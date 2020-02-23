 Skip to content
(The Morning Call)   Pennsylvania man with 3 DUI's serves his time and moves to Florida and becomes a felon without committing a crime   (mcall.com) divider line
downstairs [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
well, you have to work your way up.

Like Sam Malone once said, you gotta be a babe pup before you you can be a babe hound.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Article shows how he wasn't done serving the time and how the crime followed him, but knowing that would mean having to have read the article... Submitter.

If anything his probation officer should have said something at the time he told them he was moving. I can't believe it wouldn't have been brought up even once.
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From TFA: "...the Interstate Compact for Adult Offender Supervision, which allows people to transfer probation or parole to a new state, has a twist - it tells a state to apply its standards to the new resident's crime."

That seems a bit odd, but it's been the law for a while.

Also, WTF is wrong with Pennsylvania that a third offense DUI is still just a misdemeanor?

The way I see the DUI progression should be:

1) First offense -- yeah, you made a mistake. Pay this fine, take these points, learn your lesson.

2) Second offense -- you didn't learn your lesson, so say goodbye to your license for six month, enjoy your probation, pay this much larger fine.

3) Third offense -- fark you. No car, no license for ten years, enjoy your year in jail as a convicted felon, and pay this massive fine.

Any offense after that, attempted murder charges with commiserate incarceration times and permanent revocation of license.
 
leeto2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pretty much...after I read 3rd DUI, my sympathy went away.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It's strange that Florida's classification of a Pennsylvania crime should have any effect on renting an apartment.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: If anything his probation officer should have said something at the time he told them he was moving. I can't believe it wouldn't have been brought up even once.


Case load. I'll bet the probation officers have so much work that they're mostly just ticking boxes and moving paper. Their goal is to not get too far behind, nothing more.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm assuming it's because the Floridians consider it so mundane he was only influence of alcohol while driving a car on a road, and not hopped-up on flash-fried alligator pituitary glands while racing stolen EPCOT trams backwards through a megachurch yard sale.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Man On A Mission: The way I see the DUI progression should be:


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ZAZ: It's strange that Florida's classification of a Pennsylvania crime should have any effect on renting an apartment.


In Florida, felons can be denied apartment rentals; and for some crimes, like domestic violence, they cannot obtain leases or be on a lease, even if they completed their sentence. Also, those types of felonies cannot be expunged or sealed.

And yes, this has a very serious impact on homelessness down here.
 
LaChanz
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Good.
 
Kraftwerk Orange
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: I'm assuming it's because the Floridians consider it so mundane he was only influence of alcohol while driving a car on a road, and not hopped-up on flash-fried alligator pituitary glands while racing stolen EPCOT trams backwards through a megachurch yard sale.


You sound like you know how to have a good time.
 
Report