hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'd settle for a universe where The Sun offered mobile options to manage their privacy settings that actually work, as opposed to the only option that lets you out of the selection screen is "Accept All."
 
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think it's a buncha baloney

Do other universes exist? Yes, they do. It makes no sense for our own to be the only one.

Do parallel universes exist? No, they do not. Every action not taken does not lead to a universe being created. That's a stupid approach to science. Why do we think that we are so special that the universe divides on our actions?
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scientists discover Fred Trump's home universe
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm pretty satisfied with my current lot. Things could be better, but I'm not complaining.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

cman: Every action not taken does not lead to a universe being created.


You are mistaken.  Every time I Fark at work instead of doing what I am supposed to be doing, a new universe is created.  A truly beautiful, amazing new universe.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Call the Guy: Scientists discover Fred Trump's home universe
[Fark user image 425x238]


What scares me about the multiverse theory is that if every world that is possible, exists, there must be one where each of us is a bigger bastard than the Trumps.

Well, probably. I haven't done the math. But it does seem likely given chaos theory.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: I'd settle for a universe where The Sun offered mobile options to manage their privacy settings that actually work, as opposed to the only option that lets you out of the selection screen is "Accept All."


But... but... but... how else are they going to serve up all their malware adware to offer you special deals on boner pills and sex-slave dating sites?
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: I'd settle for a universe where The Sun offered mobile options to manage their privacy settings that actually work, as opposed to the only option that lets you out of the selection screen is "Accept All."


Infinite possibilities do not include all imaginable possibilities. The set of real whole numbers is infinite, yet does not contain a number less than 2 but greater than 3.
 
ababyatemydingo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
CSB:

I was dating a very nice woman after college. My first job took me out of state. We continued the relationship long distance, but it ended (well, it ended because I realised I was gay.)

But if my first job was in the city where we dated, I could very easily see the inertia of a relationship occurring (living together, getting married, having a kid) and I would have ended up as one of those middle aged, divorced gay dads who came out late in life.

So there's a parallel universe where I have a 27 year old daughter doing her post-doc in microbiology. (She takes after her smart mum, not her dumb dad.)

/addendum: I also have this feeling where, in that universe, my mum says to my sibs: "Well, the gay one is making grandbabies. What the hell's wrong with the rest of you?"
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

cman: I think it's a buncha baloney

Do other universes exist? Yes, they do. It makes no sense for our own to be the only one.

Do parallel universes exist? No, they do not. Every action not taken does not lead to a universe being created. That's a stupid approach to science. Why do we think that we are so special that the universe divides on our actions?


Your thinking is wrong. Remember the buzz a while ago about us living in a hologram? It's like that. Nothing is "created" - it already exists. We merely experience it through the arrow of time. Yes, all possibilities exist. We observe this to be true because of effects we've seen at the quantum level; how we exploit that in the future is anybody's guess.

Our reality is a mere subset of the entire machinery that runs it all, and since we can't observe it, all we can currently do is infer and guess based on our observations. Does a child understand how a car actually works as they watch the scenery fly by from their child seat? All they can do is observe the way things seem to work, and infer, rightly and sometimes wrongly, based on those observations - and wrongly is usually because their assumptions are incorrect.

You assume the universe is unfolding as we progress through time. There is very little to support that assumption, and indeed, far more evidence that says otherwise.

As for dimensionality, we merely have to entertain the logical exercise of the 2D creature's understanding of the world, and its observation of 3D world intruding on his... perhaps it can infer the third dimension from that observation, or perhaps it dismisses it as insanity. If this 2D  creature can wrap its head around the idea of a third dimension, it will be patient enough to map out those interactions and understand the consistency of those interactions. At this point, it is all we can do, and quantum effects are the only clues we currently have.

If there are other dimensions at play, then it also allows that there are other "universes" (well, it is really all one universe, a "hyperuniverse" as it were, but we only observe from the frame of reference of 4 of the available dimensions), some very close to our own, and others wildly different.

I'm in the 128 dimensions camp, because why not? Somebody has worked out the math on that, so more power to them.
 
brilett
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

cman: I think it's a buncha baloney

Do other universes exist? Yes, they do. It makes no sense for our own to be the only one.

Do parallel universes exist? No, they do not. Every action not taken does not lead to a universe being created. That's a stupid approach to science. Why do we think that we are so special that the universe divides on our actions?


Nah - we're not the prime universe. We're just a bad copy.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 1 minute ago  

cman: I think it's a buncha baloney

Do other universes exist? Yes, they do. It makes no sense for our own to be the only one.

Do parallel universes exist? No, they do not. Every action not taken does not lead to a universe being created. That's a stupid approach to science. Why do we think that we are so special that the universe divides on our actions?


I think the idea is since it's an infinite realm every little atomic wobble gets its own universe.
 
ababyatemydingo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

brantgoose: Call the Guy: Scientists discover Fred Trump's home universe
[Fark user image 425x238]

What scares me about the multiverse theory is that if every world that is possible, exists, there must be one where each of us is a bigger bastard than the Trumps.

Well, probably. I haven't done the math. But it does seem likely given chaos theory.


Best of Rick and Morty || Rick ends up as clones in fascist realities
Youtube h5ydD2fWGOM


Punchline is at 01:55: "Goddammit! When did this shiat become the default?"
 
