(Daily Mail)   ♬ The Bug Boat... soon will be making another run / The Bug Boat... promises viruses are all gone / Set a course for adventure, and hope that it won't relapse / Your lungs... won't hurt anymore / After quarantine... off a fearful shore...♬   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder what that actually means. Probably more than opening the windows to air it out.
 
AtlanticCoast63 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
...Early leader for HOTY right there.

Assuming we live.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
They gonna give a massive rebate for anyone sane to go on that boat
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Love the headline.  They'll probably have to rename the boat.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

edmo: I wonder what that actually means. Probably more than opening the windows to air it out.


One thing I'm sure it involves is re-naming it.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Careful with that reference subby, it's an antique and riddled with syphilis.
 
p51d007
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
sfcitizen.comView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: edmo: I wonder what that actually means. Probably more than opening the windows to air it out.

One thing I'm sure it involves is re-naming it.


Always heard that it was bad luck to rename a ship.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: edmo: I wonder what that actually means. Probably more than opening the windows to air it out.

One thing I'm sure it involves is re-naming it.


Lord of War - 7. "Kono"
Youtube tO5wUafJgTQ
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Careful with that reference subby, it's an antique and riddled with syphilis.


The Love Boat
Youtube m_wFEB4Oxlo
 
migueldelascervezas
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They're all massive, floating germ incubators. This one is just extra germy.
 
rev.love_revolver
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The Lovecraft
Youtube cnbE8VGLnZw


You'd have to be mad to climb aboard.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

stuffy: brainlordmesomorph: edmo: I wonder what that actually means. Probably more than opening the windows to air it out.

One thing I'm sure it involves is re-naming it.

Always heard that it was bad luck to rename a ship.


Pretty much ignored anymore - especially because corps like to name things stuff like "Yokohama Steel Ltd Sakamura 29C Gamma."  Next company that buys it renames it, etc.  Also see a lot of yacht guys that need to rename their new dong extension to reflect their inherent bootstrappy awesomeness.  Friend that used to work at a marina had a guy roll one in - 3rd yacht - that had the brand spanking new name, "Big Dick!"  Yes, with the exclamation point.  No, the guy's name wasn't Richard, Dick, or even John Thomas. He was just a fat, combover old troll that couldn't tell the difference between, "I'm hot!" and "Some people will put up with any old bullshiat including farking you for enough cash and coke."

/he quit that job after about a year
//it was mostly dealing with dipshiat owners like that guy
///if you weren't rich like him, you were a useless pile of shiat unless you were young, female, and golddiggy
 
ralphjr [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Valiant effort on the headline there subby. I heard it perfectly in my sound chamber mind.
 
