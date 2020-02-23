 Skip to content
(The Morning Call)   "Cops smirking on the stand at this jury, laughing at the defense attorney, high-fiving in the hallway after testimony as if there were something, anything, to be proud of here." Oh yeah, judge be mad   (mcall.com) divider line
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty good dressing down
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So where are the perjury charges?
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: So where are the perjury charges?


Judges can't do that. Just prosecutors...who side with cops most of the time.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's not going to be too popular with that department anymore, good for her for calling this crap out.

If she wants this fixed then those officers need to be fired and charged but that's not going to happen according to this, the DA that charged the guy seems to be firmly in the dirty cop's corner.

There really needs to be an independent state or federal level department that reviews all these incidents and bring charges because few others seem to have the ability to do what is right in cases like this, they work too closely with these cops.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmmm....unicorns do exist....
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
She's going to be having a little 'accident' shortly.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

wademh: So where are the perjury charges?


Never happen. The Cops and the DA office would be at war at that point. The blue line is wide and impassable.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

buckeyebrain: She's going to be having a little 'accident' shortly.


it's just time before there are pics in a heartbreak story featuring you know who
 
bluejeansonfire [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
ACAB
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: ACAB


Why do people have such a problem with this concept? It's a known fact that all cats are beautiful
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Failure to come to a complete stop.
Failure to signal turn/lane change
28 in 25 mph school zone.

All these phrases and more are coming to her future.
 
jefferator
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Weeeeellllll, that was a waste of A LOT of time, money and resources.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Good on the judge, but she probably just committed career suicide.

$100 says the DA campaigns for her opponent, no matter who it is, come the next election.
 
almandot
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: Failure to come to a complete stop.
Failure to signal turn/lane change
28 in 25 mph school zone.

All these phrases and more are coming to her future.


And she still hasn't gotten that broken taillight fixed.
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Jail all the cops and DA for contempt
 
bloobeary [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"They did not keep beating him. This is not Rodney King."

Aw, c'mon! We only assaulted him a little!

Great defense, moron.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

nyseattitude: Jail all the cops and DA for contempt


The first rule of justice:. There is none unless you are the rick ceo of a corporation, or a cop.

None of those assholes will see a single day in jail for assault ans battery or perjury, and the DA will get away with malicious prosecution.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I wonder what she said to the officer after that public dressing down, when she had him alone in the jury room.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Rich
 
AloysiusSnuffleupagus
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Ho. Ly. shiat.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

almandot: Fara Clark: Failure to come to a complete stop.
Failure to signal turn/lane change
28 in 25 mph school zone.

All these phrases and more are coming to her future.

And she still hasn't gotten that broken taillight fixed.


That's not how that works.

Shes not the only judge.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: bluejeansonfire: ACAB

Why do people have such a problem with this concept? It's a known fact that all cats are beautiful


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
After watching the video, the cops are the pussies here.

That one cop never would have shoved that guy if he wouldn't have had 8 other pussies ready to hang beat him.

Typical little man syndrome officer.  Lacks the balls to try shiat like that without his gun and lots of backup.  biatches.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: almandot: Fara Clark: Failure to come to a complete stop.
Failure to signal turn/lane change
28 in 25 mph school zone.

All these phrases and more are coming to her future.

And she still hasn't gotten that broken taillight fixed.

That's not how that works.

Shes not the only judge.


Gyrfalcon: almandot: Fara Clark: Failure to come to a complete stop.
Failure to signal turn/lane change
28 in 25 mph school zone.

All these phrases and more are coming to her future.

And she still hasn't gotten that broken taillight fixed.

That's not how that works.

Shes not the only judge.


Nor is that DA the only prosecutor.

If a judge forwards evidence of perjury to the DAs office, they will act on it.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

buckeyebrain: She's going to be having a little 'accident' shortly.


Or  a verrrrrrry slow response time should she ever need a cop.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
And people on Fark wonder why D2S holds office...
 
jjorsett
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Chris Ween: wademh: So where are the perjury charges?

Judges can't do that. Just prosecutors...who side with cops most of the time.


Which is why it would be better if the states handle charges against cops rather than the local authorities. Failing that, the feds should step in.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
and now the cops will be even more butthurt and spearhead the misinformation campaign against her in the next election - "activist judge, hates cops, put public in danger" - it'll be all the greatest bs hits
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: almandot: Fara Clark: Failure to come to a complete stop.
Failure to signal turn/lane change
28 in 25 mph school zone.

All these phrases and more are coming to her future.

And she still hasn't gotten that broken taillight fixed.

That's not how that works.

Shes not the only judge.


If the police turn on this judge, they might find that the judges turn on them when they next come to court.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: Failure to come to a complete stop.
Failure to signal turn/lane change
28 in 25 mph school zone.

All these phrases and more are coming to her future.


In Illinois it's "improper lane usage".
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: buckeyebrain: She's going to be having a little 'accident' shortly.

it's just time before there are pics in a heartbreak story featuring you know who


Lord Voldemort?
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: Rich


You know what, I'm fine with rick
 
NEDM
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: Failure to come to a complete stop.
Failure to signal turn/lane change
28 in 25 mph school zone.

All these phrases and more are coming to her future.


Trying to harass and intimidate a judge.  That's a bold strategy there, Cotton.  Let's see if it works out for them.

Even the cops aren't that stupid.  There's being powertripping corrupt assholes, and then there's trying to bully the bigger fish that can throw *them* in jail for as long as she wants without a charge.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
CHRISTOPHER DORNER HAD THE RIGHT IDEA!
 
jjorsett
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: Good on the judge, but she probably just committed career suicide.

$100 says the DA campaigns for her opponent, no matter who it is, come the next election.


Elections for sitting judges in PA are retention elections, not contested. The best that her opponents could do is campaign against her continuing.
 
Fissile
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: She's not going to be too popular with that department anymore, good for her for calling this crap out.

If she wants this fixed then those officers need to be fired and charged but that's not going to happen according to this, the DA that charged the guy seems to be firmly in the dirty cop's corner.

There really needs to be an independent state or federal level department that reviews all these incidents and bring charges because few others seem to have the ability to do what is right in cases like this, they work too closely with these cops.


The PBA/FOP have more real power in this country than do the courts.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: She's not going to be too popular with that department anymore, good for her for calling this crap out.

If she wants this fixed then those officers need to be fired and charged but that's not going to happen according to this, the DA that charged the guy seems to be firmly in the dirty cop's corner.

There really needs to be an independent state or federal level department that reviews all these incidents and bring charges because few others seem to have the ability to do what is right in cases like this, they work too closely with these cops.


Well, usually the defendant sues the department for violating civil rights laws under Federal jurisdiction.  Then the taxpayers pay the settlement and nothing happens.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wookie_Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: Good on the judge, but she probably just committed career suicide.

$100 says the DA campaigns for her opponent, no matter who it is, come the next election.


So you advocate ignoring your beliefs or sense of what is right in of itself?
In this day and age, doing the right thing is always career suicide.
 
Droopy Dro
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NINEv2: Fara Clark: Failure to come to a complete stop.
Failure to signal turn/lane change
28 in 25 mph school zone.

All these phrases and more are coming to her future.

In Illinois it's "improper lane usage".

I like it - Let it be said, write the report 24 hours after the event.
KERN Co. =  "Weaving" before turning left; with a left signal on; going 5 mph; for about three hundred feet.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Chris Ween: wademh: So where are the perjury charges?

Judges can't do that. Just prosecutors...who side with cops most of the time.


Where was the holding officers in contempt of court (sending them to jail) for perjuring themselves?
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: She's not going to be too popular with that department anymore, good for her for calling this crap out.

If she wants this fixed then those officers need to be fired and charged but that's not going to happen according to this, the DA that charged the guy seems to be firmly in the dirty cop's corner.

There really needs to be an independent state or federal level department that reviews all these incidents and bring charges because few others seem to have the ability to do what is right in cases like this, they work too closely with these cops.


Yeah. I've known 1 DA. His son and ours were on the same kiddie soccer team. He was a self-satisfied, smirking prick. If a case made the papers he was always Maximum Max. He was a bully and a creep. I suppose he was the kind of man who lobbies and strives for that office.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Rent Party: If a judge forwards evidence of perjury to the DAs office, they will act on it.


You mean like the evidence spelled out in front of the prosecuters from the DAs office who were in the courtroom? And in the news report we are all seeing. And the court transcript we can all read?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: Good on the judge, but she probably just committed career suicide.

$100 says the DA campaigns for her opponent, no matter who it is, come the next election.


That should be one among many reasons that prosecutors should NOT be elected officials.
Not only because of this but also because they can use the power of their regular duties in office for self promotion to another elected position..Which most do..Because IMHO, most of these prosecutors are
sociopaths that will (and do) whatever it takes to pump up their record to use for campaigning for
higher status office. The whole "tough on crime" schtick they use, grandstanding in front of cameras
for high profile cases, to get publicity and raise money..It's sickening..Grandstanding on the backs of
crime victims for their self aggrandizement..
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The thin black line of brave and honest judges may yet be the Salvation of America the Beautiful. Too bad there were not more brave and honest people in the Derp State, the Media and in the Seats of the Mighty.

A sickness trolls the land. Fear the Crown more than the Corona. Plagues kill nothing but the body. Trumpery kills the souls. The Voice of the Beast roars and thunders in the land, for he knows he has but little time.
 
dsmith42
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

NEDM: Fara Clark: Failure to come to a complete stop.
Failure to signal turn/lane change
28 in 25 mph school zone.

All these phrases and more are coming to her future.

Trying to harass and intimidate a judge.  That's a bold strategy there, Cotton.  Let's see if it works out for them.

Even the cops aren't that stupid.  There's being powertripping corrupt assholes, and then there's trying to bully the bigger fish that can throw *them* in jail for as long as she wants without a charge.


Sheriff Arpaio did it for years. It took almost a decade before for he was finally prosecuted.
 
TomFooolery
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's not like she's some far left judge that has no connection with law enforcement as no idea what she's talking about:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drinki bird
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Would be awesome if she ran for District attorney or something :)
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

buckeyebrain: She's going to be having a little 'accident' shortly.


People get mugged coming home from work all the time.  Sometimes-sometines things just go bad.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Do cops wear snow camouflage or did this arrest take place on the Russian front during World War II?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: Failure to come to a complete stop.
Failure to signal turn/lane change
28 in 25 mph school zone.

All these phrases and more are coming to her future.


She also knows how to keep moving court dates and to keep doing so as the defendant of the tickets. She can waste their time a lot more than they can.
 
