(Straits Times)   Oh, nothing to worry about today ... South Korea just raised their alert to highest level as number of coronavirus cases jump sharply. Nothing to see, move along, everything is just fine   (straitstimes.com) divider line
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"The more you tighten your grip, the more the disease will slip through your fingers.". Princess Leia...probably.
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, you're not going to distract us from the Epstein case.
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This is why Top Korea is Best Korea.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
deadsanta
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Yawn. Call me when it hits 150,000 deaths annually, like "the flu" does.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

deadsanta: Yawn. Call me when it hits 150,000 deaths annually, like "the flu" does.


All you need is 1 million infected and youll get there
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
oh boy, now we can hear more scary and stupid news-anchor people chanting "ooga booga! exponential increase!"
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The irony is that the things that governments are supposed to do in these cases are exactly the actions that make people start to worry.
 
jso2897
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
God is punishing them for stealing that undeserved Oscar.
 
LewDux
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

deadsanta: Yawn. Call me when it hits 150,000 deaths annually, like "the flu" does.


Exactly, not the flu but "the flu"

WAKE UP SHEEPLE
 
Butterflew [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If it's bad in South Korea then it's REALLY bad in North Korea, and since they don't tell their people anything, they probably don't even know what they're sick with and how contagious it is. Eek.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I've been hearing that Trump is actually hoping for this pandemic to sweep across the US so he has an excuse to cancel the elections and declare marshal law. I'm wondering if I can make a surgical face mask out of tinfoil to match my hat.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Between this and the new 27 days....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


SHUT DOWN EVERYTHING

Everything? Even the hospitals?

DID I farkING STUTTER? SHUT. DOWN. EVERYTHING.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What's the exchange rate between Korean alert levels and U.S. alert levels?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

deadsanta: the flu


DRINK!
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

pounddawg: Between this and the new 27 days....

[Fark user image 512x383]


mediaproxy.salon.comView Full Size


"BORN IN SIN - COME ON IN" - Randall Flagg, the Stand Donald Trump, 2020.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Chris Ween: "The more you tighten your grip, the more the disease will slip through your fingers.". Princess Leia...probably.


With ICN possibly soon off the off the table, my personally-relevant Leia reference would be "help us, Narita, you're my only hope... to get anywhere else in Asia without being blocked or quarantined."
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: [i.ytimg.com image 480x360]

SHUT DOWN EVERYTHING

Everything? Even the hospitals?

DID I farkING STUTTER? SHUT. DOWN. EVERYTHING.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WithinReason
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

LewDux: deadsanta: Yawn. Call me when it hits 150,000 deaths annually, like "the flu" does.

Exactly, not the flu but "the flu"

WAKE UP SHEEPLE


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Godspeed You! Black Emperor-East Hastings (28 Days Later Short Version)
Youtube jBw7k85uaDQ
 
HairBolus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Butterflew: If it's bad in South Korea then it's REALLY bad in North Korea, and since they don't tell their people anything, they probably don't even know what they're sick with and how contagious it is. Eek.


I would have thought that N Korea which before the outbreak isolates itself and doesn't allow its citizens free travel, might have little opportunity to get infected.

but

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020/0​2​/coronavirus-korea-lethal-china-200219​132141267.html
"There is a thriving black market network up on the North Korean/Chinese border," saidNicholas David Thomas, an associate professor at City University of Hong Kong and a specialist in health security in Asia. "And so all you need is one infected person to be smuggled in or smuggled out ... and either state wouldn't immediately know."
 
Hachitori
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: I've been hearing that Trump is actually hoping for this pandemic to sweep across the US so he has an excuse to cancel the elections and declare marshal law. I'm wondering if I can make a surgical face mask out of tinfoil to match my hat.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thornhill
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

DoughyGuy: The irony is that the things that governments are supposed to do in these cases are exactly the actions that make people start to worry.


Came here to say this.

We'd have a much bigger problem if they were ignoring the problem because they didn't want to spook the stock market - like Trump.
 
GungFu
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Just read an article from some news source on Facebook, and it mentions that in both Singapore and South Korea, there were increasing cases involving Christians. Turns out there has been infections from church congregations in both countries.

Thank you Jesus! You sick fark!
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

DoughyGuy: The irony is that the things that governments are supposed to do in these cases are exactly the actions that make people start to worry.


Yeah, "we're going to slaughter all who have symptoms or came in contact with them, as with any livestock" can upset certain segments of the populace for some reason.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
First the Chinese and Wolrd economy, now the Cartoon industry. Will Covfefe-19 stop killing before it re-elects Trump?
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

GungFu: Just read an article from some news source on Facebook, and it mentions that in both Singapore and South Korea, there were increasing cases involving Christians. Turns out there has been infections from church congregations in both countries.

Thank you Jesus! You sick fark!


"He had a coron'a thorns"?
 
thornhill
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

deadsanta: Yawn. Call me when it hits 150,000 deaths annually, like "the flu" does.


Well, it's way more transmittable than the flu. That's the concern.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

GungFu: Just read an article from some news source on Facebook, and it mentions that in both Singapore and South Korea, there were increasing cases involving Christians. Turns out there has been infections from church congregations in both countries.

Thank you Jesus! You sick fark!


Karma is finally hitting the religious people ruining the world. I hope it spreads to mecca, jerusalem, the vatican and in utah
 
capn' fun
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Hachitori: AAAAGGGGHHHH: I've been hearing that Trump is actually hoping for this pandemic to sweep across the US so he has an excuse to cancel the elections and declare marshal law. I'm wondering if I can make a surgical face mask out of tinfoil to match my hat.

[Fark user image 850x574]


He's too fat to kick a puppy. Although, the motion of the attempt plus his, uhm, "height" (lifts) would face plant him right on top of the puppy. And despite it happening on video in front of a idling helicopter, his supporters would insist that the puppy was actually a robot deployed by the Deep State to spy on his campaign and did he really have any choice? Huh, libs, did heeee??!!!!
 
jso2897
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Hachitori: AAAAGGGGHHHH: I've been hearing that Trump is actually hoping for this pandemic to sweep across the US so he has an excuse to cancel the elections and declare marshal law. I'm wondering if I can make a surgical face mask out of tinfoil to match my hat.

[Fark user image 850x574]


Poor Donnie. How mean and unfair of people to report his words and deeds.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ZAZ: What's the exchange rate between Korean alert levels and U.S. alert levels?


One ox and a pot of kimchi on the dollar.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I found a way to equate The Trump to The Pandemic Plague.

I beg the pardon of the plague weasels, stoats, Pangolins, and ferret-faced Bat Boys.

/ And a tip o' the hat to Albert Camus, existentialist and novelist, author of La Peste (The Plague).

// Everybody is either a victim, an executioner or a doctor.

Don't be like Trump.

A Self-Appointed Doctor of the Dark Arts of playing the victim

while wrecking merry havoac with his best Bud, the Ax Man.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

thornhill: deadsanta: Yawn. Call me when it hits 150,000 deaths annually, like "the flu" does.

Well, it's way more transmittable than the flu. That's the concern.


But if it is not super fatal to most of the infected, transmission is sort of like vaccination--it will quickly disappear back into the gigantic of mass of "head colds" and "pneumonia" cases.

Evolution never sleeps, unlike The Donald in his Deep, Dark, Derp State.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Prof. Frink: GungFu: Just read an article from some news source on Facebook, and it mentions that in both Singapore and South Korea, there were increasing cases involving Christians. Turns out there has been infections from church congregations in both countries.

Thank you Jesus! You sick fark!

"He had a coron'a thorns"?


I blame the Kiss of Peace. Too much touchy-feely in the Christian Camp nowadays. Especially under the Beast 666.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

jso2897: Hachitori: AAAAGGGGHHHH: I've been hearing that Trump is actually hoping for this pandemic to sweep across the US so he has an excuse to cancel the elections and declare marshal law. I'm wondering if I can make a surgical face mask out of tinfoil to match my hat.

[Fark user image 850x574]

Poor Donnie. How mean and unfair of people to report his words and deeds.


Sounds like a mad left wing conspiracy theory.

I am sending hopes and prayers that it isn't Trump's real plan.
 
Report