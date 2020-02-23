 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Gravedigger)   Uptight cemetery removes gravestone without telling the family. The family's bird-flipping serious now   (whatliesbeyond.boards.net) divider line
10
    More: Asinine  
•       •       •

516 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Feb 2020 at 3:45 PM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Poltergeist - You only moved the headstones!
Youtube Lh_W6FLaMvA


What could possibly go wrong?
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Removing headstones without the families permission without seems more offensive to me than the finger, but what do I know
 
poison_amy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
A tiny picture in the corner of what appears to be a flat headstone you'd need to be directly above to view... and enough people complained about this to warrant removal?  Over a middle finger?
 
MasterPython
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
TIL you flip people off with one finger in Australia not two like in the UK.
 
wrussell1982
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Don't read the comments.....
 
The Reverend Sam Hill
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
wordsmith.orgView Full Size
 
buster_v
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Look... I'm all for freeze peach and all that, but C'MON!
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Oh the comment section is a treasure
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Who else is going to see it besides the family???
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report