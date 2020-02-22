 Skip to content
(Heavy)   Flat Earther becomes flatliner in rocket launch   (heavy.com) divider line
    More: Sad  
sgnilward [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
LOL
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Did it better and had a better engineering team.

evel knievel jumps snake river canyon
Youtube 2p1khN1xyBw
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
HE ISN'T DEAD, IT'S A CONSPIRACY!

He's just flat...
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He didn't believe in gravity. I bet he does now.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Did he not know he could just attach a camera to the damn thing instead?
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The Amelia Earhart Pancake
I have been unable to find a poem
for this title. I've spent years
looking for one and now I'm giving
up.
Richard Brautigan
November 3, 1970

The Mad Mike Pancake
I have been trying to find a poem for this title
and Richard Brautigan too.
If I find him, we'll find our poems
as we celebrate over pancakes.

stan unusual
February 22, 2020
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

dodecahedron: He didn't believe in gravity. I bet he does now.


Chris Porter: A Man From Kansas - The Sun Is Bullsh*t
Youtube bFRL0CMF3Kk


/Whatchu you think about the sun *now*?
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A dumb person died doing a dumb thing. This isn't sad.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FFS people, write an article, not a blurb followed by a half dozen or so instagram posts.
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

sgnilward: LOL


Done in one.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Taron Egerton - Rocket Man (Official Video)
Youtube AjWokqBxODs
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Worst use of the Sad tag ever.
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

weddingsinger: Did he not know he could just attach a camera to the damn thing instead?


Fark user image
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I put this in the other thread, but-


Apparently there's at least one way to fix stupid.


Still very sad, tho.
Kinda disturbing too, knowing you're actually watching another human
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

sgnilward: LOL


Hey kids!  Want to watch a snuff movie?
 
Torgo_of_Manos [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you''re going to greenlight this idiot's demise, at least link to something approaching a reasonable article.

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/​d​aredevil-mad-mike-hughes-dies-homemade​-rocket-launch-filmed-tv-n1141286
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hughes's goal was to reach 5,000 feet in the air while riding his steam-powered rocket...

5,000 feet, huh...? At that altitude, he might've looked like an ant to a plane at cruising altitude!
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My question is, why is Discovery's "Science Channel" filming this and not a more suitable network?
Oh, right.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Flat Earthist realized as he flew through the skies
The curve of the horizon as he fell
He saw the world was round just before he hit the ground
And gravity called out to close the deal
 
chewielouie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memeworld.funnyjunk.com


We have a winner! :P
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skozlaw: A dumb person died doing a dumb thing. This isn't sad.


For the science channel.

/ Ugh ...
 
Hollie Maea
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This sucks. Yeah the guy was nuts and we had a good time making fun of him, but you hate to see this.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn. Now we'll never know for sure.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He died doing what he was too stupid not to do.

I hope he enjoyed the trip up.
 
Hollie Maea
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A lot of farking sociopaths in this thread.

"Yay, a man died but he was stupid so it's a good thing!"
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Captain Steroid: [memeworld.funnyjunk.com image 850x625]

We have a winner! :P


There's a Darwin-whiffing GIF, so where's the Darwin-crushing-it-with-epic-bat-flip GIF?
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hollie Maea: A lot of farking sociopaths in this thread.

"Yay, a man died but he was stupid so it's a good thing!"


No, it's "That guy was suicidally stupid and doomed; creds for his dream tho".
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hollie Maea: A lot of farking sociopaths in this thread.

"Yay, a man died but he was stupid so it's a good thing!"


This man devoted his life to the idea that science is fake and if you're a narcissist then only you contain the truth of the universe.

He died trying to prove to science was all fake.

If there is a single avoidable death on the planet, this guy was it. He died because he was ambitiously stubborn and stupid.

Not sure why we're supposed to be upset a guy died doing what he loved... being stupid as a f*cking post.
 
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He had a long time to think about his mistakes on the way down.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: HE ISN'T DEAD, IT'S A CONSPIRACY!

He's just flat...


The conspiracy is what killed him.  The only question is, Clinton or Soros?
 
Dahnkster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you listen closely, You can hear him holler, "LEEROY JENKINS!" When he takes off.

Stick to the plan.
 
CatSaysGood
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hollie Maea: A lot of farking sociopaths in this thread.

"Yay, a man died but he was stupid so it's a good thing!"


Fark user image
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
GrymReeper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Confabulat: He had a long time to think about his mistakes on the way down.


Yeah, the rest of his life.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He finally succeeded!

/ Darwin I mean ... yes i know I'm late and see the meme quiet you.
 
gregscott
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy died trying to convince people that science is crap. Thus, he was trying to convince people to do things that would get them and others killed. No pity here. Hopefully, some of his friends will reexamine their beliefs.
 
Dahnkster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hollie Maea: "Yay, a man died but he was stupid so it's a good thing!"


This comment will hold true in the future....
Fark user image
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not going to do the photo analysis, but I doubt he was conscious during the launch.  He basically rode the front end of a steam cannon, and probably blacked out for the first part, and would have been dazed in freefall if he regained consciousness.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh.  So you're telling me that a guy who rejects science may not be the best choice to build a rocket?  I'm going to need some time to process that revelation.
 
DubtodaIll
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only wanted to get to 5000'? Why not just walk up to the top of literally any mountain over 10,000' and you can clearly see the curve of the Earth.
 
devine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skozlaw: If you''re going to greenlight this idiot's demise, at least link to something approaching a reasonable article.

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/d​aredevil-mad-mike-hughes-dies-homemade​-rocket-launch-filmed-tv-n1141286


The admins only greenlit this pile of garbage because a twitter link was unavailable.

/Soon this place will be nothing but twitter and paywall links.
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP - Rest In Pancake
 
Yaw String [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the up-side, he didn't take out anybody else with his idiocy. And it would be totally fitting to name a crater after him.
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too soon or not soon enough?
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, obviously, the reverse vampires had him shot out of the air before he discovered The Truth.

Educate yourselves, sheeple!
 
i ignore u
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Also, shame on the "science" channel for encouraging him, and for even giving airtime to a flat earther.
 
Langdon_777 [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
We knew this was going to happen, but he wouldn't listen, just like he wouldn't listen to basic easily proven science.
 
