(The Brooklyn Paper)   Boaters mourn the closure of 50-year-old Gravesend marina. "It's a huge loss for Brooklyn," says man hiding that he owns a boat from his wife   (brooklynpaper.com) divider line
13
777 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Feb 2020 at 8:36 AM



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He continues to hide the boat from his wife by dumping her body into the East River.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice, one of the few times that the headline completely matches the content of the article
You know that he's a boat owner, he has to tell his wife he's having an affair to get out of the house for a few hours.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: He continues to hide the boat from his wife by dumping her body into the East River.


Only one boat.  That is discipline says a friend.
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how many times this guy has been accused of being out with a mistress when he was out on his boat. How often he had his mistress with him. If she knows about the wife. I'm betting he's on his way to a world of trouble over this. And the wife, or her side dish, might end up with the boat!
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how many skeletons are under those boats.
 
LewDux
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Catlenfell: Nice, one of the few times that the headline completely matches the content of the article
You know that he's a boat owner, he has to tell his wife he's having an affair to get out of the house for a few hours.


Fark user imageView Full Size
: "I tell my wife that I'm with Inessa, I tell Inessa that I'm with wife, and I go to library and learn learn learn"
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Ha! For some reason, I really enjoyed that story. Probably because of the complete honesty.

I'm a boat owner myself and feel for those guys. Marina slips aren't cheap and if you find a spot you like, you don't want to give it up.
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Also, my wife knows about my boat.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
My wife has complained for years that I never hit the little man in the boat just right.

I feel this guy's pain.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Big_Doofus: Ha! For some reason, I really enjoyed that story. Probably because of the complete honesty.

I'm a boat owner myself and feel for those guys. Marina slips aren't cheap and if you find a spot you like, you don't want to give it up.


It was cheaper to buy a little red sportster with a canvas top -- the monthly car payments were cheaper that slipping a small daysailer.
 
PunGent
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Big_Doofus: Ha! For some reason, I really enjoyed that story. Probably because of the complete honesty.

I'm a boat owner myself and feel for those guys. Marina slips aren't cheap and if you find a spot you like, you don't want to give it up.


Yep.  Reasonably-priced marinas have been disappearing all my boating life.  If this place even stays a marina, it'll re-open as a luxury one, with triple the prices  :/
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Big_Doofus: Ha! For some reason, I really enjoyed that story. Probably because of the complete honesty.

I'm a boat owner myself and feel for those guys. Marina slips aren't cheap and if you find a spot you like, you don't want to give it up.


Sometimes I think about buying a boat, but I already own a pool.  Instead of throwing money into a hole in the water, I throw it directly in the water.
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Big_Doofus: Ha! For some reason, I really enjoyed that story. Probably because of the complete honesty.

I'm a boat owner myself and feel for those guys. Marina slips aren't cheap and if you find a spot you like, you don't want to give it up.

It was cheaper to buy a little red sportster with a canvas top -- the monthly car payments were cheaper that slipping a small daysailer.


I pay about $1,100 a year for my slip. But I truly love being on the water. It's an expensive hobby, but worth it for me.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Report