(Chicago Trib)   Wait ... people are shocked someone rented a $1.5 million mansion on AirBnB and threw a party?   (chicagotribune.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm sure if the cooks had invited the front of house, they would not be so up in arms.

Commas are your friend.
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Don't fark with him too much, he might decide to make that thing into a rent beast just to piss them all off.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boohoo
 
ceejayoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, in California, $1.5M gets you 1,300 square feet of burned to the ground house.

https://www.ktvu.com/news/burned-out-​h​ome-for-sale-for-1-5-million-in-mounta​in-view
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Arson. Arson is the answer.
 
flamark [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby has a low threshold for something to be called a mansion.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

A $1.5 million mansion!
 
Almea Tarrant
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought it would be all happy recovering cancer patients and respectable university alumni and cucumber sandwich family reunions! How was I to know people use houses to have parties?!
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kendelrio [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bermuda59: [Fark user image image 500x313]


You know..... the usual.
 
soupafi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"This is unacceptable and a dangerous situation," Hunter said. "We want neighbors that value family and schools, not unaccounted businessmen and weekend partiers."

So they only want white people?
 
usahole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
McMansion maybe.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"mansion"
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rich neighbors do what they do.
 
ababyatemydingo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you own a $1.5M house, why are you doing a "side hustle" and trying to make extra money on AirB&B?

/cocaine habit that bad, eh?
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just wait to they find out that people are renting Airbnb's to use as popup (no pun intended) brothels.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ababyatemydingo: If you own a $1.5M house, why are you doing a "side hustle" and trying to make extra money on AirB&B?

/cocaine habit that bad, eh?


Why let it sit idle if you're not living there?
 
potterydove
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ababyatemydingo: If you own a $1.5M house, why are you doing a "side hustle" and trying to make extra money on AirB&B?

/cocaine habit that bad, eh?


Rich people don't get rich by ignoring income oportunities.

It's rule of aquisition #391
 
starlost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i should hear only the noise that comes from my house and not have it travel. the neighbor has dogs and depending on how farked he is from 8pm onward it can be up to the next morning bark bark bark until i can't hear it because his taken digs outside  lost their voices.
 
luna1580
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
i grew up a block down river from that house. saying the neighbors were upset is probably an understatement. in the mid 2000's i had about 10 adult people drinking and laughing by the pool around 11pm on a weekend. someone across the river called the cops. apparently listening to music in your own yard is frowned upon around there the instant the sun sets.

to his credit, the cop was very nice and actually laughed when he saw how small and normal the gathering was.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
A 1.5 million can get a lot of house in certain areas.

Georgia? Omg yes it's a mansion. California? Not so much. Naperville? If not a "mansion mansion", it's a really, really, big, nice, house
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Look for giant old farmhouses on AirBnB. They are great for family reunions, especially when everyone staying there is related. The caretakers usually do a good job of being as unseen as possible.
 
ruudbob
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Bermuda59: [Fark user image 500x313]


They were upset that a few poors might have come to the party. They donna want no farking poors around their special neighborhood.
 
luna1580
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
this is the exact house in the article:

843 Santa Maria Dr, Naperville, IL 60540

it's still on airbnb, $400/night

https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/41955546​?​s=67&shared_item_type=1&virality_entry​_point=1&unique_share_id=3e9342d6-9faa​-4b4b-b07b-f574bfc40d33
 
jtown
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
$1.5 million mansion?  Skeptical cat is skeptical.  Oh.  Naperville.  It's not even on the lake.  Pass.
 
snarky kong
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
People saying the neighbors just wan't the poors around... the article said it went on until 4 am Monday morning and empties were thrown into neighbor's lawns. Not too many people are chill enough to be ok with that.
 
jtown
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: ababyatemydingo: If you own a $1.5M house, why are you doing a "side hustle" and trying to make extra money on AirB&B?

/cocaine habit that bad, eh?

Why let it sit idle if you're not living there?


Because assholes will trash it.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ceejayoz: Meanwhile, in California, $1.5M gets you 1,300 square feet of burned to the ground house.

https://www.ktvu.com/news/burned-out-h​ome-for-sale-for-1-5-million-in-mounta​in-view


I would assume the land is the 1.5 million. And if you have all the time in the world to fish, might as well try and fish for whales. Considering the article mentions "bring an architect", they are fishing for that upper class money.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Boohoo


What, you're not weeping for the rich white people problems and their three inch smudges on their walls and bottles in the yard?
Truly you have no soul.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: A 1.5 million can get a lot of house in certain areas.

Georgia? Omg yes it's a mansion. California? Not so much. Naperville? If not a "mansion mansion", it's a really, really, big, nice, house


But you are still stuck in Naperville
 
jjorsett
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

soupafi: "This is unacceptable and a dangerous situation," Hunter said. "We want neighbors that value family and schools, not unaccounted businessmen and weekend partiers."

So they only want white people?


Are you saying only white people value family and school?
 
