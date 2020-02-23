 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Airports worry that chaos will ensue this October due to Real ID changes and the usual American ennui   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
86
    More: PSA  
•       •       •

638 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Feb 2020 at 3:05 PM (1 hour ago)



86 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I blame the states that kept resisting the new requirements that Obama was forcing on them.  Ignoring the fact that it was actually passed during the Bush administration.

Yes it's a pain in the ass to get the Real ID.  Especially if you're a woman with all the documentation required to prove you are you after name changes.  But it's been way too long and the only way it's going to ever happen is if the Feds hold fast on the deadline.

I have been seeing commercials in regards to the requirement for travel now.  But they really need to push it more.  Reach out to any and all possible places where you can inform the public.  Hell when the change to HD TV came in, I was in Best Buy, and a customer was saying that the preacher had been up there telling everybody to buy a new TV.
 
oldernell [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This isn't new. People have been warned about this for years.  There are a few states that were slow to act but it mainly comes down to people not paying attention.
 
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh great, its this thread again...

/I got a Real ID. Unlike what Alex Jones says my ass aint in a FEMA death camp yet
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
75% of people won't be allowed on planes
 
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cretinbob: 75% of people won't be allowed on planes


That's a bullshiat number

If you got an ID in the past 5 years, chances are damn high that it's Real ID compliant.
 
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cman: cretinbob: 75% of people won't be allowed on planes

That's a bullshiat number

If you got an ID in the past 5 years, chances are damn high that it's Real ID compliant.


ADDENDUM: Its very easy to tell if you have one

Pull out your ID/License. Look at the right hand corner. Do you see a star? You got a Real ID
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Extend the deadline?
Hell no!
States have already had 15 YEARS to comply.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I got Global Entry back in 2015.  Just renewed with no hassle.  I keep the card in my wallet just in case.
 
knbber2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cretinbob: 75% of people won't be allowed on planes


Doubtful, you can also use a passport or military ID, as well as approved global entry cards.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm more worried about the elections and poll workers mistakenly intentionally not accepting pre-RealID licenses.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

knbber2: cretinbob: 75% of people won't be allowed on planes

Doubtful, you can also use a passport or military ID, as well as approved global entry cards.


75% of travelers have Passports? I don't.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cman: Oh great, its this thread again...

/I got a Real ID. Unlike what Alex Jones says my ass aint in a FEMA death camp yet


Papers, please.
 
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

vudukungfu: cman: Oh great, its this thread again...

/I got a Real ID. Unlike what Alex Jones says my ass aint in a FEMA death camp yet

Papers, please.


How exactly does a Real ID lead to that?

Why cant there be a "papers, please" event without the Real ID?
 
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cman: vudukungfu: cman: Oh great, its this thread again...

/I got a Real ID. Unlike what Alex Jones says my ass aint in a FEMA death camp yet

Papers, please.

How exactly does a Real ID lead to that?

Why cant there be a "papers, please" event without the Real ID?


ADDENDUM

I mean everyone has a state ID or drivers license. There is no reason why the Fed without this act could set up checkpoints and ask for those.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Nazis are coming!!

/My State is stupid and way behind.
//Will use this reminded to see if I can do it at AAA
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cleared all TSA checkpoints.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: The Nazis are coming!!

/My State is stupid and way behind.
//Will use this reminded to see if I can do it at AAA


I find it rather amusing that we have these Real IDs will lead to "papers, please" arguments considering that they could do the same thing with birth certificates right this very moment in time.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just show them your voter photo ID. They have magical powers and prove you're okay.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: cretinbob: 75% of people won't be allowed on planes

That's a bullshiat number

If you got an ID in the past 5 years, chances are damn high that it's Real ID compliant.


Mine isn't.  Alaska didn't become compliant until April of last year.  I have no idea how I get a proof of social security number in a timely manner.  And my bills all come to a P.O. Box, since we don't have home mail delivery.  I only have my lease as proof of physical address, and I need 2 items.

It's a real pain.  I keep procrastinating, since I have a valid passport and don't mind carrying it with me.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: cman: cretinbob: 75% of people won't be allowed on planes

That's a bullshiat number

If you got an ID in the past 5 years, chances are damn high that it's Real ID compliant.

Mine isn't.  Alaska didn't become compliant until April of last year.  I have no idea how I get a proof of social security number in a timely manner.  And my bills all come to a P.O. Box, since we don't have home mail delivery.  I only have my lease as proof of physical address, and I need 2 items.

It's a real pain.  I keep procrastinating, since I have a valid passport and don't mind carrying it with me.


What about utilities?  Do they list the service location on it?  If you can get your employment to change your address on your pay check to match your lease address.  At least long enough to get a stub with the street?
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: knbber2: cretinbob: 75% of people won't be allowed on planes

Doubtful, you can also use a passport or military ID, as well as approved global entry cards.

75% of travelers have Passports? I don't.


Hmmm... 

The data is a bit dated, but as of 2011, it was incredibly regional.  If you live on the coast, it's a good bet that the majority of people have passports.  If you're middle class or higher, it probably seems that having a passport is just one of those things a normal person does, because everyone you know has one.

https://www.theatlantic.com/national/​a​rchive/2011/03/americas-great-passport​-divide/72399/
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: Benevolent Misanthrope: cman: cretinbob: 75% of people won't be allowed on planes

That's a bullshiat number

If you got an ID in the past 5 years, chances are damn high that it's Real ID compliant.

Mine isn't.  Alaska didn't become compliant until April of last year.  I have no idea how I get a proof of social security number in a timely manner.  And my bills all come to a P.O. Box, since we don't have home mail delivery.  I only have my lease as proof of physical address, and I need 2 items.

It's a real pain.  I keep procrastinating, since I have a valid passport and don't mind carrying it with me.

What about utilities?  Do they list the service location on it?  If you can get your employment to change your address on your pay check to match your lease address.  At least long enough to get a stub with the street?


My fuel oil does.  But the DMV office wouldn't take that - it's a retail bill, not a utility, they say. My employer won't use street address - even for one check - because they need to be able to mail them to me if necessary (translation: the clerk is too f*cking lazy to change it and then change it back).  I've asked the electric and Internet to put the street address under my P.O. Box on the bill, but they haven't.  I call them about it every month.

You would think they would have ideas about how to do this, since everyone in the state needs this and only the largest cities have home mail delivery.  But no... this is libertarian utopia.  F*ck you, figure it out yourself.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
What about people get a real id but in exchange all the no liquids on plane bullshiat gets throw out the window like it should have been years ago?
 
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: BizarreMan: Benevolent Misanthrope: cman: cretinbob: 75% of people won't be allowed on planes

That's a bullshiat number

If you got an ID in the past 5 years, chances are damn high that it's Real ID compliant.

Mine isn't.  Alaska didn't become compliant until April of last year.  I have no idea how I get a proof of social security number in a timely manner.  And my bills all come to a P.O. Box, since we don't have home mail delivery.  I only have my lease as proof of physical address, and I need 2 items.

It's a real pain.  I keep procrastinating, since I have a valid passport and don't mind carrying it with me.

What about utilities?  Do they list the service location on it?  If you can get your employment to change your address on your pay check to match your lease address.  At least long enough to get a stub with the street?

My fuel oil does.  But the DMV office wouldn't take that - it's a retail bill, not a utility, they say. My employer won't use street address - even for one check - because they need to be able to mail them to me if necessary (translation: the clerk is too f*cking lazy to change it and then change it back).  I've asked the electric and Internet to put the street address under my P.O. Box on the bill, but they haven't.  I call them about it every month.

You would think they would have ideas about how to do this, since everyone in the state needs this and only the largest cities have home mail delivery.  But no... this is libertarian utopia.  F*ck you, figure it out yourself.


Do you have a bank statement? You can use that to verify your address. Do you get mail from the VA? You can use that letter to get your address verified, too. Utilities arent the only things that the DMV will accept, even in Alaska.
 
runwiz [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I have my Real ID.  Goes along with my Real EGO and Real SUPEREGO.
 
TSA agent
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

cretinbob: 75% of people won't be allowed on planes


Nonsense. You can just show other stuff with your name on it (insurance card, Costco card, library card, etc.) and go right through with some additional searching of your property.
 
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

TSA agent: cretinbob: 75% of people won't be allowed on planes

Nonsense. You can just show other stuff with your name on it (insurance card, Costco card, library card, etc.) and go right through with some additional searching of your property.


Name checks out
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: Extend the deadline?
Hell no!
States have already had 15 YEARS to comply.


They should never have been told to comply in the first place. This whole thing is pointless
 
MythDragon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

cman: cman: cretinbob: 75% of people won't be allowed on planes

That's a bullshiat number

If you got an ID in the past 5 years, chances are damn high that it's Real ID compliant.

ADDENDUM: Its very easy to tell if you have one

Pull out your ID/License. Look at the right hand corner. Do you see a star? You got a Real ID


Still need to get mine, but that little star is the only difference between my old DL and the new one. Other than that they are exactly the same.

/you'd think they'd sell little star stickers to put on your license.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: cman: cretinbob: 75% of people won't be allowed on planes

That's a bullshiat number

If you got an ID in the past 5 years, chances are damn high that it's Real ID compliant.

Mine isn't.  Alaska didn't become compliant until April of last year.  I have no idea how I get a proof of social security number in a timely manner.  And my bills all come to a P.O. Box, since we don't have home mail delivery.  I only have my lease as proof of physical address, and I need 2 items.

It's a real pain.  I keep procrastinating, since I have a valid passport and don't mind carrying it with me.


Yeah I couldn't get one either on account of being unemployed and living with a relative. My name isn't on anything they're requiring as proof of residency. I can provide a birth cert, ssc card, voter ID, etc but it's not enough for them.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Got my Real ID recently which thankfully only minimally problematic. I don't know what kind of farked up cameras or filters they were using but if I were a TSA agent and did a side-by-side comparison it wouldn't fly. "The entity on the card isn't even human!" It's so bad and weird I almost want to show it but yeah ya know
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Texas has been compliant for years now but for some odd reason didn't start putting the star on Licenses until a few years later. So a bunch of us got into a hole where we needed to get a new license early in order to have the star. All I had to do was apply for it online but I don't see why the state doesn't just send new ones out to those few hundred thousand people before they try to board a plane and can't. I didn't have to add supporting documents or anything else - literally just requested a new license online.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: I have no idea how I get a proof of social security number in a timely manner.


"Getting a replacement Security number (SSN) card has never been easier. As long as you're only requesting a replacement card, and no other changes, you can use our free online services from anywhere. All you need to do is log in to or create your personal my Social Security account.

"You can use a my Social Security account to apply for a replacement Social Security card online if you:

"Are a U.S. citizen age 18 or older with a U.S. mailing address (this includes APO, FPO, and DPO addresses)

"Are not requesting a name change or any other change to your card; and

"Have a driver's license or state-issued identification card from one of the many participating states or the District of Columbia."

/ Alaska is a participating state
 
adamatari
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What purpose does RealID serve? I honestly hope it's a massive clusterfark and they have to repeal it.

It is straight overreach and unnecessary. That alone should sink it.
 
12349876
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Right now, most people in my state have to go the state Capital to get a Real ID, which for some is 3-4 hour drive.  It's gonna be a shiat show. Luckily I've got a passport good to 2026.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: I blame the states that kept resisting the new requirements that Obama was forcing on them.  Ignoring the fact that it was actually passed during the Bush administration.


That's exactly why Missouri dragged its ass to implement it.

They thought they were stiggnit to Obama until someone pointed out to them that Missouri residents wouldn't be able to access places like Ft. Leonard Wood easily.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Just claim to be a Sovereign Citizen, they can't impede your peaceful travel for any reason !!!!!
/just YouTube it
//stops cops in their tracks everytime
///its the one weird trick that everyone is talking about
 
skinink
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I got my Real ID, just in case I need it. It was a minimal hassle. At least for me, because I went online to see what I needed to show at the DMV, and had it.

So the morning I wanted to get my new ID, I showed up before the DMV doors opened, and I was 8th in line. Then, someone from the registry said the doors would open early, and if you showed them your paperwork, you could go right up to get your ID. The people in front of me didn't have their stuff organized. I had all my docs in an envelope, so I just showed them to the office guy. I wound up being 1st to get my ID, and the whole process took about 15 minutes.

/People, find out what you need to show, and have it.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

cman: cretinbob: 75% of people won't be allowed on planes

That's a bullshiat number

If you got an ID in the past 5 years, chances are damn high that it's Real ID compliant.


Depends on the state. In Washington State where I live, you have to go out of your way to get an Enhanced DL because the standard one isn't compliant (we have a lot of undocumented farm labor, so it doesn't make sense to tie citizenship to being able to safely drive a car). I'd guess the vast majority of residents probably don't have an enhanced license.
 
skinink
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

adamatari: What purpose does RealID serve? I honestly hope it's a massive clusterfark and they have to repeal it.

It is straight overreach and unnecessary. That alone should sink it.


You'll need it to be able to fly domestic, and to enter federal buildings. BUT, if you have a USA passport, then just use that and forget about getting a Real ID.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

MechaPyx: Benevolent Misanthrope: cman: cretinbob: 75% of people won't be allowed on planes

That's a bullshiat number

If you got an ID in the past 5 years, chances are damn high that it's Real ID compliant.

Mine isn't.  Alaska didn't become compliant until April of last year.  I have no idea how I get a proof of social security number in a timely manner.  And my bills all come to a P.O. Box, since we don't have home mail delivery.  I only have my lease as proof of physical address, and I need 2 items.

It's a real pain.  I keep procrastinating, since I have a valid passport and don't mind carrying it with me.

Yeah I couldn't get one either on account of being unemployed and living with a relative. My name isn't on anything they're requiring as proof of residency. I can provide a birth cert, ssc card, voter ID, etc but it's not enough for them.


I have a suggestion.  Get this relative to go with you, they will need to have their valid documents. Take whatever you have that's valid for you.

When you get there, act simple and let the relative guide you.  Especially if they can get a little sympathy going with the clerk, you might be able to convince them to release the little gold star to you.  But don't overdo it.  They might try to make you take the tests over.

But, a little bit of one grown up asking another one for help with a third adult standing right there looking a bit confused can sometimes swing open doors.  Good luck getting back on your feet.
 
Shaggy_C [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The USA should do away with state level IDs and just have a federal driving licence. That would have solved the problem years ago. And before you all start grabbing your hearts and yelling "mah freedumz" I would like to hear a cogent argument for why there should be different licensing standards in each state when every state is forced to recognise the license of another.
 
Birnone
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They can easily solve this problem by just grandfathering in all previously issued IDs.
 
TheFoz
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: I blame the states that kept resisting the new requirements that Obama was forcing on them.  Ignoring the fact that it was actually passed during the Bush administration.

Yes it's a pain in the ass to get the Real ID.  Especially if you're a woman with all the documentation required to prove you are you after name changes.  But it's been way too long and the only way it's going to ever happen is if the Feds hold fast on the deadline.

I have been seeing commercials in regards to the requirement for travel now.  But they really need to push it more.  Reach out to any and all possible places where you can inform the public.  Hell when the change to HD TV came in, I was in Best Buy, and a customer was saying that the preacher had been up there telling everybody to buy a new TV.


wat?

I merely renewed my DL last year and it's compliant.

YMMV apparently
 
RadicalEd [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
We need to get new passport photos and then send in the renewal form, as ours expire this month. Our drivers licenses are, um, 7-8? years old - they renew this year on our birthdays, so I guess we can get RealID then.

Honestly, I thought this had gone through awhile ago, so we've just always used our passports when traveling.
 
mactheknife
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Got mine in December, just in case Trump gets re-elected and I follow through on my desire to GTFO out of this country.

I thought it would be a massive hassle as when I moved to my current home state (26 years ago), they put a typo in my DL, and I never bothered to change it.  I explained the situation to the guy at the DMV, he looked over everything, and said, "Yeah... sure... I'll fix that... no problem."  I expected a lot more bullshiat about it.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Izunbacol: GardenWeasel: knbber2: cretinbob: 75% of people won't be allowed on planes

Doubtful, you can also use a passport or military ID, as well as approved global entry cards.

75% of travelers have Passports? I don't.

Hmmm... 

The data is a bit dated, but as of 2011, it was incredibly regional.  If you live on the coast, it's a good bet that the majority of people have passports.  If you're middle class or higher, it probably seems that having a passport is just one of those things a normal person does, because everyone you know has one.

https://www.theatlantic.com/national/a​rchive/2011/03/americas-great-passport​-divide/72399/


NYC has a huge number of passport holders who don't travel, because so many New Yorkers don't drive, and use a passport as an ID in lieu of a state-issued "Non driver ID".  Even if you never use it for foreign travel, a passport lasts for ten years, unlike the state "non driver IDs" that last for only five.  And you can apply at nearly any post office, unlike a nondriver state ID that requires a shlep to the DMV and several hours of waiting around.

I have a driver's license but my passport is a convenient form of "backup ID" that I don't carry with me.  If I ever lose my wallet, I can use that as proof of identity to get a replacement license, as well as going to my bank to get a replacement ATM card or to get cash, etc.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: knbber2: cretinbob: 75% of people won't be allowed on planes

Doubtful, you can also use a passport or military ID, as well as approved global entry cards.

75% of travelers have Passports? I don't.


I'd imagine the number of people with global entry is maybe 1%
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

adamatari: What purpose does RealID serve? I honestly hope it's a massive clusterfark


How does it harm you and what is the benefit to Americans if it's a failure?
 
Displayed 50 of 86 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


