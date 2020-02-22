 Skip to content
(Komo)   Librarian builds children's library by scouring Goodwill   (komonews.com) divider line
i.r.id10t
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Most Goodwills I've been in have several shelves of books, a library if you will. So perhaps the Librarian accessed said books via L-Space?
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
We have 2 Goodwill stores here and they're organized quite well and clean , compare that to the salvation army store which looks like a last minute idea to have a garage sale mess.

Nice story by the way.
 
crinz83
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
when goodwill is closed, late at night, all the george foreman grills talk to each other, bragging about how great their burgers are gonna taste when someone buys them tomorrow.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
In America?

I'm surprised there isn't some sort of law against that sort of thing.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Federal Way, for when you decide to be Movin' On Up from Rat City.
 
invictus2
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

crinz83: when goodwill is closed, late at night, all the george foreman grills talk to each other, bragging about how great their burgers are gonna taste when someone buys them tomorrow.


Meanwhile, the furbys in the next aisle  went rabid. The vhs tapes of Tae bo tells the grillers  to shut up
 
jsmilky
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
my book hording days are over.  when my mom suffered her stroke, my collecting began to slow down.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
They have grow up so fast
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Needs the Hero tag.
 
