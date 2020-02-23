 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mother Jones)   California cops have an excellent database on drivers--especially ones who've done nothing wrong   (motherjones.com) divider line
8
    More: Creepy  
•       •       •

316 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Feb 2020 at 4:25 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Since ALPRs create and store data that's of a very personal nature, that data should be stored and overseen by the judiciary, and only obtainable through a search warrant or with probable cause and exigent circumstances - in other words treated just like a search. It may eventually get there, but technology is progressing faster than the legal processes can keep up.
 
I Am Not A Real Person
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotta target those that impede the pigs' revenue stream.
 
mrparks
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
All Cops Are Data-Mining Bastards?
 
fusillade762
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Meanwhile here in Oregon our DMV sells it to whoever has the cash.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
imcdb.orgView Full Size
 
i ignore u
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
But let's be honest here.  License plate scanners are creepy, but all they show is the presence of the car, not who was driving it.  Facial recognition cameras are far creepier.
 
Spectrum
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
wp-assets.futurism.comView Full Size
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

I Am Not A Real Person: Gotta target those that impede the pigs' revenue stream.


How do cops profit from license plate readers?
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report