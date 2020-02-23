 Skip to content
(MSN)   This strong woman just set a world record by bending eight frying pans in half. She needs to be careful when shaking peoples' hands from here on out   (msn.com) divider line
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mrs. Mountain..

The video started with an ad for Project Veritas, though.  Shame on them.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Snoo-snoo?

*clicks link*

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just amazing! I'd like to shake her hand.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Robert Kraft must be a fan.
 
whatisaidwas
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'd like to see her shake trump's hand.

/and crush it like a little nut
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Watch your back, Uri Geller.
 
mrparks
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Now just imagine her in power armour.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Do we just not realize how malleable frying pans are?
 
Langdon_777 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
You wouldn't want her playing with your cock.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Langdon_777: You wouldn't want her playing with your cock.


It's the ultimate hand-job, but you can only enjoy it once.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Best Of Whose Line Colin & Ryan Banter
Youtube Peg9nakSz6U
 
AstroGryph
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Langdon_777: You wouldn't want her playing with your cock.


I was just thinking about that. Not on purpose though.I shall now purge the  thought from my mind.
 
tb tibbles [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Don't ever ask her to make you a sammich.
 
