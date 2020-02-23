 Skip to content
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
  I'm going to have to say stand up and then fall down dead of a cerebral hemorrhage.

The other, more happy - a old crank of a manager and the stray dog that adopted the warehouse guys who fed her - nobody could take her home.  Then she got big and littered in the warehouse yard. That old crank who'd spent many weeks demanding "get that damned stray outta here!" let her and her pups shelter inside the warehouse when he discovered there was a nursing mom with pups out in the rain.
Then he took her and three pups home with him, muttering it just worked out she'd had one for each of his grandkids and he might as well take her home so she didn't "run off and do it again and get back to work, it isn't close to quitting time"
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Murder [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I saw someone watching porn on their desktop fully in view of many others. I just kept walking.
 
Honest Geologist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sampling contaminated sediments in a creek bed and floodplain on a humid day in May. Contaminants were arsenic and radiation - it was downstream of an old mine and mill site. My partner and I were wearing half-masks and tyvek coveralls, and partway through, we take a break and he pops his respirator off for a smoke.

To be fair, it was a humid day and it had rained, so probably low potential for dust inhalation.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Honest Geologist: Sampling contaminated sediments in a creek bed and floodplain on a humid day in May. Contaminants were arsenic and radiation - it was downstream of an old mine and mill site. My partner and I were wearing half-masks and tyvek coveralls, and partway through, we take a break and he pops his respirator off for a smoke.

To be fair, it was a humid day and it had rained, so probably low potential for dust inhalation.


This image from way back immediately popped into my head...
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A secretary once brought a beer to work. Upon discovering it in the refrigerator we asked her why.  She said she needed it to get home.  Why?  Because she was so low on gas that she was full of anxiety and needed it to take the edge off.

She was gonna shotgun the beer and drive home.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had been working diligently on getting a mortgage on my first house with the lender (Quicken, never deal with them if you can avoid it). After an extended period where they asked me repeatedly for my bank account information, income information, blood type, viral history, and if I would consider parting out my son for cash, they declined to give me a mortgage because they had taken too long to decide. When the process restarted it went quickly, but they decided we had to throw more money at it, $800, which isn't much in the grand scheme of things but it was more than I had left after everything else. That was going to be the end of the road, and I was not happy about it at all.

My boss overheard the conversation, called me into the office, handed me $800 on the spot unbidden, and told me to get to the bank before it closed. Shortly thereafter he gave me a substantial pay raise, such that if something like that happened again I could easily cover it.

This is why, in spite of the fact that I could be doing anything in the world, I do what I do and have for 25 years. I have the best boss one could hope for.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I was working for the NWS at Beaumont, Texas in the '90s.   The Confederate Air Force was putting on a show for the open house that afternoon and were doing practice runs in the morning.   I looked outside for a minute and the lead plane went nose first right into the ground between the runway and the taxiway, not 300 feet from me.   Pilot probably had a stroke or heart attack just before that happened.

It gave me quite a start.
 
TheFoz
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Chris Ween: A secretary once brought a beer to work. Upon discovering it in the refrigerator we asked her why.  She said she needed it to get home.  Why?  Because she was so low on gas that she was full of anxiety and needed it to take the edge off.

She was gonna shotgun the beer and drive home.


You work with my wife?
 
Boe [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
A coworker had apparently been fired and was escorted out of the building at the end of the day, when everyone was leaving work to go home.  She stood in the parking lot screaming "I farkED THE BOSS!!!!!" for a good five minutes before finally going home.  "The boss" didn't show his face in the office for 2 weeks.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I saw a coworker get up, throw his laptop across the room, say he quits and walks out. The boss probably sent one ahole email too many.
 
blasterz
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This one isn't really a CSB but sticks with me as the most unexpected thing I've ever seen anyone do at work. I was at a bank of urinals minding my own business, guy walks up next to me and uses another urinal. Finishes rather quickly, walks over, grabs a paper towel, wipes his hands, and walks out the door.

Something struck me as odd about it, so I ran back through the sequence in my head: Used urinal, grabbed paper towel, wiped hands, exited restroom.

No running water or soap.

That filthy bastard had used the urinal in a way that necessitated drying his hands, but didn't wash them.

That's when I started the habit of keeping a paper towel to open the doors with on exiting public restrooms and depositing it in a wastepaper basket on the way back to my desk.
 
jimjays
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I was amazed entering the adult working world by some of the shameless personal phone conversations people would have in front of coworkers, usually fights with spouses. Calls from creditors were common, with a receptionist that enjoyed patching them through to the floors. My favorite was a CNA that hollered at a creditor "You the damn fool that gave me credit! This is on you!"
 
Lamberts Ho Man
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I needed to talk to this guy - Air Force civil service, probably GS13.  Known to be an asshole with some significant anger issues, though I never had a problem with him myself.  Anyway i'm in his office starting to talk about whatever it was when he hears someone coming down the hall that he didn't want to talk to.  So I get the finger-to-the-lips "shhh" thing and he ducks under his desk!  The guy he doesn't want to talk to walks in and asks "Have you seen Taft?"  Me "No, looking for him also, let me know if you see him" and walked out.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
6' 2", 275lb, 55 year old coworker.
Bending over to tie his shoe.

Dude....that thong is NOT a good look.

/what has been seen cannot be unseen
 
metric [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I used to work for Burning Man.

I saw a naked guy sit down in a fire. He tried to get out, slipped, and sat down again. Som
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So as I've mentioned before, when I was a substitute teacher, I also helped out with the music program. The first summer I was there we ran a musical summer camp. Now I can't remember if it was during setup of the camp or tear-down (thinking tear-down?), but one day my friend brought his 4 month old baby in. The baby being in a baby seat, we put the seat up in the middle of the very large (think like 4 x 12 at least) conference table in the office just off of the main room, figuring putting him on the table in a room off the side would be quieter but not too far out of the way. We're going along, and all of a sudden we notice the baby laughing up a storm. We look over, and somehow he had rocked himself over to the edge and was hanging from the seat off of the table, one arm stuck in the straps. Needless to say, we never told his mom that.

If we count student teaching, I'd also add the time my "B" class comes in, and one of the kids goes, "Hey [random kid], show Mr. C your mouth!" I turn around, and the kid had been sucking on a highlighter felt, so his entire mouth was day glow yellow. He was far from the best kid in class, and that's saying something considering that I had at least two kids expelled from there. Also, I had African twins in the class whose parents had left the homeland because a witch put a spell on them. They were afraid to go in a tub or shower because the witch would come and suck them down the drain.

\Same school had a kid fire a firecracker down the main hallway outside the caf just before I started, and another kid threaten to blow up the prom because he was bullied by the hockey team right after I left
 
Unikitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Um. It was day one of a new job, basic data entry and admin tasks. The girl training me was incredibly nice. Everything was going quite well. The office building itself was brand new, all of the furniture was brand new. The office environment was kind of relaxed and dress was casual, but still your run of the mill call center.

My desk was at the back of the room facing the door to the parking lot. The woman was explaining how to do refunds for orders when I look up toward the toward and see four of our county's finest stroll the door and make a very direct path straight to my desk.

I'm sure I looked quite terrified and all eyes were now on us. One of the officers looks at the woman next to me and asks her to identify herself. She does, they ask her to stand up, she does. They repeat her name, tell her she's being arrested for...well this was almost 20 years agp, the exact charges escape me, but it basically amounted to "you stole a f*ckload of money from this company, so you're going to jail."

Turns out she had recently come into work carrying a new, very expensive purse to treat herself. However, she had borrowed money from the owners a couple of months before but didn't pay them back and customers had recently been calling and asking why their refunds weren't processed. The owners went digging into records only to discover all refunds were being processed to a single card number.

Oops.
 
metric [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

metric: I used to work for Burning Man.

I saw a naked guy sit down in a fire. He tried to get out, slipped, and sat down again. Som


Talk about clumsy.

Someone grabbed him and helped him stand up. He looked at me and said, "Ouch." We had him on care flight within 25 minutes or so but he died at UC Davis burn center.
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Vietnam vets did the craziest things! Usually they would just scream semi-incoherently when they got worked up (not fun) but sometimes, real comedy

So there was some banter at the coffee machine, guys trading jabs and ratcheting the crazy up notch by notch. Suddenly, the dam breaks, and dude rips down his golf shorts and thrusts his bare ass at all assembled. With each thrust he says "Kiss it!"

No, HR was not called. No one told their supervisors. It's the Department of Death (err, defense) and vets are untouchable. Enjoy the crazy or walk away because nobody's gonna stop it
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Not long after starting a job as federal government civilian, I had to call a coworker on the East Coast. I'd been trying to to catch him a day or two for something pretty important. We start talking and just as he says, "Yeah here it is...," the line goes dead. I call back and get no answer.

So the next day comes along and I don't hear from him all morning so I call out there again fearing I'll getting some bad news but he answers right away. I asked what had happned yesterday and he says, "It was quitting time, had to catch my carpool."

/not a cool story
 
jimjays
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

jimjays: I was amazed entering the adult working world by some of the shameless personal phone conversations people would have in front of coworkers, usually fights with spouses. Calls from creditors were common, with a receptionist that enjoyed patching them through to the floors. My favorite was a CNA that hollered at a creditor "You the damn fool that gave me credit! This is on you!"
 
ProcrastinationStation [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Coworker in the lunchroom got into an argument with another coworker, got really steamed and flung his sub sandwich across the room, stormed out, and went home.

There were no repercussions.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm on the road all day - one day I'm heading south towards a delivery near the beach and on a bus bench is a buck naked woman flashing all of her wrinkly parts for everyone to see.  She was alternating between bending over showing her assets and sitting atop the bench spreading her legs.  Unfortunately, many a car got stuck at that red light before the cops finally showed up.
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

TheFoz: Chris Ween: A secretary once brought a beer to work. Upon discovering it in the refrigerator we asked her why.  She said she needed it to get home.  Why?  Because she was so low on gas that she was full of anxiety and needed it to take the edge off.

She was gonna shotgun the beer and drive home.

You work with my wife?


She lost her next job for being drunk in office...when she showed up.  She was nice...if dumb.
 
Unikitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Chris Ween: TheFoz: Chris Ween: A secretary once brought a beer to work. Upon discovering it in the refrigerator we asked her why.  She said she needed it to get home.  Why?  Because she was so low on gas that she was full of anxiety and needed it to take the edge off.

She was gonna shotgun the beer and drive home.

You work with my wife?

She lost her next job for being drunk in office...when she showed up.  She was nice...if dumb.


The really sad thing is there are plenty more like her.
 
pheed
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This was in an office I worked at for a financial services firm around 1997. I witnessed a woman have a full blown mental meltdown right at her desk. It almost appeared to be a seizure but it wasn't. She sat at her desk, hands flailing, rocking back and forth and wailing. This went on for what felt like hours. Eventually an ambulance was called and she was rolled out on a stretcher.
 
IrishinTexas
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Screaming. Not the arguing kind, but the type of screaming grief someone has just finding out that their daughter has been killed in a drive-by shooting. The most heart wrenching sound I have ever heard.
 
John Buck 41 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I saw someone get a blowjob. Me.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Years ago I worked at a job site training people, the standout at this one site was a young lady. I would only have to show her once and she did it and did it quick and right. I signed off on her and gave her glowing reviews and so did the other people there.
I went back about 6 months later to train some people and she wasn't there I figured she moved on because she really was too good for the job. When I asked the manger they got real quiet and didn't answer. I found out later from one of the other people there that she had taken one of the credit cards that gets mailed in for international projects and used it to pay her bills. Yeah she got fired but not arrested, thought she was smarter than that.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

John Buck 41: I saw someone get a blowjob. Me.


Pffffft that happens at all stations.
 
GrymReeper
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
A coworker flashed her boobs at me.  That was nice, and so were her boobies.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Chris Ween: TheFoz: Chris Ween: A secretary once brought a beer to work. Upon discovering it in the refrigerator we asked her why.  She said she needed it to get home.  Why?  Because she was so low on gas that she was full of anxiety and needed it to take the edge off.

She was gonna shotgun the beer and drive home.

You work with my wife?

She lost her next job for being drunk in office...when she showed up.  She was nice...if dumb.


Speaking of being drunk in the office...
My husband is sure a co-worker is a Nyquil junkie - says he's got several bottles in his desk, falls asleep at his desk, and sometimes slurs.
I'm wondering if he thinks that is some clever out - "It's not booze, it's for my cold"
 
TwoGingers
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
A coworker of mine was apparently wanted by the cops. One day, two plainly dressed officers walked into the office, my coworker in the meantime, must have been tipped off. Next thing I knew, his chair was spinning and he was running down the road into a wooded area. He managed to escape, only to be called back calmly by the manager. He spent about a month in the slammer and was back to work. Something something felony identity theif.
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Three candidates :

1. When I was in grad school I went into my lab one evening and caught our 4th year student and her boyfriend having sex on a lab bench.

2. When I worked construction a framer fell off the 2nd deck of a house onto the scrap pile and ended up jabbing a piece of wood through his side and out his back. He just pulled it out, covered the wound with duct tape, and went back to work. It later got infected and he was off work for months. Workman's Compensation wouldn't pay out because he didn't report the injury or seek medical treatment.

3. Also construction related. A drywall crew was doing a basement for us and the guy putting the screws in was going super fast and ended up putting a screw through his left hand. He just backed the screw out and kept going. There were bloody handprints everywhere and we ended up needing two coats of primer to cover them all.
 
ProcrastinationStation [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

IrishinTexas: Screaming. Not the arguing kind, but the type of screaming grief someone has just finding out that their daughter has been killed in a drive-by shooting. The most heart wrenching sound I have ever heard.


Oh!  I've heard that scream.  Not at work,  but at home.  Neighbor got the call that his wife was in a terrible car accident and may not survive.  That's a sound you don't forget.  (She survived.  Lost her left hand, and had many other serious injuries)
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Working at a fortune 500 company... we had a business meeting with about 30 or 40 management people.  I forget the purpose, but we were in a conference room with all focused on the lead at a lectern.  The guy next to me, between quite a few people, takes off his shoes and socks and proceeds to clip his toenails.

Just, wow.
 
montreal_medic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

IrishinTexas: Screaming. Not the arguing kind, but the type of screaming grief someone has just finding out that their daughter has been killed in a drive-by shooting. The most heart wrenching sound I have ever heard.


I know that one. It's like the soul itself is screaming without involvement by any human parts
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

John Buck 41: I saw someone get a blowjob. Me.


Thankfully, pencil sharpeners don't kiss and tell.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
When I was an assistant district manager at a local newspaper, I had come into the office one morning, to the office staff fretting over the printer (an old dot-matrix printer...this was back in the 90's). It wasn't printing out the bundle tops for the newspaper bundles for our carriers (the paper was about 4 hours from going to press, and the bundle tops needed to be printed *now*), and hadn't been working properly for a few hours prior to my arrival.

"What's wrong?" I asked.

"The printer's not working," the office manager said.

"It's not printing the bundle tops," my immediate supervisor said.

"The buffer's likely overloaded," the other DM said.

"Well, did you give it the 'PRINT, YOU BASTARD' command?" I said jokingly.

*tickticktickmmmmBZZZZZTmmmmBZZZZZTmmm​mBZZZZZTmmmmBZZZZZZT*

A little slower than normal, but the bundle tops started printing. Everyone looked at me, mouths agape.

I just blinked a few times...then my supervisor spoke up.

"...how did you do that?" she asked.

"Beats the hell out of me," I said, stifling a giggle. "Just let me know when they're done, and I'll run them to distribution."

I then sat at my desk, finally letting out that giggle. Sure, it was likely a co-incidence, but it was a very well-timed one.
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

blasterz: This one isn't really a CSB but sticks with me as the most unexpected thing I've ever seen anyone do at work. I was at a bank of urinals minding my own business, guy walks up next to me and uses another urinal. Finishes rather quickly, walks over, grabs a paper towel, wipes his hands, and walks out the door.

Something struck me as odd about it, so I ran back through the sequence in my head: Used urinal, grabbed paper towel, wiped hands, exited restroom.

No running water or soap.

That filthy bastard had used the urinal in a way that necessitated drying his hands, but didn't wash them.

That's when I started the habit of keeping a paper towel to open the doors with on exiting public restrooms and depositing it in a wastepaper basket on the way back to my desk.


I do the same thing. What's the point of washing your hands when you're touching a piss-coated faucet and doorknob?

But then my mind wanders about our obsession with restroom. cleanliness. Think about it: I wake up, shower, put on clean boxer briefs and pants. And for much of the day my ween remains there, cocooned in relative cleanliness. My hands, otoh, are touching unspeakable things all day long. And since I don't piss on my hands unless I'm drunk, I sometimes wonder why we'll use paper towels to grab the bathroom door handle but not think twice about all the other things we grab during the day.
 
PunGent
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

GrymReeper: A coworker flashed her boobs at me.  That was nice, and so were her boobies.


Had a bookstore boss that liked to read aloud spicy novels to us all during lunch break.

Still friends with her 30 years later :)
 
Tentaclefriendly
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Quarter century ago, working at a lifeguard at Plattsburgh city beach in allaway upstate NY.

Over 90% of our clientele were from Quebec, they were a source of... well.  Something.

We had two big wash/changing rooms, one on each side, but NO, this middle-aged dude is just stripping naked and changing into his speedo right there in the goddamn family picnic area...

Another elderly Quebeçois couple so drunk on cheap pizza-stand beer that they could not walk in 1 foot of water without falling over ever 15 seconds.Took me and three other guards to get them back to their beach towels to sober up.

My favorite was maybe the dude playing volleyball who kicked a sharp rock and opened THE ENTIRE FRONT OF HIS BIG TOE. I could have stuck a quarter in there and it wouldn't have fallen out.   He wanted to wait until he got home to Quebec tomorrow to have it looked at.  I sent his ass to the Hospital.  Oh, he was gonna DRIVE BACK to quebec, btw.  With that foot. Ffs.
 
It_Really_Does_Glisten
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I was a cook at restaurant where the dishwasher (who was an incredibly odd man in ways too numerous to detail) somehow managed to poop on the floor of the employee bathroom instead of in the toilet. I never understood why. In spite of the floor pooping and other eccentricities, he was actually a very good dishwasher.
 
Lamberts Ho Man
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

jimjays: I was amazed entering the adult working world by some of the shameless personal phone conversations people would have in front of coworkers, usually fights with spouses. Calls from creditors were common, with a receptionist that enjoyed patching them through to the floors. My favorite was a CNA that hollered at a creditor "You the damn fool that gave me credit! This is on you!"


Saw one of those in my first civilian job - open bay/bullpen sort of workspace, not even cubicles.  And this guy gets into it with his wife.  We'd heard some stuff from him before, but nothing like this - nasty screaming, name calling sort of thing.  We all kind of looked at each other, shocked, then got up and let him have the room.  It went on for awhile, then the boss came in and escorted him to his office and had a little talk about workplace etiquette.

This was the same guy that was about to put his fist through his monitor until I explained that FORTAN variable names aren't case sensitive.
 
riverwalk barfly
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I was an accounting manager at a Medical school - after hours,  I went to the boss's office to drop off some papers to be signed.  Knocked on the office door - no answer.  so I just let myself in.  Opened the door and there is the boss on his knees and an accounting clerk sitting on the boss's desk with her legs spread  - Boss " uh I'm trying to find my car keys". Me: I'll get these in the morning.
 
