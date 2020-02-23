 Skip to content
(NBC News) Being two academics does not equal real world smarts
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hahahaha educated people got lost and had to survive. That makes them stupid. Hahahaha

Very funny stuff!

/jackass
 
alicechaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But are you glad they are okay, Jackass?
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People take too many risks in the wilderness.  Stay on designated trails, let people know where you're going and when you expect to be back, always pack thinking you'll have to stay the night, pack emergency supplies, etc. The wilderness is unforgiving.  If you go out prepared, you'll be in much better shape if something bad happens. If not, you have a high chance of dying. Deviating even slightly from a trail will disorient you. Just be safe.
 
LaChanz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Too bad you can't teach common sense. If you could these two needed a couple of semesters.
 
LaChanz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...and you can be educated and stupid and I wont bring the politics tab in here to prove it.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LaChanz: ...and you can be educated and stupid and I wont bring the politics tab in here to prove it.


YOU KNOW WHAT!!! You are educated stupid as teachers lack intelligence. Truth is Cubic. Time is Cubic... Life is Cubic.... Form is Cubic.. Family is Cubic.. Village is Cubic.. Evil is cubeless. Self is cubeless. God is cubeless. Language is a human invention of an evil cubeless singularity.

Hey stupid - are you too dumb to know there are 4 different simultaneous 24 hour days within a single rotation of Earth?

Linear Time is wrong and suicidal.

-1 x -1 = +1 is stupid and evil.

I bestow upon myself the "Doctorate of Cubicism", for educators are ignorant of Nature's Harmonic Time Cube Principle and cannot bestow the prestigious honor of wisdom upon the wisest human ever.
Dumb academicians cannot comprehend their slavery to counterfeit word and its evil. Word enslaves mind. Talking dog could enslave humanity. Teachers enslave you stupid.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stupid is as stupid does.
 
jtown
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Housekeepers found all of their belongings still in the vacation cottage last weekend, including their cellphones, wallets and vehicle.

That's just bizarre.  Who leaves their house without their cell phone and wallet?  I don't even go out to the garage without my cell phone.  What if a bear wandered into the yard and I couldn't get back to the house?  What if I fell and broke my hip?  My grandpa broke his hip hooking the mower attachment to the tractor.  Said he might have died right there if he hadn't had his cell phone in his pocket.
 
DerAppie
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Do something often enough and at some point things will go wrong. It isn't as if it was their first time hiking those trails.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
A few hikers have recently died on the Appalachian trail.  It's February, it's cold.  Hypothermia is in play.  The tiniest of mistakes can lead to loss of mental acuity and decision making.  It matters not the slightest bit how smart you are at that point, how prepared you are.

The initial mistake might be in in gear choice, in not paying attention to the weather, in underestimating your abilities to get off the trail before it cools, in a hundred other things,.  It could be a physical mistake, such as a twisted ankle not allowing you to hike at pace and keeping your body temperature up, it could be a spilled drink or stumble into a puddle that destroys the insulating capacity of your gear, it could be dehydration that starts you on the path, it could be not recognizing the capabilities/limitations of your cell phone/GPS in the area that you're in.

Once the mental breakdown occurs the rules of the game change.  It's no longer good to exercise to keep warm, as that's more likely to cause you to get lost, or stumble and break a bone.  A whole lot of hikers believe in outdated information and myths about hypothermia.

This couple obviously made at least one mistake.  That's all we really know at this point.  What I'm saying is it only takes one tiny mistake, and it can get ugly fast.

Found without gear, jackets, water, shoes for one of them, does not mean that they departed without gear, jackets, water and shoes.  It's fairly common for hypothermia victims to shed clothing because they think they're too hot.  It's a snowball rolling downhill turning into an avalanche of ugliness.
 
sleze
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

View Full Size
 
tomslatin
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I've always said that someone could be college educated and still be a total idiot.  Now I have two confirmed cases of undeniable evidence.
 
LaChanz
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Are you saying the more they hike that area the more likely they are to get lost?

View Full Size
 
i ignore u
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

A couple in their mid-70s who aren't in full possession of their marbles but go for a walk out of habit do.
 
LaChanz
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Ummm... ok. I'm not even sure how to respond so I guess you win the internet today.


/please don't hurt me
 
farkingnotworking
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fun fact: as we get older, it's easy to underestimate how much our eyesight, endurance and general sense of spatial orientation might be impaired. Aging takes everyone by surprise-even smart credentialed people. These guys are in their seventies. Give them a farking break.

Also, he is a researcher who has contributed to significant advances in our understanding of Parkinson's Disease, so it seems to me that maybe he deserves our respect and gratitude, even if he gets lost in his old age.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Never hike. You should even minimize walking.
 
TWX
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Counterpoint: The duo was in light clothes and had no jackets, no food and no water, Schneider said. It turned out Kiparsky had fallen at one point and was not wearing shoes, he said.... Housekeepers found all of their belongings still in the vacation cottage last weekend, including their cellphones, wallets and vehicle.

It's technically winter until March 19th.  You go hiking in the woods in the winter without adequate clothes, without any supplies, without adequate shoes (ie, the kind that will stay on of their own accord), and without anything to possibly let you call for help or even to possibly help identify your body, you're pretty bad a real-world smarts.
 
brilett
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Are you more likely to have an accident if you drive 20,000 miles or 100,000 miles?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

View Full Size
 
LaChanz
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Not the same thing. Not even close.

If you were to ask what the odds that they may trip on the trail then I'd understand. If you drive those same 100,000 miles what are the odds you get lost the more you drive them?
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

This is what people fail to realize.  It only takes something small, like a twisted ankle or walking a few steps too far off a trail, to get you in very deep trouble.  The story that haunts me is the story of the woman several years ago who took a few steps off the Appalachian Trail and disappeared.  People looked for her but never found her. About a year after she disappeared, the found her body on a few hundred feet from where she initially disappeared.  And she basically slowly died knowing she wasn't going to make it. That's how easy it is to get lost and die in the wilderness.  Many people have gone into the wilderness never to be seen again even with search crews.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

You need to check the strength of that edible.
 
falkone32
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Theyre in their 70s. They spent at least the first 55 years of their lives without carrying mobile phones everywhere.
 
DerAppie
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

At some point you'll hit inclement weather/bad traffic circumstances which might cause you to miss a turn, miss an off-ramp. In a car that is a slight inconvenience. In a forest you get lost.
 
VOCSL5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

THIS!

I had double trouble with my (now ex) partner on the Caribou Rock trail in the Boundary Waters in northern Minnesota, circa 2003 or 2004
It was only my 2nd time ever hiking/camping.  We were young and stupid (as in sleeping with our food in our tents with us instead of strung up trees, and no bear spray or gun).  The two things that cemented a disastrous trip:  first, about a couple miles in, the right lense of my glasses popped out. I hadn't packed an eyeglass repair kit, or a needle and thread, or even tape, and had no spare pair.

Slowed down by this, me half blind, we tried to adjust our plans given hours daylight remaining between us and a campsite.  In doing so, we took a slightly shorter, but also rockier, part of the trail.... and 2nd disaster: I misstepped on a rock that was looser than appeared, and I rolled my right ankle.
It HURT! I literally screamed out in pain when it happened and simultaneously had a major panic attack. My partner ran over to check me out, but did little to calm me down.  He chose to instead emphasize we were closer to a campsite than the exit by a little bit, and so helped me to my feet, got me a sturdy walking stick, and coached me to try to move forward.

Tears still silently blurring my already impaired vision, I managed to hobble, half blind, up and down the Caribou ROCK trail to the nearest site which, by the fortune of the forest Gods, was a flat, lakeside site. I tried to help set things up as much I could... looking back, I realize now my partner wasn't very caring and was obviously more frustrated than concerned about my wellbeing. But, tent and cooking and water taken care of, we relaxed as best we could.
So, for the next day and a half, I spent the time soaking my ankle in the lake (it was late spring, so the water was soothingly cold) while he went on day hikes.  He'd come back for dinner and I'd ask him what all he'd seen.... it finally got to the point of us needing to get out to get back to work/college, and we discussed him hiking out and coming back with rescue, or if I could half-blind hobble out, if we took it super careful and slow, leaving at the crack of dawn.
Again, looking back, I realize it would've been smartest and nothing wrong with getting help.... but my dumb ass fell into guiltiness and said I could try to get out w/o help.

He often got many yards ahead of me, never checked to see if I needed to rest (I had to initiate that)..... we made it out in the afternoon and drove to a hotel. I didn't get my glasses fixed, or my ankle xrayed until that Monday (when I'd planned to be back by and going to classes as normal).

I haven't been hiking or camping since, but I have all the gear for it should one of my friends show interest.

As for him.... he did something terrible to me in 2017 (at which point we'd been together for over a decade) and I haven't responded to any calls ir texts or emails since.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Oh dear.  Are you unfamiliar with the cubic wisdom of Dr. Gene Ray?  If so that was a lot to absorb all at once.  The gist of it is that he was completely bonkers, had this lunatic theory about cubic time, and kept demanding to be taken seriously by academia and the world.  Those were literal quotes from his now defunct website timecube.com which he used to spout all kinds of nonsense, racist bile, and the occasional coherent sentence.
 
DerAppie
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Oh, and I never said you were more likely to get lost the more you do something. I said that if you do something often enough things will go wrong. That is an importance difference.

Imagine an activity that has a flat 1% chance of it going wrong. If I do it once, and you do it 100 times, who is more likely to encounter the situation in which things go wrong?

/And the chance of something going wrong never hit 0% so do something often enough, and you will encounter the situation
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

This is a classic case.  It is rarely just one bad decision that puts you in danger.

Most of the time it is a series of events that drag you closer and closer to dying.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Agreed.

The 60 year old who died in Georgia recently had his cell phone, managed to call his sister and police, and still died through some combination of medical emergency and cold.  There's no guarantee that there's a second cell tower to help determine the location through relative strength of signal.  There's no guarantee a GPS signals are available through the trees at the bottom of the ravine one currently might be.

A lot of old timers will state, that's why I carry a map and compass... but I guarantee you no one is working a map and compass in the winter once the cold saps their decision making processes.

Rescue crews found the guy within days, fairly quickly, but it was a lot colder in Georgia.  One can't really count on TV show rescue speed.
 
ph0rk
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Couple in their 70's survives a week in the woods, in cold weather, one without shoes, with no food and water.

That's rather impressive.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

We strongly suspect that you may have pissed in your own Wheaties...
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

That's true. But I spent the first 25 years of my life without one in my pocket and my mother impressed upon me the need to tell someone where you're going if you can't immediately contact someone in case of trouble, and to prepare appropriately for circumstances.

They went out for a walk in the woods in February dressed like it was June. Nature doesn't care whether you think you're good or not, it takes your arrogance and kills you with it.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Sigh.  They were not my Wheaties.  The time cube had rotated so that they were actually Jesus's Wheaties.  Or maybe Elvis's.
 
brilett
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Odds are that you don't hike the same path every hike. Those are very likely that you don't.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

People on vacation in the woods. Also people who don't "need" to play Candy Crush or check Twitter to see what the Kardashians are doing.

It may seem unfathomable, but you'll just have to accept that it's true.
 
brilett
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Kinda badass. I'd be fertilizer by then.
 
