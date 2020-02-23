 Skip to content
(Metro)   Woman knocked unconscious defending her Asian friend from a group of racist people who don't understand how viruses work   (metro.co.uk) divider line
knbber2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What's a "dirty c***k"???
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

knbber2: What's a "dirty c***k"???


a narrow opening or crack, typically one that admits light.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
was this in alabama? seems normal for there
 
knbber2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

BizarreMan: knbber2: What's a "dirty c***k"???

a narrow opening or crack, typically one that admits light.


He called her a dirty crack?  That's not used often.
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I find a vague reassurance of my faith in humanity when a once formerly well known racial insult is confusing
 
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Murflette: I find a vague reassurance of my faith in humanity when a once formerly well known racial insult is confusing


I find it interesting that the attacker is described as an Asian man at 5'8"
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: was this in alabama? seems normal for there


Must be the UK, the place looks too nice for an Alabama bar.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why we need to nuke the monarchists.  Just glassify the UK.  Get rid of monarchy and racism.  Two birds, one fusion stone.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile in China, kidnapping a kid in public = zero farks given

Chloroform Kidnapping Social Experiment in China 中国街头绑架儿童社会实验
Youtube 0RyW9OkIQck
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: Murflette: I find a vague reassurance of my faith in humanity when a once formerly well known racial insult is confusing

I find it interesting that the attacker is described as an Asian man at 5'8"


In England, they say "Asian" as catchall for anybody living between Iran and Kamchatka.  In the United States, we are a little more prolific in describing people as "Middle Eastern" for anybody living between Turkey and Afghanistan, and we tend to specify "Indian" for people from India.  So based on the description alone, who knows what sort of background the attacker came from.
 
RankStranger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: was this in alabama? seems normal for there


Sort of as normal as Sterotyping on FARK or in the UK where this happened
 
RankStranger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: Murflette: I find a vague reassurance of my faith in humanity when a once formerly well known racial insult is confusing

I find it interesting that the attacker is described as an Asian man at 5'8"


Jussie Smollett
 
Scarlioni
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was calling her a "dirty cuck?"

I think someone is misheard a ck instead nt.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ms Solanki said the man then continued to shout abuse at her friends as she lay unconscious on the ground

How does she know?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The media, by exaggerating the coronavirus threat and repeating it every news cycle, caused this.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WastrelWay: The media, by exaggerating the coronavirus threat and repeating it every news cycle, caused this.


Hmm no. Being an inbred racist uneducated fark caused this.
 
T Baggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'For some reason he got really angry with her. He started abusing her calling her a dirty c***k. He said "take your f***ing coronavirus and take it back home". 'I was shocked and angry so I shouted for him to stop and tried to push him away.'

So he was exercising his right to free speech, she physically assaulted him, and he exercised his right to self defense. He may be an a%#, but she's the criminal.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

knbber2: What's a "dirty c***k"???


There's a chink in your armor regarding your knowledge of racial slurs.
 
weapon13
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

rebelyell2006: cman: Murflette: I find a vague reassurance of my faith in humanity when a once formerly well known racial insult is confusing

I find it interesting that the attacker is described as an Asian man at 5'8"

In England, they say "Asian" as catchall for anybody living between Iran and Kamchatka. In the United States, we are a little more prolific in describing people as "Middle Eastern" for anybody living between Turkey and Afghanistan, and we tend to specify "Indian" for people from India.  So based on the description alone, who knows what sort of background the attacker came from.


Not really. Here in the UK, Asian usually means brown people from India/Pakistan area and East Asian for yellow people.

This also happened in Birmingham so chances that the attacker was from India or thereabouts, are very high.

A few of my Chinese friends have been racially abused on the tube.

If it was me, I'd start having a coughing fit within the carriage and see how long it takes for everyone to run out.
 
Bandito King
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

rebelyell2006: cman: Murflette: I find a vague reassurance of my faith in humanity when a once formerly well known racial insult is confusing

I find it interesting that the attacker is described as an Asian man at 5'8"

In England, they say "Asian" as catchall for anybody living between Iran and Kamchatka.  In the United States, we are a little more prolific in describing people as "Middle Eastern" for anybody living between Turkey and Afghanistan, and we tend to specify "Indian" for people from India.  So based on the description alone, who knows what sort of background the attacker came from.


Racism in Europe is so confusing.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

knbber2: What's a "dirty c***k"???


Begins with ch and is a slur against asian people because of their eyes
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Meanwhile in China, kidnapping a kid in public = zero farks given

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/0RyW9OkI​Qck?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


i saw this years ago. they are really apathetic scum
 
runwiz [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Good to know that the US does not have a monopoly on stupid.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

knbber2: What's a "dirty c***k"???


C'nuck
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

lolmao500: WastrelWay: The media, by exaggerating the coronavirus threat and repeating it every news cycle, caused this.

Hmm no. Being an inbred racist uneducated fark caused this.


An "inbred racist uneducated fark" who watches TV.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Naido: knbber2: What's a "dirty c***k"???

C'nuck


What are you on aboot?

/got nothin'
//just wanted to make a Canadian joke
///thrice!
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

T Baggins: 'For some reason he got really angry with her. He started abusing her calling her a dirty c***k. He said "take your f***ing coronavirus and take it back home". 'I was shocked and angry so I shouted for him to stop and tried to push him away.'

So he was exercising his right to free speech, she physically assaulted him, and he exercised his right to self defense. He may be an a%#, but she's the criminal.


No right to free speech in England. Quit trying to force your amendments on other cultures.
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: was this in alabama? seems normal for there


That didn't take long at all!
 
wellreadneck
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Ms Solanki said the man then continued to shout abuse at her friends as she lay unconscious on the ground

How does she know?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AeAe
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

dkulprit: knbber2: What's a "dirty c***k"???

Begins with ch and is a slur against asian people because of their eyes


Ch*nk + slant? Chlant?
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
'They can also call 101 anytime, quoting crime reference number 20BW/39330Q/20."

IT Crowd is real!
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

cman: Murflette: I find a vague reassurance of my faith in humanity when a once formerly well known racial insult is confusing

I find it interesting that the attacker is described as an Asian man at 5'8"


No kidding. That's pretty tall for an Asian guy.
 
DrewCurtisJr
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: The media, by exaggerating the coronavirus threat and repeating it every news cycle, caused this.


Look, it could really be a disaster is the virus spreads to a populous 3rd world country that doesn't have a strong health care infrastructure. Every precaution should be taken to stop that.
 
geggam
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: knbber2: What's a "dirty c***k"???

There's a chink in your armor regarding your knowledge of racial slurs.


well played
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Murflette: I find a vague reassurance of my faith in humanity when a once formerly well known racial insult is confusing


Dirty crook?
Still common.
 
lamric
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Ms Solanki said the man then continued to shout abuse at her friends as she lay unconscious on the ground

How does she know?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

knbber2: What's a "dirty c***k"???


Soothing flugelhorn music.
Chuck Mangione Feels So Good Live
Youtube aAZauDQH14c
 
lamric
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

knbber2: What's a "dirty c***k"???


Fark user imageView Full Size


Word used to name a weak spot in armour.
 
chemical_angel
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Meanwhile in China, kidnapping a kid in public = zero farks given

[YouTube video: Chloroform Kidnapping Social Experiment in China 中国街头绑架儿童社会实验]


fark  China
 
ruudbob
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: knbber2: What's a "dirty c***k"???

There's a chink in your armor regarding your knowledge of racial slurs.


It is a stereotype slang word for Asian as you know Mr cow pad sir.  I had to look it up.
 
mcsmiley
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

T Baggins: 'For some reason he got really angry with her. He started abusing her calling her a dirty c***k. He said "take your f***ing coronavirus and take it back home". 'I was shocked and angry so I shouted for him to stop and tried to push him away.'

So he was exercising his right to free speech, she physically assaulted him, and he exercised his right to self defense. He may be an a%#, but she's the criminal.


Actually she might be covered by his use of "fighting words"
That being said, the fact thar he was close enough to push away, He was probably menacing her as well, which would create fear for her safety, allowing for a self defense arHument as well.  The article leaves out too much to make your argument.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

T Baggins: 'For some reason he got really angry with her. He started abusing her calling her a dirty c***k. He said "take your f***ing coronavirus and take it back home". 'I was shocked and angry so I shouted for him to stop and tried to push him away.'

So he was exercising his right to free speech, she physically assaulted him, and he exercised his right to self defense. He may be an a%#, but she's the criminal.


First of all, racist speech aka hate speech is not protected free speech.

2nd this happened in the UK which isn't definitely is not protected free speech.

While in the US racism speech can you a disturbing the peace, but not much else unless it is also used while committing another crime, in the UK it can get you arrested on it's own for antisocial behavior.
 
MagSeven
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If you suspect someone of carrying a virus you are deathly afraid of, get up close and personal. Invade their space and assault them. Get hands on.
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

DrewCurtisJr: WastrelWay: The media, by exaggerating the coronavirus threat and repeating it every news cycle, caused this.

Look, it could really be a disaster is the virus spreads to a populous 3rd world country that doesn't have a strong health care infrastructure. Every precaution should be taken to stop that.


Every precaution? I'd say we should take precaution against spraying millions of gallons of disinfectant on every street corner on the planet. It won't stop the spread of the virus, but I'm sure there are no negative externalities whatsoever to consider... right?
 
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

JerryHeisenberg: DrewCurtisJr: WastrelWay: The media, by exaggerating the coronavirus threat and repeating it every news cycle, caused this.

Look, it could really be a disaster is the virus spreads to a populous 3rd world country that doesn't have a strong health care infrastructure. Every precaution should be taken to stop that.

Every precaution? I'd say we should take precaution against spraying millions of gallons of disinfectant on every street corner on the planet. It won't stop the spread of the virus, but I'm sure there are no negative externalities whatsoever to consider... right?


What do you think chemtrails are?

Duh. The government's been for years keeping us safe from the Chinese.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Ms Solanki said the man then continued to shout abuse at her friends as she lay unconscious on the ground

How does she know?


Well 2 of her other friends were not unconcious, so I'm assuming between them they relayed some info.
 
