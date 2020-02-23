 Skip to content
(CNN)   "The entrance to a Minneapolis museum has been covered with 2,400 life jackets that refugees once wore"   (cnn.com) divider line
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Have them stop cutting girls clits off and I'll pretend to give a shiat
 
mrparks
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
In other words you get sucker punched in the feels just walking by the place.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Wonder if these assholes ever faced any punishment.

Migrant crisis: Turkey police seize fake life jackets
 
Langdon_777 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Now that is what I call art.
 
DerAppie
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Sure, for certain definitions of "refugee".
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

DerAppie: Sure, for certain definitions of "refugee".


There's someone seriously wrong with the mind of a person who would post that.
 
GungFu
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

albuquerquehalsey: Have them stop cutting girls clits off and I'll pretend to give a shiat


Sounds like you got your clit cut off.
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
2,400 refugee life jackets in Minneapolis?  Must be what's left over from the Vikings 2019 season.

/drtfa
 
