 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Slate)   The latest trend in fashion? Medical facemasks   (slate.com) divider line
12
    More: Facepalm  
•       •       •

435 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Feb 2020 at 4:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Attendees who wore dolled-up surgical masks might have been earnestly trying to protect their health-here, I'd argue, is where they tip from mere statement to "wellness product"-but surgical masks do little to protect against viruses. Even robust N95 masks that filter particles are not really the right way to protect civilians from the new coronavirus-in areas where there are enough cases for transmission to be a concern, the reality is that it's hard to keep your face sealed up all the time, experts say.

The point (at least in East Asia) isn't to protect yourself from others, it's to protect others from you. Once the virus is airborne a little tissue mask ain't doing much, but a mask *can* bind up much of the mist of virus-laden saliva you're breathing out, reducing the risk you'll infect others.

Funny how these things work. Chinese and Japanese people first saw them hit market and thought, "great, this is obviously to help me protect my neighbours." Americans first saw them hit market and thought, "great, this is obviously to help me protect myself against my neighbours."
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surgical masks protect the people around you. They don't filter air - they stop droplets.

People miss this a lot during these seasons.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Surgical masks protect the people around you. They don't filter air - they stop droplets.

People miss this a lot during these seasons.


Are they better than nothing?
Washing my hands or getting a flu shot doesn't guarantee I won't get sick either but both help reduce the risk.

I hate this stupid logic that because something isn't 100% effective, you shouldn't even bother trying.
You might still get lung cancer even if you don't smoke so you may as well take up smoking!
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Are they better than nothing?


No, actually. They're not.

The only way they actually offer protection in study is if EVERYONE uses them - because it prevents droplet based transmission.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
geekologie.comView Full Size
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: abhorrent1: Are they better than nothing?

No, actually. They're not.

The only way they actually offer protection in study is if EVERYONE uses them - because it prevents droplet based transmission.

In the great tradition of Farkers posting links disproving their own claims, your link says mask reduces risk of infection, and "low adherence" to mask use increases risk."Adherence to mask use was associated with a significantly reduced risk of ILI-associated infection"
 
chitownmike
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: abhorrent1: Are they better than nothing?

No, actually. They're not.

The only way they actually offer protection in study is if EVERYONE uses them - because it prevents droplet based transmission.


Please don't show up if I need an ambulance. You're a farking moron
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

jaytkay: hardinparamedic: abhorrent1: Are they better than nothing?

No, actually. They're not.

The only way they actually offer protection in study is if EVERYONE uses them - because it prevents droplet based transmission.

In the great tradition of Farkers posting links disproving their own claims, your link says mask reduces risk of infection, and "low adherence" to mask use increases risk."Adherence to mask use was associated with a significantly reduced risk of ILI-associated infection"



And that study was done in households with sick people in them.  Obviously if you're sharing the same living space 24/7 as someone who is sick, it doesn't seem like a fair assessment.
 
Nidiot
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
On the other hand, wearing a mask allows you to silently tell people to fark off, and they can't read your lips.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Nidiot: On the other hand, wearing a mask allows you to silently tell people to fark off, and they can't read your lips.


Good point. Now I can creepily lick my lips while staring at that cute girl on the train without her knowing and calling the cops.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report