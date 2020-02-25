 Skip to content
(Farktography) Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 773: "Silver and Gold". Details and rules in first post. LGT next week's theme   (farktography.com) divider line
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FuLinHyu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Golden Sunrise
 
D_PaulAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
More from OMSI's Tutankhamun exhibit. This is the other shot of his mask I got, without the lens flare. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
D_PaulAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
I forget who she is, and what this object actually is, but... Gold!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
D_PaulAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
One of my favorite parts of the exhibition. The golden doors leading into the vault itself. The lighting made for some interesting shots, and this one ended up being my favorite of the whole thing, just because of its mood.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
D_PaulAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
No votey because of the lens blur, but I loved how whimsically this one turned out with it so wanted to share.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

A Series of Tubes by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
gorrck
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Golden poppies at Peridot Mesa
Link for original:
https://flic.kr/p/RhZ8nv
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Silver Rider. Aspen CO
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Gold Weather vane.  Ouray CO.
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Harley the fish (made from motorcycle parts) Palisade CO.
 
