 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(USA Today)   This guy is either the world record planking champion, or is getting a really uncomfortable prostate exam   (usatoday.com) divider line
18
    More: Strange  
•       •       •

979 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Feb 2020 at 10:31 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why not both? Not only does he get a world record, it's also covered by his insurance.
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Impressive for a guy of 61.
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
"Saddle up Doc, this isn't my first rodeo"
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
People still do Planking?
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: People still do Planking?


It's mostly Taylor Swifting now.

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
indy_kid
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
News sites need to differentiate between "planking" as an exercise, and "planking" as a meme or fad.
 
EdgeRunner
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Constipation can be a problem
 
gar1013
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Nonsense.

I call tell from the pixels that VTEC clearly kicked in.
 
MBooda
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Thank You Sir May I Have Another
Youtube bIZoVO8ZyyQ
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shaggai
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Short of being unconscious, is there really a comfortable prostate exam?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Former Marine? I was told there are no "former" Marines.

Hoo Ha! For the Core!
 
SNAFUq
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: [Fark user image image 304x166]


I wonder if she is still out there making good life choices...

/deuce deuces
 
slantsix
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I couldn't plank for 8 minutes, nevermind 8 hours. That's crazy impressive.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SNAFUq: Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: [Fark user image image 304x166]

I wonder if she is still out there making good life choices...

/deuce deuces


It kind of feels like, once you're the #1 GIS for "Butthole Tattoo", there's nowhere else to go...
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report