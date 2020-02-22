 Skip to content
(Abc.net.au)   Everyone who observed the 14 day quarantine period after travel to China to ensure they were free of COVID-19, what did you do in the 13 days after that?   (abc.net.au) divider line
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No symptoms until 27 days after testing positive, that's scary as hell.
 
LewDux
‘’ 1 hour ago  

No, this is fine


No, this is fine
 
coronavirus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to stockpile masks and eye protection, and use bleach tabs in the toilets. Time to stockpile whatever prescription meds you or your fam take, as well as personal hygiene products. Time to have a family quarantine plan. Also, it's time for my wife to start sucking me off, but that's unrelated.
 
Vermithrax Perjorative
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What concerns me is this being piled on top of everything else.

Yes, if the mortality rate ends up north of 5% then we have a huge problem on our collective hands. However, even if the mortality hovers in the 2% range then healthcare systems could quickly become overburdened. The sheer infectiousness of COVID could push up mortality rates for other conditions as hospitals get overwhelmed.

People are still gonna get in car accidents, have heart attacks, need routine surgeries, etc... JiT inventory models don't always hold up well in situations like this.

I'm not scared and I'm currently not living my life any differently. I am staying informed, though, and a healthy dose of awareness can't hurt.
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, 28 Days Later...

Life imitates art.
 
BlueBox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Corona vs. Husband..  Think I'll roll with corona.  Maybe the lime will help


Corona vs. Husband..  Think I'll roll with corona.  Maybe the lime will help
 
Sam Malone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

User name... Checks out?


User name... Checks out?
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: No symptoms until 27 days after testing positive, that's scary as hell.


The article doesn't mention a positive test result until the day after he developed a fever. It sounds like they're assuming he was infected in January because he was in contact with another patient, but it doesn't say how they could rule out any other exposure events during those 27 days.
 
Fox10456
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey, reading carefully is not going to get us to Mad Max, and I want a guitar with flames shooting out of it.

The article doesn't mention a positive test result until the day after he developed a fever. It sounds like they're assuming he was infected in January because he was in contact with another patient, but it doesn't say how they could rule out any other exposure events during those 27 days.


Hey, reading carefully is not going to get us to Mad Max, and I want a guitar with flames shooting out of it.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Attending all the pro-life protests, gun conventions, and Trump rallies I could, why do you ask?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Distracted Farking, don't do it even once, kids.

ty

The article doesn't mention a positive test result until the day after he developed a fever. It sounds like they're assuming he was infected in January because he was in contact with another patient, but it doesn't say how they could rule out any other exposure events during those 27 days.


Distracted Farking, don't do it even once, kids.

ty
 
RonRon893
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: lindalouwho: No symptoms until 27 days after testing positive, that's scary as hell.

The article doesn't mention a positive test result until the day after he developed a fever. It sounds like they're assuming he was infected in January because he was in contact with another patient, but it doesn't say how they could rule out any other exposure events during those 27 days.


I would have to take on faith that they checked that sort of thing fairly thoroughly before announcing to the entire panicked planet that all of the contagion prevention measures in place around the planet are likely completely ineffective...
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah time to shut down all flights from all countries infected NOWWWWWWWWWWW
 
trialpha
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I like how people on one hand refuse to believe anything the Chinese government says regarding number of cases, but totally believe what they say on incubation times, etc.


I like how people on one hand refuse to believe anything the Chinese government says regarding number of cases, but totally believe what they say on incubation times, etc.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Vermithrax Perjorative: What concerns me is this being piled on top of everything else.

Yes, if the mortality rate ends up north of 5% then we have a huge problem on our collective hands. However, even if the mortality hovers in the 2% range then healthcare systems could quickly become overburdened. The sheer infectiousness of COVID could push up mortality rates for other conditions as hospitals get overwhelmed.

People are still gonna get in car accidents, have heart attacks, need routine surgeries, etc... JiT inventory models don't always hold up well in situations like this.

I'm not scared and I'm currently not living my life any differently. I am staying informed, though, and a healthy dose of awareness can't hurt.


What happens when people are sick and dont have insurance so they dont go to the hospital... and infect loads of people? Or when insurance decide they dont pay/go bankrupt from the billions this is gonna cost if this ends up in a pandemic?

This aint gonna end well and Trump is the perfect dumbfark to make it 1000x times worse
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Was thinking the same thing.   The guy lives next to ground zero of the coronavirus so I'm not buying the 27-day incubation period.

The article doesn't mention a positive test result until the day after he developed a fever. It sounds like they're assuming he was infected in January because he was in contact with another patient, but it doesn't say how they could rule out any other exposure events during those 27 days.


Was thinking the same thing.   The guy lives next to ground zero of the coronavirus so I'm not buying the 27-day incubation period.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
American-Irish eyes [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

That is the British way.

No, this is fine


That is the British way.
 
August11
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I had dinner in north Boston tonight, visiting that gem that is the ICA earlier in the day. A man with SE Asian features coughed into his sleeve. We lived.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

So far...

\ It's a disease not a sniper round.


So far...

\ It's a disease not a sniper round.
 
Madaynun
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's  the end of the world and we know it and I feel fine
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Vermithrax Perjorative: What concerns me is this being piled on top of everything else.

Yes, if the mortality rate ends up north of 5% then we have a huge problem on our collective hands. However, even if the mortality hovers in the 2% range then healthcare systems could quickly become overburdened. The sheer infectiousness of COVID could push up mortality rates for other conditions as hospitals get overwhelmed.

People are still gonna get in car accidents, have heart attacks, need routine surgeries, etc... JiT inventory models don't always hold up well in situations like this.

I'm not scared and I'm currently not living my life any differently. I am staying informed, though, and a healthy dose of awareness can't hurt.

What happens when people are sick and dont have insurance so they dont go to the hospital... and infect loads of people? Or when insurance decide they dont pay/go bankrupt from the billions this is gonna cost if this ends up in a pandemic?

This aint gonna end well and Trump is the perfect dumbfark to make it 1000x times worse


You mean like if his State Dept overrides the CDC and brings known infected people back to the continental US against the recommendations of the best epidemiologists in the country?  Good thing that'd never happen.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'd laugh, but it'd be a rueful, twisted thing.

That's been the problem the whole time - bad decisions made on shiatty information and piss-poor assumptions.

The article doesn't mention a positive test result until the day after he developed a fever. It sounds like they're assuming he was infected in January because he was in contact with another patient, but it doesn't say how they could rule out any other exposure events during those 27 days.

Was thinking the same thing.   The guy lives next to ground zero of the coronavirus so I'm not buying the 27-day incubation period.


That's been the problem the whole time - bad decisions made on shiatty information and piss-poor assumptions.
 
jtown
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Check back in a month.


Check back in a month.
 
Pichu0102
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
A side thing that has me worried is from what I've heard the lethality rate of it in China is magnitudes higher than in other countries. Part of me is hoping it's just poor medical care, while the more paranoid side of me worries that people are going in who wouldn't have died from it but leave dead with a few organs missing. That's an especially terrifying thought from both a "Christ what the fark" standpoint and a "harvested organs could be infected and sold to the rich who travel everywhere regardless of travel restrictions" standpoint. I really hope no one there is taking advantage of the situation to make an extra buck with the organ trade.

And yet another part of me worries that I'm being too optimistic and something even worse is happening I couldn't begin to imagine.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Yeah time to shut down all flights from all countries infected NOWWWWWWWWWWW


It's a bit late for that.

It was too late when that Chinese woman decided her dinner reservations in France were more important.

It was too late when that comedian decided his speaking engagement was more important and snuck out of quarantine.

It was definitely too late when Trump cut funding to the CDC.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Madaynun: It's  the end of the world and we know it and I feel fine


give yourself 27-28 days.

What's really scary is if (when) it gets loose in Africa. Their underdeveloped heath systems won't be able to
handle the masses of patients.
 
cakeman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I am 70 with COPD so I am getting a kick out of this.
 
Mock26
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Meh, the heat of April will kill the virus. Trump has assured us of this. And not only that, he clearly knows more than those fakers who work at the CDC, so we are all safe. Thank's, Mister Trump!

/sarcasm
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

C'mon, there's almost no chance that there are dead people in those bricked up buildings and villages.
Fark user imageView Full Size

thatsmags.comView Full Size

bitterwinter.orgView Full Size

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size

And yet another part of me worries that I'm being too optimistic and something even worse is happening I couldn't begin to imagine.


C'mon, there's almost no chance that there are dead people in those bricked up buildings and villages.
Fark user imageView Full Size

thatsmags.comView Full Size

bitterwinter.orgView Full Size

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Username checks out.

/sarcasm


Username checks out.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

I'm guessing you're more of a U2 fan...Next up, Kill Bill's Beatles or Elvis...

give yourself 27-28 days.

What's really scary is if (when) it gets loose in Africa. Their underdeveloped heath systems won't be able to
handle the masses of patients.


I'm guessing you're more of a U2 fan...Next up, Kill Bill's Beatles or Elvis...
 
lolmao500
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: Madaynun: It's  the end of the world and we know it and I feel fine

give yourself 27-28 days.

What's really scary is if (when) it gets loose in Africa. Their underdeveloped heath systems won't be able to
handle the masses of patients.


I'm more worried about India to be honest... but considering how india is filthy AF, maybe they all have some serious resistance to anything like that... or its the perfect breeding ground for a big mutation.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The baby facemasks with rubber bands are quaint. Those will run out really fast because they are what is on the news. I already own (work) Niosh 95 masks which can filter.this biological. They look like this and are not terribly expensive when compared to swapping out N95 paper masks daily:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aevorea [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

How are you adjusting to your sudden world-wide celebrity status? If it's overwhelming, I suggest hiring a PR person. There's a company with the acronym CDC; they should be able to help you!


How are you adjusting to your sudden world-wide celebrity status? If it's overwhelming, I suggest hiring a PR person. There's a company with the acronym CDC; they should be able to help you!
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
You can also but N99 filters if you are paranoid, but they just cost more and get used up faster.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm just so very happy that my office is currently hosting workshops with travelers from all over the world. What should I put in my Fark profile as an appropriate self memorial before the COVID gets me?
 
aevorea [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Everybody hurts, sometimes


Everybody hurts, sometimes
 
aevorea [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Take inspiration from Buffy:

Fark user imageView Full Size

"He Farked, a lot"

Bonus: you can laugh in the afterlife at all the people who are offended or embarrassed because they think you mean the other F word


Take inspiration from Buffy:

Fark user imageView Full Size


"He Farked, a lot"

Bonus: you can laugh in the afterlife at all the people who are offended or embarrassed because they think you mean the other F word
 
