strong braided wire to go fishing, catching god knows what, what could go wrong.

Using rubbery advanced shoe technology to walk down a sidewalk, past 4 tons vehicles, what could go wrong.

Living in a flammable house made of wood, using electricity or gas, which burns wood, what could go wrong?
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: God protects American boy from the potential harm of a hand grenade.

Middle Eastern boy not so lucky.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
paulleah
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

JamesLengel: Guess God was too busy with that kid to prevent a dad from burning his kids and wife alive down there in Australia. God gets a bad rap either way. People always ask "well where was God in all this" and He answers "Where was man?"


Why would God ask where man was?

A) he is omnipotent. He KNOWS where man is.

B) why is it up to mortals to fix what a deity messed up?
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Well, God's all about second chances..
 
Report